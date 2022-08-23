Read full article on original website
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen Micsa
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in AmericaKennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
greenvillejournal.com
S.C. Teacher of the Year: From ‘Corridor of Shame’ comes all-star educator
Last May, Deion Jamison was seated in a fancy gala at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center when state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman walked onstage and called out his name. “I was shocked,” Jamison said, looking back on the moment he was declared the 2023 South Carolina Teacher of the...
WMBF
Dining with Dockery: Hicks Dining Hall at Coastal Carolina University
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Did you miss Dining with Dockery at Coastal Carolina University? If so, we have you covered. Andrew went to Hicks Dining Hall on campus for the first day of school to try out what the students have to eat at the dining hall each day.
Top South Carolina public high schools for parent, teacher and student satisfaction
An opinion survey released by South Carolina's Department of Education shows how well parents, teachers and students are satisfied with their public high school.
Conway charter school has kept teacher retention high — here’s how
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A public charter in Conway attributes its high teacher retention rate to the culture the small school has built in the 12 years since it first welcomed students. “They are just tired of the big schools they don’t get support from, and they come here, and they can get fingerprints on […]
greenvillejournal.com
Child-wellbeing report shows South Carolina has made progress, with much room for improvement
When it comes to children’s wellbeing, South Carolina has moved out of the bottom 10 in the overall rankings. However, following a pandemic that has dragged on for nearly three years, the ranking organization said there’s plenty room for progress ahead. The data comes from the 2022 Kids...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County parents hungry for answers about students' short lunch periods
Jessica Rabon was surprised when her daughter came home from school this week saying she was told to finish her lunch faster in order to earn recess time. “She was told the only way she would get to go outside was to finish eating in 15 minutes,” Rabon said.
WIS-TV
How Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will impact South Carolina and its economy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 30 percent of South Carolina residents with federal student loans will have their debts canceled entirely under the Biden administration’s new loan forgiveness plan, a recent study shows. The research was compiled by Student Loan Hero, which is owned by online lending marketplace LendingTree,...
Ms. South Carolina places 3rd in national Ms. Wheelchair competition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WCBD)- It was big weekend for Tatianna Davis who placed third in the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition and took home the top prize in the ‘Oustanding Speech’ category. Davis, an Anderson, S.C. native, was one of 21 women from across the United States who traveled to Grand Rapids, Mich. to compete […]
WMBF
Horry County Schools looks for more teachers, deals with growth throughout district
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County school district is welcoming more than 300 new teachers this school year but is also still looking to fill 72 open teaching positions. Currently, 98% of teaching jobs in Horry County are covered, and the district said the other 2% of open...
live5news.com
Former DD4 superintendent who resigned amid allegations becomes interim leader of Williamsburg County Schools
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state superintendent appointed an Interim Superintendent of Williamsburg County Schools this week. Molly Spearman sent a letter to the school board on Monday with the news, saying Dr. Kelvin Wymbs will take the role officially on September 1st. Wymbs previously worked in Florence County...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts
WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in South Carolina. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, the website scored the equitability of each school district in South Carolina based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
South Carolina elementary school mourns murdered principal
Dillon, S.C. — A Dillon County elementary school is mourning the loss of their principal just days into the new school year. Staff and parents at Stewart Heights Elementary School are distraught, saying the school was Dr. Wendy Cook's second family. Cook served in the Dillon School District for...
The Post and Courier
4 Georgetown County schools again charging for meals after USDA waiver ends
GEORGETOWN — Students at four Georgetown County schools are once again being required to pay for their meals. Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, things are getting back to normal for the food service at Georgetown County School District. “Well, back to the new normal, or pre-pandemic normal,...
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
Horry County Board Bans CRT Despite It Not Being Taught in Classrooms
The school board approved the resolution 11-1 Monday night. Board Chairman Ken Richardson assured attendees that his vote wasn't political.
counton2.com
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says that number is tied for the second highest on record. Federal data also shows more...
wpde.com
After report of gun on campus, Darlington High School ups precautions
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A school in Darlington County is taking extra precautions following a tip of a student with a gun. Darlington High School went under heightened security following as a precaution Thursday morning, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said they “received...
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
South Carolina Gov. McMaster blasts Biden’s student loan forgiveness
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster blasted President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in a statement Wednesday.
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction selected as third among “Best Places to Work in South Carolina”
Charleston, S.C. -- Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has made the 2022 list of “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” Frampton ranked number three on this year’s list of medium-sized companies with between 50 and 249 employees. This is Frampton’s third time making the list, now in its 17th consecutive year. In total, 119 companies were honored.
