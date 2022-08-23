ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Atomic Credit Union donates to Vinton County Youth Football

By Submitted photo
 2 days ago

Atomic Credit Union provided a $100 donation to the Vinton County Youth Football Organization. With their donations, they are purchasing new uniforms and equipment, as well as giving children the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities.

Tracey Kirby (middle) presents a $100 donation on behalf of Atomic Credit Union to Casey Caudill (left) and Allen Kiefer (right), who represent the Vinton County Youth Football Organization.

Atomic Credit Union serves over 64,000 members throughout its 19 county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Chillicothe Bridge St. and Western Ave., Logan, and Athens, with a new branch opening in Washington Court House in September, and Circleville and Hillsboro next year. Atomic Credit Union also offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with nearly 60 participating local area schools.

