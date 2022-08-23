ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Nottingham MD

American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected

PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland launches Emmett Till Alert System

On Monday, Maryland launched the Emmett Till Alert System, which sends out a warning to lawmakers whenever there's a credible report of a hate crime or threat. The system works a lot like the amber alert system. Carl Snowden, the civil rights director for the Office of the Maryland Attorney General, joins FOX 5 to discuss the new initiative.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Feds Approve Maryland Plan To Add Toll Lanes To Parts Of I-495, I-270

The Federal Highway Administration has given its final stamp of approval to Maryland’s plan to add high occupancy toll lanes on parts of I-270 and I-495. The agency released its Record of Decision Thursday, the last step in the environmental review process. But the future of the public-private partnership...
baltimorebeat.com

Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices

Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 grams or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Environmentalists fear a new salmon farm will mean the end of sturgeon in Maryland

Marshyhope Creek, a quiet, tidal estuary on the Eastern Shore, is the only place in Maryland where sturgeon, an endangered fish species that has been around since prehistoric times, are known to spawn. And environmentalists fear that plans for a giant, $300 million indoor salmon farm that would discharge millions of gallons of water a day into the creek could mean the end of the sturgeon.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

D.C. police identify suspect in killing of Baltimore man installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- District of Columbia police have identified a suspect in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old Baltimore man who was shot earlier this month while installing solar panels in Washington, D.C.The Metropolitan Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Avery Miler, a 27-year-old resident of Southeast D.C., charging him with first-degree murder while armed.Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE on Aug. 10 about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or to text the department's tip line at 50411.D.C. police offer an award of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of murder suspects.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Delegate Holding Town Hall on Road Maintenance in Prince George's

A Maryland state delegate is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday evening after a News4 report about tall grass along some areas of Route 210 in Prince George’s County. Last week, News4 reported grass was allowed to grow 3-feet tall and taller. Residents had complained to the state about the neglect for months.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Here's why deer deaths are up across Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2017. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that caused a number of deer deaths across Virginia. Most of these reports are curretly occurring in the Piedmont region. The...
WUSA9

