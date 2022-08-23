Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Preseason Previews: Rider Raiders
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the Rider Raiders ahead of the 2022 season!
Penultimate rivalry game set to kick off 2022 football season
A tradition in Wichita Falls for over 60 years will come to an end soon. Make sure you've purchased your tickets to the second-to-last meeting of the Rider Raiders and the Wichita Falls Coyotes, kicking off the high school football season this Friday.
newschannel6now.com
Boys and Girls Clubs to build new Wichita Falls location
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Clubs officially announced they are moving forward with building another club on the east side of Wichita Falls. The Boys and Girls Clubs has impacted children within the community of Wichita Falls for almost a century and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.
newschannel6now.com
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Exploring the archives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a look into the artifacts held in the MSU Texas archives. Located in the Moffett Library, shelves are full...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had
If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
newschannel6now.com
Iowa Park pecan farmer loses harvest
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Five months ago, we introduced you to pecan farmer Tim Hunter of Iowa Park. Besides breaking down the in’s and out’s of the pecan industry, we’ve also been tracking the progress of his pecans, all in hopes of getting a better perspective on how other pecan farmers in the area are doing.
newschannel6now.com
Impact 100 presents check to WFAFB
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank was presented with a gigantic check Wednesday afternoon. $114,000 was awarded through Impact 100 on Tuesday. After careful consideration and research, the food bank decided to use the grant toward building a mobile teaching kitchen. It will provide nutrition education and will help parents learn through hands-on training and demonstration. Kids will also be taught to prepare their own meals and make healthy decisions at home.
Lawton Native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego
A native of Lawton, Oklahoma, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, operating out of San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Donnae Guzman, a 2018 MacArthur Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I joined the Navy because I was curious about what the military could provide,”...
RELATED PEOPLE
newschannel6now.com
Heating Up Some into the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be on the increase as we head toward the Hotter’n Hell weekend. Look for highs on Thursday and Friday to reach the middle 90s. There may be a spotty shower around in the afternoon, but not enough to wet the ground really. Saturday starts off with temperatures in the 70s with higher humidity. Temperatures will approach 90 by early afternoon. The forecast looks dry for now. Rain chances return on Sunday and early next week.
newschannel6now.com
Atmos Energy donates $500 to nonprofits for Texoma Gives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives, one of the biggest fundraising events in the area, gets underway on Thursday. People will be able to make donations to several local nonprofits. One company getting a head start to the giving is Atmos Energy. They made a $500 donation on Wednesday...
newschannel6now.com
Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings road closures starting Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has returned to Wichita Falls for 2022. This means road closures and detours will be in place starting on Friday. All the details can be found below:. Friday, Aug. 26. 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Friday USAC Criterium Races:
kswo.com
Park Jones Realty Report 8/23/22
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the current housing market here in Lawton, by providing you with weekly updates on the market, every Tuesday. This week’s statistics show little change from last week. The number of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
Stephen Barbee has new execution date set
Stephen Barbee, convicted murderer of a pregnant Rider High School graduate and her 7-year-old son, has been on death row since 2006.
Future of Clay County Memorial unknown
HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Many community members and hospital employees think it’s time for Clay County Memorial Hospital to be able to provide better care for medical emergencies. “I think we just have to improve the level of care that we’re able to give. We send patients everywhere but to us. We’re technically a band-aid station […]
newschannel6now.com
Trial continues for Wichita Falls man suspected in 2019 murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The capital murder trial of a Wichita Falls man charged with killing an elderly woman continued on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the trial focused on testimony from a crime unit officer, who explained the different types of blood splatters and what causes them. Ditto’s autopsy report was also brought up, and it reportedly concluded that she had died from a blunt force trauma wound on her head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Co. District Attorney reacts to Rickard verdict, sentence
"It was a brutal and savage murder of a 91-year-old widow who was just trying to help a man out," Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said following the conclusion of Byron Rickard's trial for capital murder.
City View ISD board member explains resignation
Following his resignation from the City View ISD Board of Trustees Monday morning, former board member Michael Parker sat down with Jaron Spor and explained why he chose to step away.
newschannel6now.com
Applications close for WFISD trustee elections
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Applications are closed and have officially been filed for 2022 single-member districts one, three and five, as well as the at-large position for the Wichita Falls ISD trustee elections. There are some familiar faces running as well as some new ones. Voters need to keep...
newschannel6now.com
Adoption agencies prepare as Texas’ abortion trigger law takes effect
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas’ trigger law is set to go into effect on Thursday. This will outlaw everyone from getting an abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger. This law also states that a fine of at least $100,000 will be given for each offense.
Comments / 2