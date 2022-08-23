BALTIMORE -- District of Columbia police have identified a suspect in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old Baltimore man who was shot earlier this month while installing solar panels in Washington, D.C.The Metropolitan Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Avery Miler, a 27-year-old resident of Southeast D.C., charging him with first-degree murder while armed.Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE on Aug. 10 about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or to text the department's tip line at 50411.D.C. police offer an award of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of murder suspects.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO