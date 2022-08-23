Forbes’ annual list of NFL valuations finds Chiefs are worth 26% more than a year ago

It’s good to be an NFL owner , which is not a huge surprise, right?

The valuations of NFL franchises have long been among the highest of any sports team in the world , and those values took a big jump from a year ago. Forbes released its 2022 team valuations , and each franchise got a big boost over the past 12 months.

That increase is the result of the NFL’s new television deals that brought in more than $100 billion.

Every NFL team is now worth at least $3 billion, with the Cowboys topping the list at $8 billion. The Chiefs’ value increased 26% from a year ago, Forbes said, and the team is now worth $3.7 billion.

Not that Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt would be complaining, but that’s quite a gap between the values of the Cowboys and Chiefs.

How can there be such a big difference in team values if that much TV money is coming into the league? Forbes’ Mike Ozanian and Justin Teitelbaum explained in their story.

“Although the NFL’s 32 teams equally share a little over 70% of football-related revenue, ... teams that can leverage their brands and stadiums to increase luxury suite, sponsorship, hospitality and non-NFL-event revenue the most will typically be worth more,” the duo wrote.

“Prime example: The Dallas Cowboys, worth $8 billion, sit on top of the league for the fourteenth consecutive year and are the most valuable team in all of sports. The Cowboys also are the first team to generate over $1 billion in revenue, thanks in large part to a bevy of lucrative sponsorships, such as a ten-year, $200 million deal with Molson Coors. In 2021, the Cowboys pulled in over $220 million in stadium advertising and sponsorship revenue, more than double that of any other team.”

That would explain why the Chiefs accepted naming rights for Arrowhead Stadium from GEHA and are host to concerts each year.

The valuations

Here is the list of team values from Forbes.