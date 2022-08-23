Read full article on original website
In all my time here in the beautiful Berkshires, there is one place I have yet to visit: People have recommended an excursion high atop Mount Greylock, located in Adams, Massachusetts. From what I've seen, the view from up above will take your breath away and I'll need to experience this for myself, one of these days. The good news is this popular destination is open year round, but if I make my appearance it won't be in the winter time, but there are some brave souls that would make the trek during these cold and snowy months.
Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first-place winner of the 2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge, as determined by a panel of local judges, is Brittany Hunter with her photo "Fountain Flowers." The photo has won her a prize package donated by local downtown businesses, and her photo will be featured in Pittsfield’s...
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
As summer draws to a close and fall begins to ramp up, several beloved annual fairs are returning across Massachusetts. The Big E and other agricultural fairs return to Massachusetts with entertainment, games and food, including chocolate covered bacon, deep-fried Oreos and “German fries.”. See below to learn more...
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
Perhaps you've heard all about it, Berkshire County, but just in case you haven't, allow me to get you familiarized with what's happening this coming Saturday, August 27. The MGM Music Hall Fenway will be officially opening its doors!. And let me tell you, they have an incredible line-up of...
NORTHAMPTON – Cafe Balagan, the Main Street coffee shop located downtown, recently introduced a new after-hours concept to their business. Open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday, the cafe – which is mainly operated by Gil Sasson – will transform into an evening lounge, playing vibey music, pouring wine and beer, and serving “light bites” and charcuterie boards, in addition to its full daytime menu.
One of the most gorgeous performing arts venues in Connecticut is GoodWorks Infinity Hall in Norfolk. When my wife and I moved to Torrington, I was excited to be that much closer to Infinity. We've seen a few shows there over the years and we love it. Trouble is, there hasn't been too many events at the Norfolk Infinity throughout 2022, the Hartford Infinity is getting all the bookings. Why? Well, I have a partial explanation.
WILBRAHAM – Professional seamstress Emily Engel is the new owner of Sew Special Wilbraham, located at 2442 Boston Rd., offering no frills tailoring and alterations, custom plush pieces, restoration projects, home decor and commissioned fiber art. Formerly known as Sew Special by Joan, Engel worked for the previous owner...
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of renting hotel rooms used as shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
It is a known fact that summer is just closing out like the speed of light. It feels like it all just started yesterday that we kicked of a 2022 season of Party In The Park. I ask myself the time, where has time gone?. First of all, I want...
Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
The Annual Performance Live Tribute Music Fundraiser was held Tuesday evening, rain or shine. The concert theme was 90's themed this year and is held every year to raise funds to support arts enrichment in the Northampton Public Schools.
The last Brimfield Antiques Shows of 2022 will take place Sept. 6-11, bringing to a close another set of three of what has become known as the largest outdoor antiques and collectibles show in the country. And for many, September provides the best weather for browsing and shopping. The six-day...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E less than a month away, everyone is wondering what foods will be on the menu this year. If you’re coming to the fair this year, you might want to arrive hungry. Western Mass News got a sneak peek at some of the foods and drinks that will sure to be fairgoer favorites including cream puffs, sweet potato tacos, apple bacon fritters, and chicken pot pie in a bread roll. How about an extravagant milkshake at The Place 2 Be, which is one of the 16 new food locations in 2022.
Who doesn't love ice cream during these hot New England days? When I was younger, one place I enjoyed getting ice cream was on Curran Highway in North Adams. I believe that the shop started out as Dairy Queen and then the location became "fake" Dairy Queen for a while. The reason why I say that it became "fake" Dairy Queen is the location changed ownership and was no longer Dairy Queen but the business still sold ice cream so some of us northern Berkshire County folks referred to the business as "fake" Dairy Queen. You get the idea. The business these days is Craft Food Barn.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Interprint is planning a fourth expansion of its Route 41 facility to increase production capacity. Last week, the Community Development Board approved an amendment to its site plan that allows an approximately 57,500 square foot addition to the rear of the building. The original decor printing...
The council heard a communication from Mayor Jennifer Macksey about establishing a daily event parking fee of $40. “These are non-city sponsored events that are tying up a lot of city resources, and this is a way to generate some money to put back into our public safety department, and also to have some order in these public lots which we're lacking," said Macksey. “We're going to have more staff, more volunteers monitoring those parking lots. All of the people who currently have permits will have a reserved space with either their permit number or their license plate number on them so we can verify that the car parked in that area matches their permit or their plate number and we're going to mark them off. And if people park in you know, the designated spot, they're going to get ticketed, or they're going to get towed."
