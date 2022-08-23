ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Serena and Venus Williams reunite for doubles at US Open

Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the US Open. The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Konnor Mcclain
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Betty Okino
Person
Gabby Douglas
Person
Jordan Chiles
Person
Dominique Dawes
tatler.com

Emma Raducanu takes home £18 million to become one of tennis's highest earners

According to the Times, British tennis player Emma Raducanu has placed sixth in the highest earners of the sport this week, accumulating an impressive $21.1million (£17.87 million) in earnings over the past year. Dubbed as ‘the head of a new generation of players who are finding financial success on the tennis court and in the corporate world’, Raducanu earned the proportion of her cash ‘off court’ through brand partnerships and company sponsorship.
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

John McEnroe Tears Into U.S. Open Over Novak Djokovic: ‘I Think It’s Bullshit’

On Thursday, tennis great Novak Djokovic announced on Twitter that he would not be participating in the 2022 U.S. Open.“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” he wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”The reason, of course, is that Djokovic is not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and current U.S. rules require that non-U.S. citizens be vaccinated in order to receive...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Olympics#Gymnasts#Team Usa#Asian American#Division
TODAY.com

Serena Williams on Venus' retirement advice — and whether the US Open will truly be the end

Venus Williams revealed the advice she has for her sister after Serena announced she will be evolving away from tennis to pursue her passions outside of the sport. "It’s still business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win," Venus told TODAY in an exclusive interview. "When she walks on the court she wants to be focused — so this is the moment now for her to do that, like all the other moments, and then when that moment is over, then the next moment will be here. So that’s what it is."
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Williams sisters accept U.S. Open doubles wildcard

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Saturday. The Williams sisters are two-times doubles champions at season's final major, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together they have won 14 women's Grand Slam doubles titles.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Tracy Austin's son Brandon Holt makes his own name at the US Open

NEW YORK -- Pictures and mentions of Tracy Austin are everywhere at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. As the youngest US Open singles champion in history -- and a two-time winner at the major -- Austin has a storied place in tournament lore. Forty years since she last...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Watch: Walk-off single lifts Hawaii to LLWS title over Curacao

On the mound, Jaron Lancaster went 4.0 innings, allowing three runs off three hits while striking out ten. Hawaii displayed its dominance throughout the tournament, outscoring their opponents 60-5. For Hawaii, it's their fourth Little League title and first since 2018. "We're fortunate that everything clicked at the right moment,"...
HONOLULU, HI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best of legendary basketball Hall of Famer Nate ‘Tiny’ Archibald in images

Tiny had big game (Photo by Dylan Buell/BIG3 via Getty Images) Nate Archibald stands 6-foot-1 but was as potent a scorer as there was in the NBA through his career in the '70s and early '80s. He became the first player to lead the NBA in both scoring (34.0 ppg) and assists (11.4 apg), doing so for the Kansas City-Omaha Kings in the 1972-73 season. Archibald averaged 18.8 points and 7.4 assists per game in a Basketball Hall of Fame career.Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Brian Horton)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)Nate "Tiny" Archibald . (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/John Martell)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/CEH)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Myrna Suarez/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Living Spaces)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken)Nate "Tiny" Archibald . (Photo by Andy Lyons/BIG3/Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (Photo by Ronald Martinez/BIG3 via Getty Images)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo)Nate "Tiny" Archibald (AP Photo/Harry Harris)11
NBA
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy