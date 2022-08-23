Read full article on original website
Psychiatrists Testify About Treating Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz
After the two doctors' testimony, the jury has been dismissed until Monday.
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 16: Therapist said gunman 'dreams of killing others'
FORT LAUDERDALE — The death penalty phase of the Nikolas Cruz trial continued in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom this morning before ending at about noon. On Wednesday, Cruz's public defense team presented three witnesses, including two who worked with Cruz in a professional counseling setting and one who lived across the street from him as a...
wvua23.com
Letter: School shooter fixated with guns, dreamed of killing
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Four years before Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people at a Florida high school, therapists at another school wrote a letter to his psychiatrist saying he was fixated on guns and dreamed of killing others and being covered in blood. That psychiatrist, Dr. Brett Negin,...
Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 45: Former neighbor shares strange story in court
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 45 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Doral Police Officer Won't Be Charged in Chase and Shooting
No. 1 - Six jurors delivered a not guilty verdict Thursday for a Hollywood police officer charged with battery following a rough drug arrest three years ago. Officer Matthew Joseph Barbieri has been on administrative leave without pay from the police department since the arrest, according to his lawyer. "[Getting] his job [back] is a question he's going to have to wrestle with, with the City of Hollywood," said David Bogenschutz, after the not guilty verdict. "I think an acquittal on the actual charge seems to make it favorable to do that." Bogenschutz estimates Barbieri is owed three years back pay or more than $250,000. Barbieri was seen in surveillance video slapping and grabbing Raymond Schachner Jr. by the throat in Schachner’s father’s home on Aug. 6, 2019.
fox29.com
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's disturbing jailhouse drawings show images of mass murder, Satanic messages
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Since the beginning of his trial, confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been seen sitting at the defense table, often with his head down as he doodles in a notebook. His defense attorneys say he often does the same thing in his cell at the...
nypressnews.com
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled ‘666’ on prison cell wall in his own blood
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled “666” with his own blood on a prison cell wall ahead of his ongoing sentencing trial, according to a newly released image. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office made public a trove of the killer’s maniacal prison drawings and writings this week — including the Satanic cellblock graffiti he scribbled in May.
'He was never right.’ Parkland gunman didn’t fit in, former neighbor testifies
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. A former neighbor of the Parkland school shooter shared bizarre anecdotes about his childhood for jurors Wednesday, describing a boy who always seemed like something was “not right.” Steven Schusler, who lived across the street from Nikolas Cruz and his family for about six years, starting ...
‘Make him a better person.’ Parkland gunman’s childhood on display in courtroom, in testimony and photos
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland school shooter was a child once, a baby-faced kid who posed for pictures with his family and smiled dutifully, a little boy enrolled in day care like so many other children his age. But still, he was a problem. He got into fights, barely spoke and sometimes acted like an animal. ...
fox46.com
Testimony: Florida school shooter was intellectually slow
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz as a toddler was intellectually and physically behind other children, which caused him to isolate himself and hit and bite to get what he wanted, a daycare administrator and former neighbor testified Tuesday at his penalty trial for mass murder.
floridabulldog.org
Despite state law, bail reform comes to Broward in bid to end unjust treatment of poor, minorities ￼
In a move that on its face is at odds with Florida law, Broward’s chief judge ordered an end to the assessment of cash bail for most defendants charged with non-violent, third-degree felonies or misdemeanors before their first appearance in court. Instead, defendants arrested for a wide variety of...
Click10.com
Parkland school shooter’s death penalty trial: Experts mention mental health terms during testimony
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The public defenders who are trying to save the Parkland school shooter’s life are focusing their case on his childhood development and mental health before the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill asked Carolyn...
