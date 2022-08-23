ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

holycitysinner.com

South Carolina’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts

WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in South Carolina. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, the website scored the equitability of each school district in South Carolina based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
counton2.com

Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says that number is tied for the second highest on record. Federal data also shows more...
wpde.com

After report of gun on campus, Darlington High School ups precautions

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A school in Darlington County is taking extra precautions following a tip of a student with a gun. Darlington High School went under heightened security following as a precaution Thursday morning, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said they “received...
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
crbjbizwire.com

Frampton Construction selected as third among “Best Places to Work in South Carolina”

Charleston, S.C. -- Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has made the 2022 list of “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” Frampton ranked number three on this year’s list of medium-sized companies with between 50 and 249 employees. This is Frampton’s third time making the list, now in its 17th consecutive year. In total, 119 companies were honored.
