Man with several prior convictions and pending charges, sentenced to prison for armed robberies in Seekonk and Swansea

Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Wesport police charge Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after ‘annoying’ phone calls
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Friday they have charged the Fall River City Council President with criminal harassment after she allegedly made “annoying” phone calls. Police said that Pamela Laliberte-Labeau was also charged with two counts of intimidation of a witness. The charges are the...
Police make arrest in Fall River murder
The stabbing happened Sunday night at a restaurant on County Street.
Turnto10.com
Man pleads not guilty to charges in fatal Exeter crash
(WJAR) — A North Kingstown man accused of crashing into two teens while driving under the influence pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the crash. Family and friends of Matt Dennison and Kevin MacDonald, the teens involved in the crash, gathered outside Washington County Superior Court for the arraignment.
Pawtucket man convicted of molesting girl to serve 12 years
Johnnie Doe was found guilty of four counts of second-degree child molestation back in June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of exposing himself in Mansfield parking lot
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to people in a parking lot in Mansfield on Tuesday. State police said troopers responded to the East Brook Mall in Mansfield for the report of a man exposing himself to customers in the parking lot. The complainant told police the man […]
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Officer responds to reports of a pit-bull loose in the streets
“When a call came in to the north-end patrol division regarding a loose pit-bull in the area of Edison St. shortly after midnight last night, Ofc. Marc Felix saw it as a great opportunity to make a new friend. We were happy to host our fun, four-legged guest and treat...
fallriverreporter.com
Pawtucket man who molested girl known to him sentenced to prison on four counts of second-degree child molestation
Attorney General Peter Neronha announced that a Pawtucket man was sentenced to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions after being found guilty of committing multiple counts of second-degree child molestation in 2019 against a female victim under the age of 14. On June 13, 2022, following the conclusion of a...
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
WCVB
Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says
BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
ABC6.com
Norton police bust couple accused of trafficking fentanyl
NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said Thursday that they arrested a couple accused of trafficking fentanyl. Police said that they arrested 59-year-old Kris Hampe and his 67-year-old wife Cheryl at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, following a lengthy investigation. Both were charged with trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to violate...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged after leaving his dogs in his car with temperatures in the area of 120 degrees
A Massachusetts Police Department will issue a summons to appear in court to a Massachusetts man after two dogs were found in a hot vehicle Thursday. According to Chief of Police in Cohasset William Quigley, a 56-year-old Weymouth man will be charged with two counts of Animal Cruelty. Because a criminal complaint has not yet been filed in Quincy District Court, the department cannot release the man’s name.
fallriverreporter.com
Indictment handed down by Grand Jury in 1986 murder of Massachusetts woman
Thursday morning, a Grand Jury indicted John Carey for the murder of a 20-year-old woman in June 1986, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced. On Saturday, June 29, 1986, North Andover’s Claire Gravel, a student at Salem State College, went to Major Magleashes’ Pub on Washington Street in Salem with friends. She was last seen alive between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning being dropped off at her apartment on Loring Avenue in Salem. Three workmen discovered her body in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on the afternoon of June 30th. The medical examiner determined that she had been strangled to death.
nbcboston.com
Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing
Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was...
30+ grams of fentanyl seized from trafficking suspects
Police seized more than 30 grams of fentanyl following a search of their home and vehicle.
newbedfordguide.com
North Attleboro Woman Sentenced to Prison for Violent Rampage
A 47-year-old North Attleboro woman who went on a violent rampage earlier this year and severely injured her girlfriend, was sentenced to serve up to five-and-a-half years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Tanisha Baxter pled guilty on August 10 to indictments charging her...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero
A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
ABC6.com
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
fallriverreporter.com
Two men indicted on murder charges in the shooting death of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, Commissioner of Public Safety Steven M. Paré, and Colonel Hugh T. Clements, Jr. announced today that the Statewide Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging two men with murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann in 2021. On August 24, 2022, the...
2 men shot near Providence park
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Providence Thursday evening.
Plainfield police look to identify man who stole $100 worth from Dollar General
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainfield Police Department is looking to identify a man who stole $100 worth of items from Dollar General on Wednesday. Police responded to the Dollar General in the Waregan section of Plainfield for reported larceny around 5 p.m. The manager of the store described the suspect as a white man […]
Comments / 0