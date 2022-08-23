Read full article on original website
Round Rock, Georgetown receive $14M in ARPA funds for regional water project
In partnership with the city of Georgetown, Round Rock officials on Aug. 25 accepted $14 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from Williamson County to be used for future water infrastructure. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) In partnership with the city of Georgetown, Round Rock officials on Aug. 25...
KXAN
Austin restaurant could take the throne for ‘Best Restroom’ in the nation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is looking to take the throne in a competition for America’s Best Bathroom. It could give Buc-ee’s bathroom a run for its money. Eberly, which serves American cuisine and drinks in south Austin, is one of 10 finalists for the contest by Cintas, a business supplies company.
Twin Liquors celebrates 85th anniversary
Twin Liquors sells fine wines, spirits and beer. (Courtesy Julia Keim) Twin Liquors—a fourth-generation family-owned company—is celebrating its 85th anniversary this month. Twin Liquors was first opened in Austin, Texas, and has since grown to over 100 locations throughout the state offering fine wine and spirits from around the world. In honor of their 85th anniversary, Twin Liquors is holding their “Dollar Sale” from Aug. 25-27. The sale reduces the price points on wine and liquor to the “absolute lowest” and then raises the price one $1. The dollar sale will take place in person at all Twin Liquors stores. https://twinliquors.com.
University Avenue lane in Georgetown closed for 2 weeks
Sidewalk and curb improvements will have the eastbound lane on University Avenue closed until Sept. 6. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) Starting Aug. 22, one eastbound lane on University Avenue at the intersection of Austin Avenue and Main Street will be closed until Sept. 6, according to a release from the city of Georgetown.
Surrounded by Change in Austin, South Congress Avenue Shop Owners Find Ways to Endure
Once upon a time, Austin’s South Congress Avenue was a scrappy, motley assortment of shops, low-cost eateries, and one infamous adult theater that lasted all the way till the end of the 1990s. Over the next two decades, it went through a revitalization effort that made it arguably the...
Skybox, Prologis buy 200-plus acres outside Austin for data center campus
Giants of real estate, tech pulled to Hutto by 'strong workforce, prime location and pro-growth mindset'
Beluga Japanese Cuisine closes in Round Rock
Beluga Japanese Cuisine offered a variety of sushi, ramen and seafood before its closure. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Beluga Japanese Cuisine at 661 Louis Henna Blvd. Ste. 300, Round Rock, is closed as of July 13, according to a notice posted on its door. The Japanese restaurant offered a variety of sushi, ramen, seafood and mixed drinks. www.belugasushi.net.
Lakeway's Love & Cookies wins first place in H-E-B Quest for Texas Best contest
Love & Cookies will sell frozen gourmet cookie dough in H-E-B locations statewide. (Courtesy Nick de la Torre) Lakeway business Love & Cookies won first place in H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best ninth annual competition with owner Ashley Cameron’s gourmet frozen cookie dough, which will be sold in H-E-B stores statewide.
Art Beat Dance Center relocates to another location in Cedar Park
Art Beat Dance Center relocated from its previous Cedar Park location to another location in the city Aug. 22. (Courtesy Art Beat Dance Center) Art Beat Dance Center recently relocated from its previous location at 1420 Cypress Creek Road, Ste. 100, Cedar Park, to another Cedar Park location. The first...
Eater
I’m Completely Fascinated by the $80 Chicken at Pecan Square Cafe
Upscale Austin hospitality group McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality (MML) seems to have a formula for their restaurants: heavy ambiance, good but not stellar food, and outlandish pricing. The prices at MML restaurants have drawn the ire of Austinites through the years ($32 chicken fried steak at Joann’s, $22 rotisserie chicken...
Austin eyes transformation of ‘Dirty Sixth’ to safer, '18-hour' hub
The historic “Dirty Sixth” district could be transformed from an area now most heavily visited at night to a safer and more approachable daytime hub for business, arts, dining and tourism. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin’s East Sixth Street entertainment district is in line for a major makeover...
Georgetown City Council gives initial approval to rezone former McCoy Elementary School site
The development proposed at the former McCoy Elementary School site will include commercial and multifamily uses. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown/Partners Capital) Georgetown City Council gave preliminary approval to rezone the site of the former McCoy Elementary School during its Aug. 23 meeting after hearing developers’ plans to bring a mixed-use destination to the area.
MOD Pizza opens in Buda; Aug. 24 sales to go to Hays CISD Clothes Closet
MOD Pizza is now open at 15550 S. I-35, Buda. (Courtesy MOD Pizza) MOD Pizza held a grand opening celebration Aug. 24 at 15550 S. I-35, Buda. All the proceeds of the first day will be donated to the Hays CISD Clothes Closet, founded in 2019 by HCISD Board Member Esperanza Orosco. The Clothes Closet provides clothing, personal hygiene products, paper goods, cleaning supplies, school supplies and more to HCISD students.
This Texas city is one of the best cities for self-sustaining homes in the nation
Which cities are the most ideal for building a greener home?
Pflugerville officials OK contract for Downtown Streetscape Master Plan
The Downtown Streetscape Master Plan will identify short-term road and sidewalk projects in downtown Pflugerville. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville has selected a consulting firm to assist in creating its Downtown Streetscape Master Plan. At an Aug. 23 meeting, Pflugerville City Council approved a $202,640 professional services agreement with Halff...
Harmony Public Schools to build two campuses in growing city of Georgetown
Harmony Public Schools is proposing two Georgetown campuses, an elementary school and a high school. (Rendering courtesy Harmony Public Schools) In the next four years Harmony Public Schools plans to open two Georgetown campuses—an elementary and high school—in an effort to offer more educational opportunities for families moving to the area. “Georgetown is one of the fastest-growing communities in Texas, and it’s not surprising to see new companies and schools wanting to move here,” Georgetown City Council Member Ben Stewart said. Officials with Harmony said the school system monitors growth trends to determine where there might be a need for an additional school option for local families. Harmony has purchased 28 acres of land between Blue Ridge Drive and FM 1460 for the new campuses. “We’re extremely excited to be expanding into Georgetown in order to bring new educational opportunities to families throughout the community,” Harmony Central Texas Area Superintendent Mustafa Altindag said. Effect on Georgetown ISD Tracie Seed, Harmony director of communications and marketing, said the organization is open to collaborating with community groups, including school districts. However, advocates for public schools said charters detract from districts in a variety of ways, including funding. “While charters say they are providing choice to parents, they are actually limiting choices for the majority of parents and students who choose to attend their public school district,” said Patti Everitt, a research and policy consultant with Raise Your Hand Texas. Everitt said this is because school districts cannot cut costs dollar for dollar with the per-student loss in revenue. “Every student that transfers to Harmony will increase the recapture payment that Georgetown pays to the state, so taxpayers will pay more but get less,” Everitt said. This school year, GISD demographers are projecting enrollment to top 13,600 students as the community continues to grow. “I don’t know much about what Harmony has to offer compared to Georgetown ISD, but the district is projected to have record enrollment this coming school year,” Stewart said. “Time will tell what impact Harmony could have on GISD.” GISD declined to comment on this story. “Harmony will support the city’s growth and development by preparing its students to succeed,” Harmony Chief Financial Officer Nihat Bayhan said in a letter to City Council. “The city is growing, and with that growth comes the need for schools.”
Lakeway cookie maker wins $20,000 H-E-B prize
A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas' largest grocery store chain.
Dream Bakery to close Aug. 26, looking at other avenues to serve Austin's gluten-free community
Dream Bakery, located in North Austin, carried sweet and savory gluten-free items, such as ham and cheese croissants, spinach feta croissants, chocolate chip cookies and almond croissants. (Courtesy Dream Bakery) Dream Bakery, a locally owned business operating from inside Malone Specialty Coffee at 14735 Bratton Lane, Ste. 210, Austin, will...
Dirty Sixth is slated for a makeover & rain tempers wildfire risk
The historic “Dirty Sixth” district could be transformed from an area now most heavily visited at night to a safer and more approachable daytime hub for business, arts, dining and tourism. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Aug. 26 episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast, Austin City Hall...
The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'
KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
