A student loan servicer told some borrowers payments will be auto-debited Sept. 1. It was a mistake.
Some people with student loans received a notice Thursday from their servicer that their next payment would automatically debit at the beginning of next month — but the Education Department said any communications from servicers about payments restarting was sent in error. The clock is ticking down on the...
$10,000 of student-debt forgiveness is just the tip of the Biden iceberg. Some borrowers are getting monthly payments cut in half￼
It’s a monumental day for student loan borrowers. Not only did President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Education announce federal borrowers will have $10,000 in student loan debt forgiven, but they also said some repayment plans will be retooled so that borrowers owe half of what they are currently paying.
Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $822,000 in refund checks to 14,500 student loan borrowers ripped off in debt scam
The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that it would send thousands of checks totaling more than $822,000 to student loan borrowers who lost money in a debt-relief scheme. More than 14,500 consumers who paid money to a company that operated under the name Student Advocates will get a check.
7.5 million student-loan borrowers are getting a fresh shot at debt relief. Here's how to know if you qualify.
Biden's Education Department released details for its "Fresh Start" plan to aid defaulted student-loan borrowers. Here's how to qualify and enroll.
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Student-loan companies will scramble to adjust and some borrowers could fall into delinquency if Biden extends the payment pause on 'grossly insufficient notice', servicing group says
The Student Loan Servicing Alliance wrote that borrowers will be "caught massively off guard" if payments do end up resuming in just over a week.
The average student loan debt across the US: Here are the top 10 states where borrowers will benefit most from Biden’s loan forgiveness
President Joe Biden announced today that his administration will forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for federal borrowers. That debt relief will go a lot further in some states than in others. Total federal student loan debt in the U.S. stands at around $1.6 trillion, according to the...
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
Millions of Borrowers Could See up to $50,000 in Student Loan Relief as White House Confirms Decision Next Month
The Biden Administration has granted more than $25 billion dollars in student loan relief since taking office last year. However, as many students have seen their debts wiped away, millions are still left with hundreds of thousands in loan payments.
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
Goldman Sachs has run the numbers on student-loan relief. Here’s their assessment
The White House released its program for student loan relief. It will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower to households earning as much as $250,000. If all borrowers eligible for the program enroll, it will reduce student loan balances by around $400 billion. Lower-income households will see the...
Forgiving $10,000 in student loan debt would cost the U.S. $300 billion, according to new analysis
President Joe Biden could announce broad student loan forgiveness as soon as Wednesday. If the Biden administration forgives $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers within a certain income cap, it would cost approximately $300 billion, according to a new analysis. No details of widespread student loan forgiveness have...
A major student-loan company sowed 'confusion and anxiety' by mistakenly telling some borrowers they have debt payments due in September
Student-loan company Maximus told Insider it issued apologies for the mistake, but some borrowers said their accounts are still not updated.
Student loan forgiveness eliminates the total balances for at least a third of all borrowers
About 33% of borrowers owe less than $10,000 on their student loans and will have their balances eliminated. Of all college graduates, including those with no debt at all, the average debt was $15,600. 54% of borrowers with outstanding debt owe less than $20,000 on their student loans. Student loan...
Biden's student loan forgiveness is a good start, but it falls short for borrowers like me
What Americans really need is a massive educational reform where a debt-free higher education isn't reserved for the already rich.
Student loans: ‘Borrowers aren’t ready’ to resume payments, former FDIC chair says
The expiration of the forbearance pause on federal student loans is fast approaching on August 31 — an impending economic hardship for many borrowers, according to one expert. “Borrowers aren't ready and servicers aren't ready," Sheila Bair, former FDIC chair and former president of Washington College, recently told Yahoo...
