Bradenton, FL

Bradenton mayor recommends independent investigation of police department allegations

By James A. Jones Jr.
 2 days ago

Mayor Gene Brown announced Tuesday that he is recommending an independent investigation of the Bradenton Police Department.

“In response to the recent allegations made in the sworn affidavits by several active members of the Bradenton Police Department and one former member, I am recommending to Council that the allegations be investigated by independent investigators,” Brown said in a statement.

“Two of these allegations specifically name our internal affairs investigator and therefore there would be a conflict. I will be recommending that Captain Brian Gregory from the North Port Police Department and Retired Judge Greg Holder conduct these investigations,” Brown said.

Holder would handle any findings of fact regarding Police Chief Melanie Bevan.

“Florida law requires that an allegation of misconduct by a law enforcement officer, other than the chief of police, be investigated by a law enforcement agency, therefore, Captain Gregory will handle any findings of fact regarding any sworn officer other than the chief of police,” Brown said.

Brown said the allegations will be thoroughly investigated but that he saw no need to relieve Chief Bevan of her duties during the investigation.

Previously, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement declined to investigate the police department after receiving an anonymous letter filled with accusations. But the city did not send the results of a police union survey, where many officers accused senior staffers of corruption and favoritism .

The survey cited complaints about their working conditions, poor pay, low morale and favoritism from department leaders.

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan at a press conference in 2017. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com

