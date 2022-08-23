Man with several prior convictions and pending charges, sentenced to prison for armed robberies in Seekonk and Swansea

Thursday morning, a Grand Jury indicted John Carey for the murder of a 20-year-old woman in June 1986, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced. On Saturday, June 29, 1986, North Andover’s Claire Gravel, a student at Salem State College, went to Major Magleashes’ Pub on Washington Street in Salem with friends. She was last seen alive between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning being dropped off at her apartment on Loring Avenue in Salem. Three workmen discovered her body in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on the afternoon of June 30th. The medical examiner determined that she had been strangled to death.

SALEM, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO