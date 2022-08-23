Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected
PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
fox5dc.com
Maryland launches Emmett Till Alert System
On Monday, Maryland launched the Emmett Till Alert System, which sends out a warning to lawmakers whenever there's a credible report of a hate crime or threat. The system works a lot like the amber alert system. Carl Snowden, the civil rights director for the Office of the Maryland Attorney General, joins FOX 5 to discuss the new initiative.
Texas Man Gets Prison Time For Threatening Maryland Doctor Over COVID-19 Vaccine
The man who threatened a Maryland doctor who publicly advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine after tracking down his personal information will spend time in federal prison, the Department of Justice announced. Aubrey, Texas resident Scott Eli Harris, 52, was sentenced to six months behind bars, followed by three years of...
Feds Approve Maryland Plan To Add Toll Lanes To Parts Of I-495, I-270
The Federal Highway Administration has given its final stamp of approval to Maryland’s plan to add high occupancy toll lanes on parts of I-270 and I-495. The agency released its Record of Decision Thursday, the last step in the environmental review process. But the future of the public-private partnership...
fox5dc.com
Maryland family adopts Ukrainian teen sisters driven from their homeland during Russian invasion
FREDERICK, Md. - A Maryland family has opened their home and their hearts to two very special teens from Ukraine. Phil Lazos and his wife Karen have adopted 18-year-old twins Anastasia and Tatyana – two sisters who were driven from their homeland in the Odesa area following the Russian invasion.
baltimorebeat.com
Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices
Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 grams or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
WUSA
Man kicked out of DNC rally for interrupting President Joe Biden Speech, shouting stolen election lies in Maryland
A man was ejected from a DNC event in Rockville, Maryland. The president joined Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore Thursday.
Officials announce alert system that will identify racial hate crimes
The Caucus of African American Leaders, or CAAL, announced an alert system they launched Monday to identify racial hate crime incidents in our area.
Former Maryland police officer indicted for excessive force, witness tampering
A former Maryland police officer was indicted by a grand jury for excessive force and witness tampering.
FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says
As efforts to lure the FBI to the suburbs gain steam, the agency's director floats a compromise. The post FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to the suburbs, Cardin says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
$16k reward offered for information leading to double homicide arrest
Metro Crime Stoppers and the State of Maryland is offering a combined reward of $16,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in a double murder.
Why a student loan pause may not make much of an impact on DC residents
WASHINGTON — From $10,000 to upwards of $100,000 residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia are no stranger to student loan debt. Many new graduates, however, have yet to start paying back their loans, thanks in part to a repayment pause put into effect during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
wypr.org
Environmentalists fear a new salmon farm will mean the end of sturgeon in Maryland
Marshyhope Creek, a quiet, tidal estuary on the Eastern Shore, is the only place in Maryland where sturgeon, an endangered fish species that has been around since prehistoric times, are known to spawn. And environmentalists fear that plans for a giant, $300 million indoor salmon farm that would discharge millions of gallons of water a day into the creek could mean the end of the sturgeon.
D.C. police identify suspect in killing of Baltimore man installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- District of Columbia police have identified a suspect in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old Baltimore man who was shot earlier this month while installing solar panels in Washington, D.C.The Metropolitan Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Avery Miler, a 27-year-old resident of Southeast D.C., charging him with first-degree murder while armed.Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE on Aug. 10 about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or to text the department's tip line at 50411.D.C. police offer an award of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of murder suspects.
NBC Washington
Maryland Delegate Holding Town Hall on Road Maintenance in Prince George's
A Maryland state delegate is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday evening after a News4 report about tall grass along some areas of Route 210 in Prince George’s County. Last week, News4 reported grass was allowed to grow 3-feet tall and taller. Residents had complained to the state about the neglect for months.
Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse
Advocates write that state legislators should prioritize shifting the tax burden away from low-income families as the 2023 legislative session approaches. The post Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Here's why deer deaths are up across Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2017. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that caused a number of deer deaths across Virginia. Most of these reports are curretly occurring in the Piedmont region. The...
Police: 5-year-old Maryland girl’s death ruled a homicide
The death of a 5-year-old girl last week has been ruled a homicide, police in Maryland announced Tuesday.
WUSA9
