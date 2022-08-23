ELKO – A Carlin man died when his car overturned on Interstate 80 about 10 miles east of Winnemucca. Nevada State Police were called to the scene at 7:38 a.m. Aug. 7. “Preliminary investigation determined that a white Buick sedan was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the left travel lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Buick drove off the left side of the road into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn,” stated NSP.

