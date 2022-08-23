ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fox News

Shaquem Griffin, who broke into NFL as one-handed player, retires

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin is hanging up his cleats, announcing his retirement from the NFL after four seasons. Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at four years of age due to amniotic band syndrome, penned an article for The Players’ Tribune explaining his decision to call it quits. "It’s...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys

With the NFL season a few weeks away, bettors everywhere are wondering where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually play this year. Odell was drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft. After five years, three Pro Bowls and endless highlight reel catches, he took his talents to Cleveland where he was quickly disappointed with Baker Mayfield’s decision-making abilities. Voicing his displeasure, he was waived from the team after one-and-a-half seasons and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Tyron Smith, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley

The Athletic’s Jon Machota looks at the Cowboys’ external options for replacing LT Tyron Smith, noting Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn is someone who’s come up in trade rumors who Dallas could pursue. There are also some veteran free agent options if Dallas doesn’t think first-round OL Tyler...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco Can Make Rare NFL History In Week 1

Joe Flacco is on his second tour of duty with the New York Jets. He first joined the team in 2020 when he signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal. After that season, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal to be a backup for Jalen Hurts. However, the...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Cowboys Have Set NFL Financial History

On the field, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t found much success. Over the last decade, they have won only two playoff games and have gone through four 8-8 seasons. More importantly, they haven’t reached the NFC Championship Game since 1995 when they won Super Bowl XXX. Last season, the...
NFL
The Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles Announce TicketManager as Team’s Ticket Management Partner

PHILADELPHIA & CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- The Philadelphia Eagles and TicketManager, a global leader in the event and guest experience industry, have agreed on a multi-year deal that will make them the team’s ticket management partner. As part of the new agreement, TicketManager will provide complimentary service to all Eagles corporate season and premium ticket holders, corporate partners, and corporate suite holders, by leveraging Ticketmaster’s tools to assist with responsible corporate re-sale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005032/en/ Philadelphia Eagles Announce TicketManager as Team’s Ticket Management Partner (Graphic: Business Wire)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Eagles schedule may now be easier than expected in 2022

The NFL season is just a couple of weeks away. The Philadelphia Eagles have decisions to make on the final roster cuts over the next few weeks as they prepare for opening day. With expectations raised after an excellent offseason and solid 2021 year, the Eagles go into the 2022 season expected to greatly improve their win total.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jobe’s quiet march toward a roster spot with Eagles

Josh Jobe doesn’t say much. He lets his play do the talking. And his play speaks volumes. So much so that the quiet undrafted cornerback from Alabama has a legitimate shot to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster this year. “I feel like I’ve played pretty well,” Jobe said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Bryce Harper continues his extraordinary rehab assignment

Bryce Harper showed no signs of rust on the first day of his rehab assignment on Tuesday. The Philadelphia Phillies‘ superstar homered in his first at-bat, hit another one later in the game, and drew two walks. One day later, Harper was right back at it. Harper was again...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
