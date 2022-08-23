Read full article on original website
Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt
KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
Hunter in Texas traps rare albino raccoon
LINDALE, Texas — When David Herndon, a pastor in Lindale, found out one of his members was fighting a losing battle against raccoons on her property, the avid hunter decided to step in. What unfolded next was a surprise. “Then my wife said, 'one of them was white,'" Herndon...
cbs4indy.com
Workingman’s Friend gets another nod for having ‘top cheeseburger’ in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indy’s most beloved burgers has been named yet again the best cheeseburger in the state. Yelp has named near west side joint The Workingman’s Friend (234 N. Belmont Avenue) as the best spot to grab a cheeseburger in Indiana in a list of the best cheeseburger spots in each state.
Mobile Animal Experimentation Museum by PETA Calls Out Indiana Companies
INDIANAPOLIS--You’ve herd about the fake dog on a grill and the young ladies on the street with no clothes on (behind a sign, of course). The display that PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has on the street in the middle of Indianapolis, could be considered mild by those standards. But, Tricia Lebkuecher, PETA’s director of Campaigns, says the message is anything but mild.
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Mullets and pickle pizza: Hitting the highlights of this year's State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up on Sunday after 18 days of events, animals, and — let's not forget — the famed pickle pizza brought hundreds of thousands of people to the fairgrounds. This year's fair attracted a total of 837,568 people, a slight...
PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE
HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
United Way hands out $8 million in grants to help central Indiana families in need
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed effort in central Indiana to help thousands of families in need, and an $8 million grant from the United Way of Central Indiana will work toward that goal. The organization said it anticipates more than 4,000 families will be impacted. It's done through a...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former staffers think Daniels would ‘unite’ Indiana
Mitch Daniels for governor? Two former staffers think that the third time’s the charm for the former governor as he moves on from his role as Purdue president at the beginning of 2023. Christie Luther Hurst and Ben Ledo recently formed “Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch 2024,” a political action...
New cash payment coming to Indiana residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
$1,000 tutoring grant program announced for qualifying Indiana students
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education announced a statewide math and English tutoring grant program for Indiana families. It provides families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. To qualify for a grant, students must...
NTSB report: Weather may have played role in crash of plane from Indiana
METZ, W. Va. (WISH) — The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday issued its preliminary report on a plane crash that killed three people on Aug. 11. The plane took off from southern Indiana and crashed in Metz, West Virginia. The NTSB report says the pilot and two passengers...
Witham Health Receives Naloxone Vending Machine to Curb Drug Epidemic
Witham Health Services on Tuesday announced the placement of Indiana’s newest naloxone vending machine at their facility located in Whitestown at Anson at 6085 Heartland Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077. The machine is one of 19 to be placed statewide and will be available for use by the public. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb first announced the initiative in December 2021.
'A tidal wave' | Illinois abortion providers see surge in demand from out-of-state patients
INDIANAPOLIS — In less than a month, abortion clinics around the state of Indiana will be forced to stop providing abortion care when Indiana's new law banning the procedure takes effect. But already, pregnant women are seeking the care they need outside of the state, turning to Illinois for help.
Where are the Workers?
Ask almost any Indiana company what their biggest challenge is this year and it’s a safe bet you’ll get the same response from many. It’s labor shortages all the way these days, and competition for employees has been fierce. This has left employers with all kinds of questions about why this is happening and what efforts have been successful in reducing the impact.
Family says they witnessed ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. after suspicious activity at the Midway was reported. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they saw the chaos unfold in real-time. “It was...
