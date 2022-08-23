ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 16: Therapist said gunman 'dreams of killing others'

FORT LAUDERDALE — The death penalty phase of the Nikolas Cruz trial continued in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom this morning before ending at about noon. On Wednesday, Cruz's public defense team presented three witnesses, including two who worked with Cruz in a professional counseling setting and one who lived across the street from him as a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wvua23.com

Letter: School shooter fixated with guns, dreamed of killing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Four years before Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people at a Florida high school, therapists at another school wrote a letter to his psychiatrist saying he was fixated on guns and dreamed of killing others and being covered in blood. That psychiatrist, Dr. Brett Negin,...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland killer’s life or death, Day 45: Former neighbor shares strange story in court

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Here are updates from Day 45 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder ...
PARKLAND, FL
nypressnews.com

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled ‘666’ on prison cell wall in his own blood

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz scrawled “666” with his own blood on a prison cell wall ahead of his ongoing sentencing trial, according to a newly released image. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office made public a trove of the killer’s maniacal prison drawings and writings this week — including the Satanic cellblock graffiti he scribbled in May.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

'He was never right.’ Parkland gunman didn’t fit in, former neighbor testifies

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. A former neighbor of the Parkland school shooter shared bizarre anecdotes about his childhood for jurors Wednesday, describing a boy who always seemed like something was “not right.” Steven Schusler, who lived across the street from Nikolas Cruz and his family for about six years, starting ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Make him a better person.’ Parkland gunman’s childhood on display in courtroom, in testimony and photos

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland school shooter was a child once, a baby-faced kid who posed for pictures with his family and smiled dutifully, a little boy enrolled in day care like so many other children his age. But still, he was a problem. He got into fights, barely spoke and sometimes acted like an animal. ...
PARKLAND, FL
fox46.com

Testimony: Florida school shooter was intellectually slow

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz as a toddler was intellectually and physically behind other children, which caused him to isolate himself and hit and bite to get what he wanted, a daycare administrator and former neighbor testified Tuesday at his penalty trial for mass murder.
PARKLAND, FL
