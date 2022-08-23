ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing Oklahoma woman

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEuRs_0hS48HnX00

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman is recovering following a stabbing at a home in Enid.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Aug. 22, dispatchers in Enid received a 911 call about a stabbing at a home in the 700 block of N. 12th St.

Officials release name of suspect who allegedly shot, killed Oklahoma County deputy

Officers with the Enid Police Department arrived at the home and found a 32-year-old woman holding a towel to her neck.

The woman was rushed to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment.

Investigators learned the victim had been arguing with 32-year-old James Allen Schmitt.

Oklahoma County deputies stunned as they say goodbye to one of their own after a deadly shooting

During the argument, Schmitt allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck and also hit her 12-year-old son as he tried to defend his mother.

Although Schmitt left the scene before police arrived, he was taken into custody a short time later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 11

Jo Ann Metz
2d ago

Put him in prison in the deepest darkest corner and throw away the key!

Reply(2)
12
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously injuring another has been arraigned. Investigators say Benjamin Plank shot and killed Deputy Robert Swartz as he attempted to serve an eviction warrant. Deputy Mark Johns was shot as he was trying to protect Swartz from the gunfire.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Enid, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#N 12th St Officials#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kaynewscow.com

Court date set in DUI accident case

NEWKIRK — A court date is set for Brandon Keith Tsosie Sr., 51, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Tsosie is facing a felony charge of person involved in an accident while under the influence of alcohol after two or more felonies and misdemeanor counts of DUI and possession of marijuana.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in larceny case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Carlos Adolfo Roblez, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Roblez is a felony charge of larceny from a building. Kay County deputy Casey Jenkins reports in the affidavit that on April 26 he responded to a report of a larceny. A female reportedly told the deputy that she is an employee of Supported Community Lifestyles and that $400 came up missing from her purse.
PONCA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy