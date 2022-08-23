Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Fatal motorcycle crash on US-93 north of Ely
ELKO – One person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 93 near the Elko-White Pine county line. Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 53 miles north of Ely at 11:20 a.m. Aug. 7. “Preliminary investigation determined that...
Elko Daily Free Press
Carlin man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-80
ELKO – A Carlin man died when his car overturned on Interstate 80 about 10 miles east of Winnemucca. Nevada State Police were called to the scene at 7:38 a.m. Aug. 7. “Preliminary investigation determined that a white Buick sedan was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the left travel lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Buick drove off the left side of the road into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn,” stated NSP.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fire on Last Chance Road
ELKO – County firefighters responded to a blaze late Monday night on Last Chance Road. “The fire was quickly contained but had made its way into stacked totes in a business’s yard,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District. Elko County Brush Truck 21, Elko Engine 10...
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Investigating Fatal Crash That Killed Woman On I-80 Near Winnemucca
Investigators suspect impairment may have been a factor in the crash. Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Let’s Dance will begin with a dance lesson at 6 p.m. Aug. 25. Dancing starts at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No...
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit
RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko District Court sentencings
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillAug. 4Joseph Cordell Humphrey, 36, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year. J. Santos Reyes, 61, pleaded no contest to...
