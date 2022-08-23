ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Ethan Ampadu Close To Italy Move Once Again

By Luka Foley
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yd1zr_0hS4AhA800

Ampadu is part of a group of players at Chelsea whose futures are in question as the club look to freshen up the squad in an attempt to challenge for trophies this season.

According to reports in Italy, Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu is close to returning to Italy for a second time.

Ampadu is part of a group of players at Chelsea whose futures are in question as the club look to freshen up the squad in an attempt to challenge for trophies this season.

Ampadu, who can play centre-back and defensive midfield, spent last season on loan at Venezia, playing 30 times for the side as they finished bottom of Serie A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbyPr_0hS4AhA800
Ampadu in action for Venezia

IMAGO / sportphoto24

He returned to Chelsea and played in three of their four pre-season games, coming off the bench in all his appearances.

Now Sky Sport Italia are reporting that the Welshman is close to joining another Serie A side in Spezia, who are about to start their third consecutive season in Italy's top division.

The outlet are also reporting that the move is likely to be a loan with an option to buy.

Similar to Trevoh Chalobah's situation , Ampadu's versatility and age would be useful to Chelsea's depth as the club approach further competitions, where options across the team would be key to Thomas Tuchel when he inevitably rotates his squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRxBy_0hS4AhA800
Ampadu's Chelsea career has never really kicked on since joining in 2017

IMAGO / PA Images

However, with the 21-year old only appearing on the bench once so far this season, it looks as if the dye has been cast for Ampadu's immediate Chelsea future when it looked as if he could be a real star when the club signed him as a 16-year old from Exeter City in 2017.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Thursday's gossip: Fofana, Maguire, Antony, Paqueta, De Jong, Dubravka

Chelsea may move for Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, if they are unable to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester.(Evening Standard) Ajax are holding out for £84m for 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

SWPL: Rangers & Glasgow City join Celtic at summit

Rangers and Glasgow City have joined Celtic at the top of SWPL1 after midweek wins over Hearts and Dundee United respectively. Last season's top two were in Champions League action on Sunday, leading to these matches being rearranged for Wednesday. And City wasted no time, going 5-0 up on Utd...
SOCCER
BBC

Christopher Jullien: Defender leaves Celtic to join Montpellier

Christopher Jullien has left Celtic to join Montpellier. The 29-year-old defender returns to his homeland having played just once for the Scottish champions since December 2020. Jullien was sidelined for 18 months after picking up a serious knee injury when colliding with a post against Dundee United. His only appearance...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Ethan Ampadu
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Michy Batshuayi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Manchester United#Everton#Serie A Ampadu#Venezia Imago#Sky Sport Italia#Imago Pa Images However
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
ESPN

Arsenal, Man United seeded in Europa League group stage draw

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United confident of reaching agreement on deal for Antony

Manchester United are preparing a fresh offer for Ajax winger Antony. According to Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf, Manchester United have a personal agreement in place with Antony for a five-year deal which will run until 2027. It is understood that the player is desperate for a move after Ajax...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy