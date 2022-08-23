Read full article on original website
Phillies Slugger Castellanos Is Hitting Like His Old Self
Right fielder Nick Castellanos is finally hitting like the middle-of-order bat the Philadelphia Phillies signed him to be.
2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times
The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
Phillies Superstar Harper Walks it Off for IronPigs
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper notched three hits for the IronPigs on Wednesday, including a walk off double.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Stanton returns from injury, Yankees pound Athletics 13-4
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Back in the batter’s box at last, Giancarlo Stanton swung away and is confident each chance he gets at the plate the timing will continue to improve. Just seeing him there again means so much to his teammates. The Yankees slugger returned from the...
Phillies Recall Sánchez, Option Plassmeyer
The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have recalled Cristopher Sánchez on Wednesday afternoon.
WATCH: Bryce Harper homers twice in first game of rehab assignment
He hasn't faced in-game pitching in nearly two months but it took Bryce Harper all of one plate appearance to go deep in his rehab assignment with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Facing left-hander Jared Shuster, the Braves' first-round pick in 2020, Harper got an up-and-in cutter and demolished it to right-center field. It was clearly gone off the bat and the right fielder barely moved.
Phillies Place Zack Wheeler on Injured List With Forearm Injury
Philadelphia’s starting pitcher was placed on the 15-day list with right forearm tendinitis.
Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot. Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.
