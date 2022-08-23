ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

Union Merchant now open in downtown Georgetown

Union Merchant at 224 E. Eighth St., Georgetown, opened in early June. (Courtesy Union Merchant) Union Merchant, a locally owned wine bistro and shop, opened in downtown Georgetown earlier this summer. The shop offers a variety of wines, beer and proper food pairings such as meats, cheese and other snacks. Union Merchant is open Wednesday and Thursday from noon-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon-9 p.m., and Sunday from noon-6 p.m. at 224 E. Eighth St., Georgetown. 512-379-8379. www.unionmerchantgtx.com.
Eater

I'm Completely Fascinated by the $80 Chicken at Pecan Square Cafe

Upscale Austin hospitality group McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality (MML) seems to have a formula for their restaurants: heavy ambiance, good but not stellar food, and outlandish pricing. The prices at MML restaurants have drawn the ire of Austinites through the years ($32 chicken fried steak at Joann’s, $22 rotisserie chicken...
Community Impact Austin

MOD Pizza opens in Buda; Aug. 24 sales to go to Hays CISD Clothes Closet

MOD Pizza is now open at 15550 S. I-35, Buda. (Courtesy MOD Pizza) MOD Pizza held a grand opening celebration Aug. 24 at 15550 S. I-35, Buda. All the proceeds of the first day will be donated to the Hays CISD Clothes Closet, founded in 2019 by HCISD Board Member Esperanza Orosco. The Clothes Closet provides clothing, personal hygiene products, paper goods, cleaning supplies, school supplies and more to HCISD students.
Community Impact Austin

Sharks Burger in Leander celebrates 5-year anniversary

The first location of Sharks Burger in Leander is celebrating its five-year anniversary Aug. 22. (Courtesy Sharks Burger) Burger joint Sharks Burger will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of its first location Aug. 22. The original Sharks Burger is located inside the Shell convenience store at 12681 W. Hero Way, Leander.
KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
Axios Austin

Road trip: Where to eat, play and stay in Wimberley

Spend a peaceful weekend or day trip in Wimberley, a charming spot about 45 minutes outside Austin in the Texas Hill Country.Of note: Swimming at Blue Hole Regional Park is not allowed right now, so we put together this guide on what else to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. Mustard Seed TreehouseThe view is gorgeous from this cozy cabin perched on a hill overlooking Wimberley Valley.Features: Kitchen stocked with cooking essentials, balcony, bathtub, air conditioning and heating, WiFi.Rate: $175+ per night.Location: Near Wimberley Square and the Blanco River. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of...
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

