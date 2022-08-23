ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders DE Chase Young Moves to Reserve/PUP List; What Does That Mean?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBcb_0hS4AvH400

Young is still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered last season.

Washington Commanders fans have been dealt bad news today after star defensive end Chase Young was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

This means that Young won't count against the 80-man roster and will miss the first four games of the season.

The team also placed backup center Tyler Larsen on the Reserve/PUP List, meaning he will also miss the first four games of the season.

Before this season, PUP List members were forced to miss the first six games of the season, but that rule has changed.

Larsen and Young were originally on the Active/PUP List, which allowed them to be activated for Week 1, but now that is no longer the case.

Young tore his ACL last November and is still in the process of rehabbing the injury. There was hope that he could come back by the start of the season, but those hopes are officially dashed today.

Young had a season to forget in 2021 and is hoping to bounce back this season. After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, Young struggled in his sophomore campaign, recording just 1.5 sacks.

Young is entering a critical year as the Commanders will have a choice to make regarding his fifth-year option at season's end. If he underperforms for a second straight season, there will be serious consideration to decline the option.

He doesn't have to be the Defensive Player of the Year and record 20 sacks, but anything less than a couple of sacks and at least a forced fumble or two is going to leave a lot of questions hanging in the air for the Commanders and how to proceed with their former No. 2 overall pick.

The earliest Young can make his season debut is Oct. 9 ... Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday

Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Significant Ravens Rookie Injury

Third-round rookie Travis Jones recently suffered an injury ahead of his first NFL season. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the 22-year-old defensive tackle will be out for the first three to five weeks of the 2022 season with a knee sprain. Jones suffered a hyperextended knee during the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Commanders#Washington Commanders#American Football#Acl#The Reserve Pup List
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels don’t make cut for five-star small forward

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another positive step in Commanders TE Logan Thomas' comeback

The Washington Commanders activated tight end Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday, a little under three weeks before Week 1. On Wednesday, Thomas took another step forward in his recovery from a torn ACL, participating in 7-on-7 drills for the first time. And, according to those in attendance, some of Washington’s defensive players gave Thomas a round of applause.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley as a starter? Let’s keep it in perspective. | COMMENTARY

There is no hurry this season for Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to prove he is a legitimate NFL starter. The 2020 undrafted free agent out of Utah has played well in the Ravens’ first two preseason games, completing 29 of 32 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging 7.4 yards per attempt with a passer rating of 118.5. After each game, there is always buzz about how ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Chase Young to miss Commanders' first four games this season

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve. Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, is working back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. That surgery involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear. “As we go through this, it’s hard to predict on recovery time,” coach Ron Rivera said. “This injury is a little bit more severe than the average one is, and because of that, the timeline is a little bit longer. What is that timeline? I can’t tell you.”
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections

We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens officially sign WR Demarcus Robinson

The Baltimore Ravens have been facing questions about their wide receiver room for months, especially after trading away Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the first night of the 2022 NFL draft. They opted not to draft or sign anyone at the position for a while, but on Friday it was made clear that the team was expected to sign former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
BALTIMORE, MD
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy