Grants available in Jackson County

JACKSON – The Jackson County Community Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Jackson County.

The community foundation and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund will award grants to projects or programs benefitting residents of Jackson County across five areas essential to generating and sustaining transformative change: Arts & Culture; Community & Economic Development; Education; Environmental Stewardship; and Health & Human Services.

Projects should increase quality of life, create access to opportunities or implement a solution to a need in Jackson County. Awards typically range from $500 to $4,500, although requests above this range may be considered based on potential impact. For additional information and to apply, go to www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jackson. The application deadline is Sept. 27.

In 2021, the Jackson County Community Foundation and FAO provided four grants totaling nearly $12,000 to organizations serving Jackson County residents, including a grant to the Jackson City Library for MakerSpace, an area for patrons to create items and build curiosity in science and engineering.

To learn more or to make a gift to support the Jackson County Community Foundation, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Jackson or contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or info@ffao.org.