Still time to apply for TCTCs adult training programs
There's still time for adult learners to sign up for programs at Trumbull Career and Technical Center's Adult Training Center.
Event gets local students school-ready
Valley students are more prepared for school, thanks to the United Way.
Men welcome Youngstown students back to school
It's a way for men to show students there are people who care about them and are rooting for them.
Five years in the making, Berkshire Local Schools open new year with new school
BURTON, Ohio — Berkshire Local Schools opened a new building for the school year with a different concept in mind. John Stoddard is the Berkshire Local Schools superintendent. He said the new school has been in the works for the last five years. The school took a different approach...
Huntington, United Way collect backpacks for Mahoning Valley, Mercer County students
Huntington Bank and United Way teamed up to help students throughout the Valley return to school by collecting backpacks to donate to students throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, and Mercer Counties on Wednesday afternoon. The bank hosted a Stuff the Bus event at the Huntington Bank on Boardman-Poland Road in Boardman....
New outpatient clinic opens on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown
A new outpatient clinic on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown has opened its doors right by Saint Elizabeth Hospital. It's called Lifeline Partners and its primary focus is to help those who need rehabilitation services like physical therapy. The facility is being run by a locally-owned, family-operated business that runs three...
Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness
CLEVELAND — It's being called an unprecedented opportunity for roughly 15,000 former students across the Northeast Ohio region. “We really are looking for an opportunity to re-engage with these students," said Jonathan Wehner, Cleveland State University Vice President and Dean of Admissions Enrollment Management and Student Success. Eight Northeast...
Local event connects senior citizens with resources
"Older Adults Day Out" was brought to the area by "Saving Our Seniors Mahoning Valley."
Warren considers zoning change for transitional home for moms and kids
In Warren members of the zoning board heard testimony on two sides of an important issue. Some are in favor of a transitional home for women and children in a residential neighborhood. Others though are adamantly against it. The zoning variance is still undecided and the board is expected to...
Kent State no longer requiring face masks indoors regardless of community level
Kent State University announced on Wednesday that it would no longer require students, staff, and faculty to wear face masks indoors regardless of the county's community level for COVID-19. Previously, the university required students and faculty to wear masks whenever any county with a Kent State campus was at a...
Youngstown Board of Education looking for candidate to fill open seat
The Youngstown Board of Education is looking for a new school board candidate. They are seeking candidates to fill the seat that was held by Dawn Turnage. She recently announced her resignation, and her term will end on September 13. The Board says they will start interviewing candidates for the...
Northeast Ohio teachers battle to get their own concerns heard in light of Columbus strike
The teachers strike in Columbus has raised awareness about a litany of issues facing those educators, but the head of the largest teachers union in Northeast Ohio says those teachers are not alone in being under-resourced. Melanie Hameed, president of the North Eastern Ohio Education Association, said teachers and other...
Lake Co. pharmacy that gives free medication to those in need loses funding
The nonprofit pharmacy lost its funding a few months ago and the president has exhausted all options to secure more funding. He said it is heartbreaking and is hoping someone, somewhere can help.
Local church holds festival to lift people up
New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown is keeping hope alive by celebrating their annual Hope Fest with the community.
St. Vincent De Paul holding underwear, sock giveaway for low-income families in Youngstown
The St. Vincent De Paul Mahoning County District is helping families in need Saturday. They're hosting a sock and underwear giveaway for low-income children and families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their pantry location in Youngstown. The event is the culmination of a more than two-month sock and...
YSU welcomes record number of international students for Fall semester
Youngstown State University is welcoming a record number of incoming international students for the Fall 2022 semester. The university is reporting a record number of 327 international students from dozens of countries around the world will be joining their fellow Penguins for the start of the new semester. The previous...
Negotiations resume Friday as Niles Teacher's strike deadline looms
With less than a week before the expiration of their current labor agreement, representatives of the Niles City Schools are scheduled to sit down and negotiate with the Niles Education Association on Friday. If no contract settlement comes out of Friday’s talks, there is one more negotiating session scheduled for...
Canfield city manager placed on paid leave
Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun and another city employee have been placed on paid leave but no one at this point will say why.
Warren Family Mission looking to turn former Diocese property into transitional home
The Warren Family Mission will be meeting with the Warren City Zoning Board of Appeals Wednesday evening to discuss their potential purchase of a former Diocese property to transform it into a transitional home for women and children. Warren Family Mission Public Relations Director Dominic Mararri tells 21 News the...
Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement
KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
