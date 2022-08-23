ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys and Girls Clubs to build new Wichita Falls location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Clubs officially announced they are moving forward with building another club on the east side of Wichita Falls. The Boys and Girls Clubs has impacted children within the community of Wichita Falls for almost a century and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Exploring the archives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a look into the artifacts held in the MSU Texas archives. Located in the Moffett Library, shelves are full...
Texoma's Homepage

5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had

If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Five months ago, we introduced you to pecan farmer Tim Hunter of Iowa Park. Besides breaking down the in’s and out’s of the pecan industry, we’ve also been tracking the progress of his pecans, all in hopes of getting a better perspective on how other pecan farmers in the area are doing.
Impact 100 presents check to WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank was presented with a gigantic check Wednesday afternoon. $114,000 was awarded through Impact 100 on Tuesday. After careful consideration and research, the food bank decided to use the grant toward building a mobile teaching kitchen. It will provide nutrition education and will help parents learn through hands-on training and demonstration. Kids will also be taught to prepare their own meals and make healthy decisions at home.
Lawton Native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego

A native of Lawton, Oklahoma, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, operating out of San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Donnae Guzman, a 2018 MacArthur Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I joined the Navy because I was curious about what the military could provide,”...
Heating Up Some into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be on the increase as we head toward the Hotter’n Hell weekend. Look for highs on Thursday and Friday to reach the middle 90s. There may be a spotty shower around in the afternoon, but not enough to wet the ground really. Saturday starts off with temperatures in the 70s with higher humidity. Temperatures will approach 90 by early afternoon. The forecast looks dry for now. Rain chances return on Sunday and early next week.
Atmos Energy donates $500 to nonprofits for Texoma Gives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives, one of the biggest fundraising events in the area, gets underway on Thursday. People will be able to make donations to several local nonprofits. One company getting a head start to the giving is Atmos Energy. They made a $500 donation on Wednesday...
Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022. This means road closures and detours will be in place starting on Friday. All the details can be found below:. Friday, Aug. 26. 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Friday USAC Criterium Races:
Park Jones Realty Report 8/23/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the current housing market here in Lawton, by providing you with weekly updates on the market, every Tuesday. This week’s statistics show little change from last week. The number of...
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
Future of Clay County Memorial unknown

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Many community members and hospital employees think it’s time for Clay County Memorial Hospital to be able to provide better care for medical emergencies. “I think we just have to improve the level of care that we’re able to give. We send patients everywhere but to us. We’re technically a band-aid station […]
Trial continues for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The capital murder trial of a Wichita Falls man charged with killing an elderly woman continued on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the trial focused on testimony from a crime unit officer, who explained the different types of blood splatters and what causes them. Ditto’s autopsy report was also brought up, and it reportedly concluded that she had died from a blunt force trauma wound on her head.
Applications close for WFISD trustee elections

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Applications are closed and have officially been filed for 2022 single-member districts one, three and five, as well as the at-large position for the Wichita Falls ISD trustee elections. There are some familiar faces running as well as some new ones. Voters need to keep...
