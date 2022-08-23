ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
WFMJ.com

New outpatient clinic opens on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown

A new outpatient clinic on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown has opened its doors right by Saint Elizabeth Hospital. It's called Lifeline Partners and its primary focus is to help those who need rehabilitation services like physical therapy. The facility is being run by a locally-owned, family-operated business that runs three...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
newsnet5

Ohio College Comeback program offers former students second chance at finishing degree, debt forgiveness

CLEVELAND — It's being called an unprecedented opportunity for roughly 15,000 former students across the Northeast Ohio region. “We really are looking for an opportunity to re-engage with these students," said Jonathan Wehner, Cleveland State University Vice President and Dean of Admissions Enrollment Management and Student Success. Eight Northeast...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Board of Education looking for candidate to fill open seat

The Youngstown Board of Education is looking for a new school board candidate. They are seeking candidates to fill the seat that was held by Dawn Turnage. She recently announced her resignation, and her term will end on September 13. The Board says they will start interviewing candidates for the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU welcomes record number of international students for Fall semester

Youngstown State University is welcoming a record number of incoming international students for the Fall 2022 semester. The university is reporting a record number of 327 international students from dozens of countries around the world will be joining their fellow Penguins for the start of the new semester. The previous...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Negotiations resume Friday as Niles Teacher's strike deadline looms

With less than a week before the expiration of their current labor agreement, representatives of the Niles City Schools are scheduled to sit down and negotiate with the Niles Education Association on Friday. If no contract settlement comes out of Friday’s talks, there is one more negotiating session scheduled for...
NILES, OH
WKYC

Kent State University students react to President Biden's loan forgiveness announcement

KENT, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced the details of his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday and students at Kent State University had some strong reactions. "Coming from not having a lot of money and coming to college and worrying about having to pay those back, it's a very stressful situation. I told my Mom, I'm going to continue to go to school as long as I can," a senior Pell Grant recipient said.
KENT, OH

