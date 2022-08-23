Entering crucial season, WR KJ Hamler returns to Broncos practice

Apr 25, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos third-year wide receiver KJ Hamler is finally participating in 11-on-11 drills and may play against the Vikings on Saturday in the final preseason game.

"I know he’s champing at the bit,” Broncos head Nathaniel Hackett said at Monday's news conference. “I just remember him from his college experience… so we want to take advantage of that and see where he’s at.”

The Broncos hoped Hamler would be a second-round steal when they selected him from Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hamler did show potential during his rookie season, including a game-winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Unfortunately for Hamler, his durability has been called into question after suffering severe injuries during his first two seasons. His rookie season ended prematurely because of a hamstring injury. This may be a make-or-break season for him. Last year he missed nearly the entire season after suffering a torn left ACL in Week 3. Hamler revealed he simultaneously dislocated his left hip on the same play. Both injuries required major surgery.

The Broncos already have lost wide receiver Tim Patrick to a torn right ACL. He led the team in touchdown receptions in 2021 with five.

Hackett can’t afford to lose another receiver. The door could be open for Hamler, but fellow wide receivers Brandon Johnson, Seth Williams and Kendall Hinton are nipping at his heels.

“Every time you think somebody is going to separate themselves another guy steps up,” Hackett said.