roi-nj.com

Summit Health appoints new chief people officer

Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, recently appointed Amy Smith as its new chief people officer. With 25 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, Smith has extensive experience in culture building, professional development, inclusion and team member experiences. Smith will report to...
SUMMIT, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newsweek recognizes 10 from N.J. as top addiction treatment providers

Ten facilities from New Jersey have been ranked among the best in the country by Newsweek magazine’s 2022 America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers. One of them, Recovery Centers of America‘s treatment facility at Raritan Bay, was among the centers that took top honors in their respective communities for quality of service, reputation and accreditation.
MEDFORD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Montclair-based public relations firm Violet PR doubles in size with 5 new hires

Public relations firm Violet PR of Montclair on Wednesday said it hired five new employees: senior copywriter Georgette Gilmore, assistant account executive Luke Gavronski and account coordinators Claudia Velasquez, Joelle DeCaro and Rachel Lessig. The new team members serve the firm’s growing roster of economic development, professional services and social good clients.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Pernell leaving University Hospital to pursue other opportunities

Dr. Chris Pernell, a well-known thought leader on all issues involving health care, announced Thursday that she is stepping down from her role as chief strategic integration & health equity officer at University Hospital in Newark to purse other opportunities. Pernell, who came to the hospital in November 2019, had...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Camden board of commissioners launches $1.2M caregiver relief program

The Camden County board of commissioners on Tuesday said that more than $1 million in funds has been made available for those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children and/or adults with disabilities whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible caregivers will receive $1,000 in relief funds for their hardships during this unprecedented time.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill

Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies

South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jewelry store lease brings Levin-managed Wall Towne Center to full occupancy

Blaine’s Jewelry Box is coming to Wall Towne Center in Manasquan, marking the second area location for the family-owned and -operated jewelry store, according to a Tuesday announcement from Levin Management Corp., the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent. Located at 2433-2445 Route 34, less than one-quarter mile...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

EHT’s Reed’s Organic Farm Featured on NBC Nightly News

Reed’s Organic Farm, the 78-acre farm and animal sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township was featured Tuesday on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Watch the segment below. NBC correspondent Joe Fryer spotlighted the good work of the farm revitalized by Margate restauranteur Cookie Till and her partners Lenny Varvaro and Beth Senay in 2020 as a platform for sustainable organic farming that would benefit the community.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ

