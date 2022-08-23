Read full article on original website
ECHO reports on gentrification, racial disparities in homelessness in Travis County
Reps from ECHO gave an update to Travis County commissioners Aug. 23 about homelessness in gentrified areas. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) At the Aug. 23 Travis County Commissioners Court meeting, members from Ending Community Homelessness Coalition presented data looking at people who lived in gentrified areas and have been forced into homelessness.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler gives his final State of the City address
Austin Mayor Steve Adler delivered his final State of the City speech at City Hall on Thursday evening. The mayor reflected on his two terms in office as his term-limited tenure comes to a close. He discussed major policies passed during his time at City Hall, including efforts to decriminalize homelessness, the city's attempt to revamp its land development code and its push to address issues of affordability and mass transit.
Homeless encampment near The Drag draws safety concerns
Several students and their parents are concerned about safety at a popular place to walk near West Campus.
How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system
AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
This Texas city is one of the best cities for self-sustaining homes in the nation
Which cities are the most ideal for building a greener home?
The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'
KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
Austin police investigating homicide near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide on Barton Springs Road near Barton Springs Pool and Zilker Park. APD said that a call came in at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious vehicle that appeared to have shots through the windows. When officers arrived on the scene in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, they located a small sedan with no one inside.
Austin restaurant could take the throne for ‘Best Restroom’ in the nation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is looking to take the throne in a competition for America’s Best Bathroom. It could give Buc-ee’s bathroom a run for its money. Eberly, which serves American cuisine and drinks in south Austin, is one of 10 finalists for the contest by Cintas, a business supplies company.
UTPD, APD responding to an incident at 15th and Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department and the University of Texas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at 15th and Red River Streets on Thursday night. APD tells KVUE the scene is related to a shooting that happened in...
Man found dead at Zilker Park in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating the death a man found Thursday morning in a family-friendly area. Officers were called at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 25 to the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road from Zilker employees reported a suspicious vehicle. According to police, officers saw a...
The Backstory: Five years ago this week, Hurricane Harvey brought catastrophic flooding to Texas
TEXAS, USA — From Rockport to La Grange to Port Arthur, Hurricane Harvey, which first came ashore along the middle Texas coast on Aug. 25, 2017, left death and destruction in its path, with the Houston area suffering the worst damage. As the story unfolded on television that August,...
Owner of famed Austin eatery la Barbecue indicted on fraud charges
AUSTIN, Texas – Famed Austin barbecue joint la Barbecue is making headlines again this month. The owner and manager of la Barbecue, Allison Clem, and her wife LeAnn Mueller have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers’ compensation fraud scheme, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
Skybox, Prologis buy 200-plus acres outside Austin for data center campus
Giants of real estate, tech pulled to Hutto by 'strong workforce, prime location and pro-growth mindset'
How a billionaire Austin entrepreneur is helping the homeless population
When self-made billionaire John Paul DeJoria invited KXAN’s Sally Hernandez to his home, it was easy to see just how green the grass is on the other side.
Copper Beech residents' questions go unanswered as management hasn't returned calls
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students and alumni continue to live in deplorable conditions at a San Marcos student housing complex. Tenants at the Copper Beech Townhomes have been living in filthy conditions since move-in day over the weekend. Residents tell CBS Austin the last time they heard from managers was on Sunday. There is progress being made for some units, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
Group hosting cleanup events along Shoal Creek Trail after flooding brings debris, litter
AUSTIN, Texas — After all the rain Austin got on Monday, the Shoal Creek Conservancy said there's a lot of litter and debris to pick up. Heavy rainfall caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. The flooding brought litter to the area, so the conservancy is hosting cleanup events starting this Friday.
Georgetown Fire asks people to avoid intersection for ‘hazardous incident’
The Georgetown Fire Department is reporting a "hazardous incident" Wednesday morning.
Lakeway cookie maker wins $20,000 H-E-B prize
A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas' largest grocery store chain.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
Surrounded by Change in Austin, South Congress Avenue Shop Owners Find Ways to Endure
Once upon a time, Austin’s South Congress Avenue was a scrappy, motley assortment of shops, low-cost eateries, and one infamous adult theater that lasted all the way till the end of the 1990s. Over the next two decades, it went through a revitalization effort that made it arguably the...
