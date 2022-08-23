ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant agree to 'move forward' with partnership

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The announcement from general manager Sean Marks comes one day after it was reported that the Nets were telling teams potentially interested in star point guard Kyrie Irving that they would be keeping the him. According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, to go with Marks' statement, Durant rescinded his trade request.

"KD" first requested a trade out of Brooklyn nearly two months ago, and scores of teams, including the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, at one point seemed to be the favorites to score the 12-time All-Star. It was even reported last week that one NBA executive believed it was more likely that Durant would retire than play for the Nets — though the 33-year-old quickly squashed that rumor on social media.

Durant will turn 34 in September and has four years left on his current contract. He averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, a career-high 6.4 assists and 37.2 minutes per game last season.

NBA Analysis Network

2 Major Lakers Trade Targets Emerge From Jazz

There is a lot of fallout around the NBA from the news that Kevin Durant will be remaining with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. After weeks of trade speculation, the two sides hashed out some of their differences and agreed that it was in the best interest of everyone to remain in a partnership and focus on winning a championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers looking at adding Dennis Schroder at $83 million discount

The Los Angeles Lakers are still rounding out their roster and may be forced to mend some bridges with point guard Dennis Schroder. The Lakers may always have been longshots for Kyrie Irving, considering the complexities needed to finalize a deal. But that possibility is firmly ended with the news that the Nets and Kevin Durant have reached an agreement and the team is planning on pushing into next season with both Durant and Irving on the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Benzinga

Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?

The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley's Response To Lakers Trade Is Priceless

10-year veteran point guard Patrick Beverley, currently with the Jazz, is reportedly being routed to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a trade headlined by swingman Talen Horton-Tucker. Forward Stanley Johnson looks to have been thrown into the deal for salary-matching purposes. Upon seeing news of the swap this morning,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
