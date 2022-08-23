Evers calls for tax cut as rival Michels tours Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $600 million annual tax cut on Tuesday — an election year proposal that's all but certain to be summarily rejected by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

He announced the proposed cut at the same time as his Republican rival, Tim Michels, was touring Kenosha on the second anniversary of sometimes violent protests over a police shooting. Michels has made Eves' reaction to the unrest in Kenosha a key plank of his campaign against the Democratic incumbent.