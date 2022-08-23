ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Lake Charles American Press

8/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, 5040 Cypress Lake Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Stewart Arnold Wilson III, 34, 4125 Legendre St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies;...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

Groves police reopening investigation into 2003 unsolved homicide

GROVES — Groves police are reopening an investigation into a homicide that's remained unsolved since 2003. Sunday marks 19 years since someone shot Dennis Ray Wills to death at a motel in Groves. Groves police has reopened this case at the requests of Dennis Wills' brothers. And, the brothers...
GROVES, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Sheriff: Liberty County Jail fails Jail Commission inspection, receives praise for improvements

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards paid a visit to the Liberty County Jail last week. While Liberty County failed the overall inspection due to overcrowding, the county jail, with a maximum bed space of 291, received praise for numerous inspection points related to recordkeeping, security checks, food service, medical services, hygiene, jail sanitation, recreation logs, suicide logs, and compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, according to Warden Anne Marie Mitchell.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX


12NewsNow

'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Criminal mischief charge for woman who claimed fake cop stopped her

A Sulphur woman who filed a complaint about being pulled over by a man pretending to be a law enforcement officer has been charged with criminal mischief for giving a false report or complaint. Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said their office received a complaint on Aug. 17 from Diondra...
SULPHUR, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results

We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
Orange Leader

Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: DPS releases names of two drivers killed in head-on collision

ORANGE COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County. The driver of the Kia is identified as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The driver of the Honda is identified as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle...

