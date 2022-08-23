Read full article on original website
Summit Health appoints new chief people officer
Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, recently appointed Amy Smith as its new chief people officer. With 25 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, Smith has extensive experience in culture building, professional development, inclusion and team member experiences. Smith will report to...
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
Newsweek recognizes 10 from N.J. as top addiction treatment providers
Ten facilities from New Jersey have been ranked among the best in the country by Newsweek magazine’s 2022 America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers. One of them, Recovery Centers of America‘s treatment facility at Raritan Bay, was among the centers that took top honors in their respective communities for quality of service, reputation and accreditation.
Montclair-based public relations firm Violet PR doubles in size with 5 new hires
Public relations firm Violet PR of Montclair on Wednesday said it hired five new employees: senior copywriter Georgette Gilmore, assistant account executive Luke Gavronski and account coordinators Claudia Velasquez, Joelle DeCaro and Rachel Lessig. The new team members serve the firm’s growing roster of economic development, professional services and social good clients.
Pernell leaving University Hospital to pursue other opportunities
Dr. Chris Pernell, a well-known thought leader on all issues involving health care, announced Thursday that she is stepping down from her role as chief strategic integration & health equity officer at University Hospital in Newark to purse other opportunities. Pernell, who came to the hospital in November 2019, had...
420 Expo, 3-day event aiming to bring understanding of cannabis industry, coming to N.J.
Calling it an effort to bring “taboo topics” around cannabis out in the open, J. Handy announced he will be hosting the 420 Expo from Sept. 16-18 at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Handy, who founded the EXXXOTICA adult-themed events in 2006 to help...
Camden board of commissioners launches $1.2M caregiver relief program
The Camden County board of commissioners on Tuesday said that more than $1 million in funds has been made available for those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children and/or adults with disabilities whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible caregivers will receive $1,000 in relief funds for their hardships during this unprecedented time.
Propelify Innovation Festival 2022 returns to Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken this October
Idle ideas don’t fly; let’s propel. Propelify Innovation Festival founder and TechUnited: New Jersey CEO Aaron Price has been saying that since he launched the one-day all-star event, when over 10,000 people came to Hoboken in 2016, and he hasn’t looked back. This year, on Oct. 6,...
Newmark named exclusive leasing agent for revamped River Centre in Red Bank (SLIDESHOW)
Newmark on Wednesday announced it was retained as the exclusive office leasing agent for River Centre in Red Bank — a six-building, 668,107-square-foot Class A office campus owned by Crown Realty and Paramount Realty that is undergoing a major series of renovations. Newmark Senior Managing Director Jamie Drummond and...
JUST IN: New Jersey Confirms First Cases of West Nile Virus, Including One Ocean County Resident
The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. Three male residents tested positive earlier this month for West Nile virus, in Bergen, Morris, and Ocean counties. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and...
Beloved Cheese Business In Red Bank, NJ Permanently Closing After 11 Years
When a business closes, I am angry and sad. When a LOCAL business closes, I am pissed the heck off. While scrolling through Facebook, I stumbled upon an announcement that will break the hearts of many Monmouth County residents. Brace yourselves. The Cheese Cave located in Red Bank, who has...
NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year
While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
Timberlake pushes for Murphy to sign foreclosure equity bill
Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange), alongside a number of mayors from predominantly Black cities, is calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to sign her bill on foreclosure equity into law. The bill, which creates the “Community Wealth Preservation Program,” would make it easier to purchase property from sheriff’s sales of foreclosed...
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies
South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022. Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.
Quick start: How hard-tech accelerator HAX has quickly gotten to work in Newark
Duncan Turner remembers the day last fall when HAX announced it was coming to Newark — and how the hard-tech accelerator from the Princeton-based global venture capital firm SOSV was promising to develop 100 companies in the next five years in a state-of-the-art facility. He remembers how — other...
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
Jewelry store lease brings Levin-managed Wall Towne Center to full occupancy
Blaine’s Jewelry Box is coming to Wall Towne Center in Manasquan, marking the second area location for the family-owned and -operated jewelry store, according to a Tuesday announcement from Levin Management Corp., the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent. Located at 2433-2445 Route 34, less than one-quarter mile...
NAI James E. Hanson brokers trade of 12,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Linden
NAI James E. Hanson on Tuesday announced it brokered the sale of a 12,000-square-foot industrial building in Linden. Hanson’s Scott Perkins, Chris Todd and William Ericksen represented the buyer, Realterm, in the transaction with Valley Real Estate. Located at 975 E. Linden Ave., the property is a 28-door cross-dock...
EHT’s Reed’s Organic Farm Featured on NBC Nightly News
Reed’s Organic Farm, the 78-acre farm and animal sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township was featured Tuesday on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Watch the segment below. NBC correspondent Joe Fryer spotlighted the good work of the farm revitalized by Margate restauranteur Cookie Till and her partners Lenny Varvaro and Beth Senay in 2020 as a platform for sustainable organic farming that would benefit the community.
