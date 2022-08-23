GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant agree to 'move forward' with partnership

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The announcement from general manager Sean Marks comes one day after it was reported that the Nets were telling teams potentially interested in star point guard Kyrie Irving that they would be keeping the him. According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, to go with Marks' statement, Durant rescinded his trade request.

"KD" first requested a trade out of Brooklyn nearly two months ago, and scores of teams, including the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, at one point seemed to be the favorites to score the 12-time All-Star. It was even reported last week that one NBA executive believed it was more likely that Durant would retire than play for the Nets — though the 33-year-old quickly squashed that rumor on social media.

Durant will turn 34 in September and has four years left on his current contract. He averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, a career-high 6.4 assists and 37.2 minutes per game last season.