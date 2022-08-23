Read full article on original website
Tennis-Gauff says she earned first paycheck as Serena 'stunt double'
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - American Coco Gauff often talks about compatriot Serena Williams as an inspiration and on Friday she said the 23-times Grand Slam winner is partially to thank for her first paycheck too.
Max Homa, 10 shots back despite rare 62, joins chorus of growing Tour Championship format frustration
ATLANTA - The New England Patriots don't start the Super Bowl with a 14-point lead. Alabama doesn't have a 10-point advantage at kickoff in the college football national championship game. The Golden State Warriors didn't start the NBA Finals with a 15-point cushion. PGA Tour player Max Homa wonders whether...
Serena and Venus Williams reunite for doubles at US Open
Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the US Open. The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years.
Noah Lyles pulls away, Aleia Hobbs upsets: Lausanne Diamond League results, highlights
Two-time reigning world champion Noah Lyles of the U.S. continued his undefeated 200m season, holding off reigning 400m world champion Michael Norman at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne. Norman got the better start, giving Lyles quite a task to catch him in the second half of the race. But...
Emma Raducanu takes home £18 million to become one of tennis's highest earners
According to the Times, British tennis player Emma Raducanu has placed sixth in the highest earners of the sport this week, accumulating an impressive $21.1million (£17.87 million) in earnings over the past year. Dubbed as ‘the head of a new generation of players who are finding financial success on the tennis court and in the corporate world’, Raducanu earned the proportion of her cash ‘off court’ through brand partnerships and company sponsorship.
John McEnroe Tears Into U.S. Open Over Novak Djokovic: ‘I Think It’s Bullshit’
On Thursday, tennis great Novak Djokovic announced on Twitter that he would not be participating in the 2022 U.S. Open.“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” he wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”The reason, of course, is that Djokovic is not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and current U.S. rules require that non-U.S. citizens be vaccinated in order to receive...
Rafael Nadal Comments on Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Absence
The 22-time Grand Slam champion said the Serbian’s absence will affect the fans, the tournament and the players.
Diamond League: Aleia Hobbs wins 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce injured & Elaine Thompson-Herah disqualified
American Aleia Hobbs was a surprise winner in a highly anticipated women's 100m after Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out with an injury and Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified at the Diamond League in Lausanne. Fraser-Pryce set the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m in Monaco last month. "Been struggling with some discomfort in...
Serena Williams said she and her sister Venus don't 'talk much tennis' together
Serena Williams said she asked her older sister, Venus, questions about next year in preparation for her transition toward retirement from pro tennis.
Naomi Osaka pays tribute to Serena Williams ahead of US Open: 'The biggest force in the sport'
NEW YORK -- Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has paid tribute to Serena Williams, saying she has been "the biggest force in the sport" and leaves a legacy that is so broad "you can't even describe it in words." Osaka opens her US Open campaign against Danielle Collins on...
Serena Williams on Venus' retirement advice — and whether the US Open will truly be the end
Venus Williams revealed the advice she has for her sister after Serena announced she will be evolving away from tennis to pursue her passions outside of the sport. "It’s still business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win," Venus told TODAY in an exclusive interview. "When she walks on the court she wants to be focused — so this is the moment now for her to do that, like all the other moments, and then when that moment is over, then the next moment will be here. So that’s what it is."
Tennis-Williams sisters accept U.S. Open doubles wildcard
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Saturday. The Williams sisters are two-times doubles champions at season's final major, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together they have won 14 women's Grand Slam doubles titles.
Tracy Austin's son Brandon Holt makes his own name at the US Open
NEW YORK -- Pictures and mentions of Tracy Austin are everywhere at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. As the youngest US Open singles champion in history -- and a two-time winner at the major -- Austin has a storied place in tournament lore. Forty years since she last...
Watch: Walk-off single lifts Hawaii to LLWS title over Curacao
On the mound, Jaron Lancaster went 4.0 innings, allowing three runs off three hits while striking out ten. Hawaii displayed its dominance throughout the tournament, outscoring their opponents 60-5. For Hawaii, it's their fourth Little League title and first since 2018. "We're fortunate that everything clicked at the right moment,"...
The best of legendary basketball Hall of Famer Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald in images
Tiny had big game (Photo by Dylan Buell/BIG3 via Getty Images) Nate Archibald stands 6-foot-1 but was as potent a scorer as there was in the NBA through his career in the '70s and early '80s. He became the first player to lead the NBA in both scoring (34.0 ppg) and assists (11.4 apg), doing so for the Kansas City-Omaha Kings in the 1972-73 season. Archibald averaged 18.8 points and 7.4 assists per game in a Basketball Hall of Fame career.Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Brian Horton)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)Nate "Tiny" Archibald . (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/John Martell)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/CEH)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Myrna Suarez/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Living Spaces)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)Nate "Tiny" Archibald . (Photo by Andy Lyons/BIG3/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Ronald Martinez/BIG3 via Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Harry Harris)11
Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Tennis star Serena Williams' Yorkshire terrier, named Christopher "Chip" Rafael Nadal, is accompanying her to the U.S. Open in the wake of the death of another of her dogs, Lauerlei. Chip, named for Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, has his own Instagram account with more than...
US Open: Serena Williams' last hurrah at home grand slam headlines fascinating two weeks of tennis
The curtain will soon come down on one of the greatest careers the world of sport has ever seen and Flushing Meadows, the home of the US Open, will provide a fitting stage for Serena Williams' final act.
