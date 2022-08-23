ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHR

Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
KOKOMO, IN
Hunter in Texas traps rare albino raccoon

LINDALE, Texas — When David Herndon, a pastor in Lindale, found out one of his members was fighting a losing battle against raccoons on her property, the avid hunter decided to step in. What unfolded next was a surprise. “Then my wife said, 'one of them was white,'" Herndon...
LINDALE, TX
Mobile Animal Experimentation Museum by PETA Calls Out Indiana Companies

INDIANAPOLIS--You’ve herd about the fake dog on a grill and the young ladies on the street with no clothes on (behind a sign, of course). The display that PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has on the street in the middle of Indianapolis, could be considered mild by those standards. But, Tricia Lebkuecher, PETA’s director of Campaigns, says the message is anything but mild.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
DAYTON, OH
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Former staffers think Daniels would ‘unite’ Indiana

Mitch Daniels for governor? Two former staffers think that the third time’s the charm for the former governor as he moves on from his role as Purdue president at the beginning of 2023. Christie Luther Hurst and Ben Ledo recently formed “Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch 2024,” a political action...
INDIANA STATE
New cash payment coming to Indiana residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
$1,000 tutoring grant program announced for qualifying Indiana students

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education announced a statewide math and English tutoring grant program for Indiana families. It provides families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. To qualify for a grant, students must...
INDIANA STATE
NTSB report: Weather may have played role in crash of plane from Indiana

METZ, W. Va. (WISH) — The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday issued its preliminary report on a plane crash that killed three people on Aug. 11. The plane took off from southern Indiana and crashed in Metz, West Virginia. The NTSB report says the pilot and two passengers...
METZ, WV
Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic

Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Where are the Workers?

Ask almost any Indiana company what their biggest challenge is this year and it’s a safe bet you’ll get the same response from many. It’s labor shortages all the way these days, and competition for employees has been fierce. This has left employers with all kinds of questions about why this is happening and what efforts have been successful in reducing the impact.
INDIANA STATE
