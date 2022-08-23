Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
8/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, 5040 Cypress Lake Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Stewart Arnold Wilson III, 34, 4125 Legendre St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies;...
KFDM-TV
Groves police reopening investigation into 2003 unsolved homicide
GROVES — Groves police are reopening an investigation into a homicide that's remained unsolved since 2003. Sunday marks 19 years since someone shot Dennis Ray Wills to death at a motel in Groves. Groves police has reopened this case at the requests of Dennis Wills' brothers. And, the brothers...
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County grand jury indicts businessman in connection with Beaumont crash
BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man in connection with a crash that injured several drivers on Dowlen near Phelan in June, according to information First Assistant District Attorney Pat Knauth provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He says the grand jury indicted businessman Walter Naymola...
bluebonnetnews.com
Sheriff: Liberty County Jail fails Jail Commission inspection, receives praise for improvements
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards paid a visit to the Liberty County Jail last week. While Liberty County failed the overall inspection due to overcrowding, the county jail, with a maximum bed space of 291, received praise for numerous inspection points related to recordkeeping, security checks, food service, medical services, hygiene, jail sanitation, recreation logs, suicide logs, and compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, according to Warden Anne Marie Mitchell.
Former BISD electrical contractor may soon spend 6 months in jail, be forced to pay $1.2M restitution
BEAUMONT, Texas — A former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor may soon spend six months in jail and have to pay back $1.2 million. The Texas Court of Criminal appeals on Wednesday rejected Calvin Walker's petition seeking to overrule a lower court's decision upholding his conviction. The Texas...
City of Lumberton passes anti-camping ordinance in response to increasing homeless population
LUMBERTON, Texas — An issue regarding homeless camps that has affected many cities before will now impact Lumberton. Beginning August 26, an anti-camping ordinance will go into place. The overwhelming presence of homeless camps prompted the city council to hold a vote on August 22, which passed. Lumberton has...
'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
KFDM-TV
LU students in Beaumont react to suspect accused of exposing himself to female student
BEAUMONT — A suspect is behind bars following an investigation into a man trying to solicit several women at Lamar University. Devonta Joubert, 21, of Beaumont, is jailed on charges of Evading Detention with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and a parole violation. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins...
Lake Charles American Press
Criminal mischief charge for woman who claimed fake cop stopped her
A Sulphur woman who filed a complaint about being pulled over by a man pretending to be a law enforcement officer has been charged with criminal mischief for giving a false report or complaint. Sulphur Police Major Jason Gully said their office received a complaint on Aug. 17 from Diondra...
Former Beaumont mayor, businessman William E. 'Bill' Neild dies at 85
BEAUMONT, Texas — Former Beaumont mayor William E. “Bill” Neild passed away on Wednesday. He was 85. Neild held the office of mayor of Beaumont from 1982 - 1986. He was a partner in the company his father started, H.B. Neild Contractors and Construction Managers, until the end of his term as mayor in 1986.
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
Texas women turn to man with no medical experience for abortions at sea
KFDM-TV
City of Lumberton takes step to address homeless people camping on private property
LUMBERTON — Lumberton is the latest city to focus on homeless encampments. The city council has approved new rules to address what some city leaders call a growing number of homeless people camping on private property. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack has the report.
Apply Now | Beaumont Police Department actively recruiting amid shortage of officers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid a shortage of officers, the Beaumont Police Department is actively hiring and encouraging those interested to apply. The area department is not alone in its hiring struggles. Police departments across the country are struggling to recruit and retain new officers, and officials believe the cause is due to a variety of reasons.
Traffic Stop in Sulphur Results in “Karen-like” Results
We have enough issues in the world. We also have technology that has the ability to record everything we do whether we like it or not. In this case, I find it hilarious that it all came back around on this individual. I won't name the person, but the Sulphur PD has the story on their Facebook page with her name. The last thing I need is another lawyer calling and complaining about a story I wrote. It's happened a lot!
KPLC TV
Conflicting stories following state police traffic stop in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Dash and body camera video provided by Louisiana State Police tells a different than one told by a Southwest Louisiana woman who was pulled over a few weeks ago. Diondra Evans told 7 News she believed the person who stopped her in Sulphur on Aug. 13...
Orange Leader
Letty LeBert answers why oak trees in Orange County and across SETX are dying
We have been getting several calls about their trees dying. Some are dying gradually, and others are green in the summer and suddenly, the leaves are brown. The past five years Southeast Texas has been through some extreme weather conditions. This doesn’t only cause us stress, but it has stressed our environment, as well.
Orange Leader
Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
Texas Attorney Arrested For Human Smuggling At The Border In A Loaner Car
A Texas attorney was recently arrested for alleged human smuggling near the border. Corpus Christi attorney Timothy Japhet was arrested near the border in Del Rio, Texas, on Aug. 13, with four illegal migrants in a loaner car he was driving, he told the DCNF and Galveston
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: DPS releases names of two drivers killed in head-on collision
ORANGE COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County. The driver of the Kia is identified as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The driver of the Honda is identified as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle...
KFDM-TV
Lamar issues alert cautioning students; individual attempting to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT — The Lamar University President's Office released an alert declaring a campus emergency. The message notes that it is not a test or drill, stating in part, "Be advised that a suspicious individual is soliciting females in Lamar Parking lots. Do not approach or enter any vehicles belonging to individuals you are not familiar with."
