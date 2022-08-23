Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to complete all Cryptic Quatrains quests in Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder has all the hallmarks of a classic pirate adventure: ship-to-ship combat, buried loot, pirate lords to take down, and a ragtag crew to hire. All that was missing was the mysterious riddles leading to hidden treasure, which Season of Plunder now has through the Cryptic Quatrains quests.
dotesports.com
When does Sonic Frontiers release?
Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.
dotesports.com
How to get Plundered Umbral Energy in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder
Collecting materials and resources in Destiny 2 is fun, but it’s just more satisfying when it’s stuff you’ve plundered from an opposing pirate captain. Season 18, Season of Plunder, is all about finding treasure, raiding ships, and plundering as much as you can, and you can plunder the new seasonal weapons provided you get your hands on some Plundered Umbral Energy.
dotesports.com
Fortnite is bringing back the Gen Hoshino Soundwave Series, for some reason
Fortnite has managed to evolve over the years into something much more than its tower defense and battle royale roots. Instead, Epic Games has created a platform that can celebrate all of pop culture, such as the frequent celebrations of music the game hosts. Now it seems that Epic is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Udyr receives hotfix buffs to damage builds on the heels of his rework in League
Udyr’s update, arguably one of the most long-awaited and comprehensive reworks to a League of Legends champion in recent years, landed with a bit of a flop. This has led Riot Games to deploy some hotfix buffs to the Spirit Walker in the short term. The buffs come shortly...
dotesports.com
All new Destiny 2 Fortnite skins and how to get them
Destiny 2, like Fortnite, is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now. Players from around the world hop into both games to battle it out and prove their skill. While it’s been rumored that there could be a collab between the two games since late last week, characters from Destiny have been confirmed to be coming to Fortnite as soon as tonight.
dotesports.com
Huge Dota 2 hero reworks, battle pass info released in gameplay update 7.32
The big pre-International qualifiers patch is now live in Dota 2, bringing an overhaul to the game’s XP system, nerfs to the Dire side of the map, adjustments for basically the entire roster, and more. And we now have confirmation on the Battle Pass date (Sept. 1) to cap...
dotesports.com
How many people are playing League of Legends in 2022?
After more than a decade, Riot Games has built up its popular MOBA title League of Legends as one of the most well-known video games in the world. With an exciting, ever-evolving meta, a dedicated player base, and a thriving competitive scene, the future of the game seems to be in good hands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How to complete Expeditions in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder leans heavily on the pirate theme, and Expeditions is where the “plunder” part of it comes to life. Expeditions allow you to use a Treasure Map to uncover some buried treasure in the form of seasonal gear, which you can dig up (quite literally) at the end of the activity. Expeditions are a core part of the seasonal loop and the weekly storyline, which will require players to finish Ketchcrash, Expeditions, and Pirate Hideouts to advance the story.
dotesports.com
League players, did your Star Guardian tokens expire? Riot says there’s still a way you can redeem them
After droves of League of Legends fans raised complaints about the game’s summer Star Guardian event, Riot Games will be giving players one more chance to redeem their event rewards before their tokens disappear for good. Riot Support revealed today that when the Star Guardian event ended on Wednesday,...
dotesports.com
Hogwarts Legacy surprises fans with console-exclusive content
The community manager for the upcoming action RPG Hogwarts Legacy confirmed today that there will be console-exclusive content for the PlayStation shortly after the game was listed on the PlayStation store, much to the dismay of some potential players. Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG set in the world of J.K....
dotesports.com
Shadowlands season 4 is a great time-killer for competitive WoW players waiting for the next expansion
The latest World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, alongside Warlords of Draenor, is the least liked expansion community-wide in recent years due to lack of content and lore retconning, content time-gating, slow and repetitive leveling, tedious borrowed power systems, mundane tier sets, and Torghast or rather, Choreghast. Even though Blizzard Entertainment has, throughout the expansion, fixed some of many mistakes, the Shadowlands expansion won’t be missed.
dotesports.com
Does progress from the Splatoon 3 Demo carry over into the full game?
Nintendo’s Splatoon 3’s Splatfest Demo arrives Saturday, Aug. 27, finally letting players into the inner ink blot, sharing new game modes, guns, character design and lots more for long-time fans to enjoy. Splatoon 3 players can grind 4v4’s for 12 hours and reach their way to the top...
dotesports.com
All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.16
Brace yourself, League of Legends players. Patch 12.16 is coming to the game and a bunch of new skins are joining alongside it. Every League patch introduces a couple of changes to the game, and this time it’s no different. Riot is taking some of the strongest champions in the game and nerfing them a bit, at the same time giving a slight upgrade to those with low win ratios. Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy are the main targets in terms of getting smacked by the nerf hammer, while Irelia, Zoe, Malphite, and Caitlyn will be buffed, to name a few.
dotesports.com
All Destiny 2 Season of Plunder challenges: Season 18
With the launch of a new Destiny 2 season, Season of Plunder, comes a new season pass full of rewards to unlock. Like any other season, the best way to level up your season pass quickly is by completing bounties and the seasonal challenges. A new collection of 10 seasonal...
dotesports.com
Splatoon 3 first impressions suggest more of the same inking action
Splatoon 3 is almost here and ahead of its release in September, some players have finally had a chance to try the game for themselves sharing early reactions. Fortunately, they are mostly positive. Multiple outlets who got hands-on time with the game say it remains close to the formula crafted...
dotesports.com
When does The Lords of the Fallen release?
Lords of the Fallen, the 2014 soulslike game, is getting a sequel that was announced at Gamescom 2022. The Lords of the Fallen, published by CI Games, is bringing back the Dark Souls-inspired role-playing game. The series is known for weighty combat with a slower pace than other soulslike titles.
dotesports.com
How to play Stranded: Alien Dawn early via early access
Stranded: Alien Dawn is a new sci-fi survival game that has an early access launch coming later this year. Here’s how to get access to the game early. Stranded: Alien Dawn is coming out via Steam Early Access in Oct. 2022. This means the game will only be available to PC players that have a Steam account when it launches. You’ll simply need to head to the game’s Steam page, purchase it, and start downloading it.
dotesports.com
Heavy Grenade Launchers disabled in Destiny 2 after unintentionally receiving 250 percent damage buff
The new Destiny 2 season update shipped a buff to some of the rarer Heavy Grenade Launchers in the game, including Exotics like Salvation’s Grip and Parasite. These weapons were supposed to get a damage buff with the new update, but they weren’t supposed to get a 250 percent damage buff.
dotesports.com
When will Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor be added to Pokémon UNITE?
Pokémon UNITE, the first MOBA game based on Pokémon, will add three more champions to the game in September 2022. One of the new Pokémon coming to UNITE‘s Aeos Island is Mew, a Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon that is well-known all over the world. It has been rumored that Mew is joining UNITE as one of the game’s Supporters. Mew will have access to more movers than all the other playable Pokémon in UNITE.
Comments / 0