ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Evers calls for tax cut as rival Michels tours Kenosha

By By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWwTm_0hS49l7Q00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $600 million annual tax cut on Tuesday — an election year proposal that's all but certain to be summarily rejected by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

He announced the proposed cut at the same time as his Republican rival, Tim Michels, was touring Kenosha on the second anniversary of sometimes violent protests over a police shooting. Michels has made Eves' reaction to the unrest in Kenosha a key plank of his campaign against the Democratic incumbent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security

Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Opinion | We've kicked teachers around for years; now we're paying the price

There was a posting on a neighborhood website I occasionally visit that spoke volumes about the unseen role that so many of our teachers play in society. "I am a high school teacher and have a student who is in need of a mountain bike," she posted on the site. "He lives with his single mom who broke her ankle and needed surgery. While she heals she cannot work or drive and he is not yet old enough to drive," she continued.
MONONA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
empowerwisconsin.org

Vicki McKenna: DGA owes Tim Michels and me an apology

MADISON — The Democratic Governor’s Association owes an apology to Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and me. Recently, a quote from Michels on my show was used by this dishonest group of political goons to suggest he wouldn’t help domestic violence victims. That is a bald-faced lie. Here is the ad.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hyperallergic

Citing “Institutional Racist Violence,” Half of the Wisconsin Triennial Artists Withdraw Their Work

A triennial in Wisconsin — organized by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) with historic ambitions of being among the first in the state to explicitly feature Black women and nonbinary artists — is fraying under the weight of criticisms of negligence and “institutional racist violence.” At least 11 of 23 exhibiting artists have withdrawn their works in protest. An open letter published online and co-signed by a collective of artists associated with the triennial accused MMoCA of “institutional racist violence” and “shameful mistreatment of the Black artists, contractors, and staffers throughout the exhibition.” The artists ask for leadership to issue a formal apology, offer financial restitution to injured parties, and terminate MMoCA Director Christina Brungardt.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
nbc15.com

Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer. John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Cut#Legislature#Politics State#Republican#Democratic
nbc15.com

Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County pursuit, squad struck; driver arrested in Waupun

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 42-year-old Mazomanie woman was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 24 after fleeing from a traffic stop and striking squad car in Dodge County on Monday, Aug. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Aug. 22 shortly before 7 p.m. a sergeant conducted...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully

MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. ﻿ Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland 'swatting' call: Madison man sentenced for 2019 incident

HARTLAND, Wis. - A Madison area man has been sentenced to two years of probation for a 2019 false emergency report in Hartland – known as a "swatting incident." Gaige Frain, 22, was charged with three total counts – including terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to that charge on June 30, 2022 and the other charges were dismissed.
HARTLAND, WI
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy