‘It Connected With Fans’: Manuel Turizo Breaks Down His No. 1 Hit ‘La Bachata’

By Jessica Roiz
 2 days ago

Back in December 2021, Edgar Barrera and Casta (real name: Luis Miguel Gomez Castaño) hit the studio to create a new track. That same day, they joined singer-songwriter Rios (real name: Andrés Jael Correa Rios) for an impromptu session. The result: an urban bachata single that two months later landed in the hands of Manuel Turizo , and is currently the No. 1 title on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart.

“I’ve been a big fan of the genre since I was little, and that’s what motivated me to release a bachata,” Turizo tells Billboard of his banger “La Bachata.” “It’s definitely the first song I do in this genre, but it won’t be the last one. More bachata songs will come, with the favor of God and in due time.”

But tapping into a new genre came naturally for Turizo.

“Coming into 2022, his vision on his musical direction was clear,” notes John Eddie, Sr. Director, A&R, Sony Music Latin . “The focus was to create music that came from the heart, not following any specific genre or trend. ‘La Bachata’ shows Manuel’s maturity as an artist and person. When he first played the track, all the pieces fell into place. ‘Where’s the urban here?’ never crossed our minds. We knew it was pure and [from honest intentions], a hit!”

With a touch of urban beats and weeping string melodies, a la Aventura in the 2000s, “La Bachata” officially dropped on May 26. Disappointed in love, the Colombian artist sings about an ex who hurt him, and yet he still misses her. On June 4, the track debuted at No. 20 on the Tropical Airplay chart, climbing to No. 1 for the first time on Aug. 6. “La Bachata” snagged Turizo his second No. 1 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart — and first as a lead artist. (The song has also become his biggest hit on the Global 200 chart, reaching a new peak of No. 15 on the chart dated Aug. 27.)

Barrera, who produced and composed the song, hopes this marks one of many projects alongside Turizo, and one of many bachata songs under his belt. This one even received the stamp of approval from genre great Romeo Santos.

“Romeo called me and I asked for his opinion. I didn’t want him to feel as if I was disrespecting the genre,” he says. “On the contrary, he said the song came out great, and that he appreciated what I was doing for the genre. Personally, I felt amazing, because the King of Bachata himself gave me his stamp of approval.”

Below, Turizo and Barrera break down “La Bachata”:

THE CREATIVE PROCESS

Edgar Barrera: “Rios, Casta, and I created this song on December 10, 2021. It was the very last session I did before the year ended. We began working on a bachata song without any intention and finished the demo in 30 minutes. Then we finalized the lyrics, melodies, and the entire song as you hear it on the radio today, in 45 minutes. Months later, Manuel Turizo called me in February so that we can begin working together. I told him I had this bachata song and when I played it for him, he immediately said needed it. He recorded it the next day.”

THE LYRICS

Manuel Turizo: “The lyrics of the song are [essentially] about heartbreak, and perfectly describe that moment when you want to reach out to your ex and ask them to give it another try. But we shouldn’t even ask for it. If the person wants to return to your side, they will.”

THE VIDEO

Turizo: “The video is very much inspired by 2000s aesthetics, which is the concept I’m bringing on my next album, called 2000 . This is the era I grew up in, and wanted to incorporate some of that in this abstract video. It’s a lonely guy listening to his CD player, singing the song to a woman who’s dancing with other men.”

THE PROMO PLAN

Micheline Medina, Director of Artist Relations & Marketing, Sony Music Latin: “The marketing and promotion plan for this single was a combination of different things. However, I have to highlight that the organic TikTok creations and Instagram reels run in The Dominican Republic, Peru, and Mexico as key factors to the success.”

THE APPEAL

Isabel Feria, VP, Artist Relations & Marketing, Sony Music Latin: “Manuel has a very distinctive voice, and it works beautifully in melodic songs like this one. I feel people are looking and gravitating more and more towards these sounds and lyrics — people want to dance and feel good, and ‘La Bachata’ delivers on both!”

Turizo: “I feel that music is always an unpredictable roulette — because all the songs that we release are because we love them. But this bachata song connected in a very beautiful way with fans. A song like this one needed to be released. Latinos love this genre.”

Saucy Santana Talks New Music, Collaborating With Madonna & Sony’s New Linkbuds: ‘I’m Always Setting New Goals to Elevate’

In the midst of Bad Bunny’s chart domination and Beyoncé once again changing the game with her Renaissance album, 2022 has spawned many pivotal and memorable arcs in pop music. While it might not be quite on the level of visibility of those superstars, the mainstream rise of Saucy Santana is also definitely one of the most interesting of these arcs. After earning an Internet-driven hit in 2019 with his debut single “Walk Em Like a Dog,” 2021 found the rapper exploding across social media, thanks to songs like “Here We Go,” “Walk,” and “Material Girl.” Just this month (Aug. 5),...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

One Beatles Song Wasn’t A Hit Until Paul McCartney Sang It Solo

Covers and remixes are routine creations in the music industry. Original recordings hold an invariable value of their own. But some follow-ups really stick around in the zeitgeist of the industry. This ended up being the case for “Birthday,” which had a mixed reception on the Beatles album The White Album, only to see success when Paul McCartney released a version of his own.
MUSIC
The Independent

Shakira fans hit out at Gerard Piqué as he’s photographed with new ‘girlfriend’ three months after split

Shakira fans have criticised her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, after he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, three months after his split from the singer.Over the weekend, the 35-year-old Barcelona footballer was pictured with his alleged new partner, Clara Chia Marti, while at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia. In the video captured by Spanish news outlet Socialite, Piqué could be seen with his arm around Marti, while he leans his head down and they exchange a kiss.The publication reported that Marti was a 23-year-old PR student who works for Komos, Pique’s sports and media investment group. On Twitter, many...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
THEATER & DANCE
Rod Wave Surges to No. 1 on the Artist 100 Chart

Rod Wave vaults from No. 81 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Aug. 27), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to his new album Beautiful Mind. The set launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 115,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week, according to Luminate. It’s his second leader on the list, after 2021’s SoulFly. Rod Wave concurrently debuts 12 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Here’s a recap: Hot 100 Rank, Title No. 21, “Alone” No. 35, “Yungen,” feat. Jack Harlow No. 48, “Never Get Over Me” No. 51,...
ENTERTAINMENT
K-Pop Breakouts IVE Sample a ’70s Disco Classic on New Single ‘After Like’

As the Korean music industry continuously finds new ways to connect to larger musical conversations, a girl group leading the next generation of K-pop is throwing it back to a ’70s disco anthem for their latest single. After entering the scene in December last year, IVE have already sent their first two singles, “Eleven” and “Love Dive,” to multiple Billboard charts: at Nos. 2 and 1, respectively, on the Billboard Korea K-Pop Hot 100, top 10 of World Digital Song Sales, and entries on the Billboard Global 200. The quickly rising group’s latest single “After Like” not only seems primed to...
MUSIC
First Stream: New Music From DJ Khaled, Elton John & Britney Spears, Lil Tjay & More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, DJ Khaled returns with help from some A-list rap peers (as well as from the Almighty), Britney Spears‘ comeback begins via a collab with fellow pop immortal Elton John, and Eiffel 65 are finally back in our lives thanks to David Guetta and Bebe Rexha. DJ Khaled, God Did The rest of Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist this week could scarcely boast a greater list of A-listers...
MUSIC
Eslabon Armado, Camilo, Tini, CNCO & More to Perform at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Camilo, Carlos Vives, CNCO, Eslabon Armado, Grupo Firme, Maluma, Pablo López, Pepe Aguilar and Tini are confirmed to perform at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, set to take place Thursday, Sept. 29. Billboard and Telemundo announced Thursday (Aug. 25) the first round of performers who will take the stage at Miami’s Watsco Center. Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, with 23 nods across 13 categories. The Puerto Rican hitmaker is up for artist of the year, tour of the year, Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, male, and top Latin album of...
MIAMI, FL
R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Kenny Mason, Ice Spice, yvngxchris & More

As we inch towards the end of summer, you can count on this week’s fresh picks to keep things hot. From the genre-fusing sounds of Kenny Mason and yvngxchris, to a bubbling drill hit from Bronx rapper Ice Spice, we’ve got something for every moment of your week. Don’t forget to share the wealth, with our Fresh Picks Spotify playlist listed below. Kenny Mason feat. DavidTheTragic, “Dip!” West Atlanta native Kenny Mason starts off his latest single with candy-coated threats: “30 on the hip and I see some n—as lurking from the whip/ Try me, someone getting killed,” he raps in a deceptively...
ENTERTAINMENT
ETOnline.com

CNCO on Splitting Up and a Possible Future Reunion (Exclusive)

For CNCO, it feels like a great weight has been lifted off their shoulders after announcing the band's separation last month. "It's been crazy, like a roller coaster of emotions... but at the end of the day we feel really positive of what we're doing now," band member Chris Vélez tells ET's Deidre Behar.
MUSIC
Ingrid Andress Returns With ‘Good Person’: ‘The Whole Point of the Album Is Dark Versus Light’

On the cover of Ingrid Andress’ new album, Good Person, as well as in the videos for project, the singer-songwriter returns repeatedly to the calmness and introspective depths of water. The album cover features Andress floating in a swimming pool, while the video for “Pain” was filmed at a Nashville lake during cooler weather earlier this year, and the video for “Blue” also features a watery theme. “Next album, I’m like, ‘Let’s make a Hawaii-themed album,’” Andress jokes during a Zoom call with Billboard, before musing, “Nature is healing and there are so many parallels to what we go through in...
MUSIC
