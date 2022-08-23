ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bihms: Dems deserve praise for passing Inflation Reduction Act

Daily Independent
Last year, we watched as Republicans and obstructionist Dems like Joe Manchin killed Build Back Better in Congress, seemingly dooming our hopes for meaningful climate change and health care legislation. It was incredibly disappointing.

But now, the Inflation Reduction Act has been signed into law.

The reason we now have all the great things contained in the IRA — our first ever real investment in climate change prevention and preparedness, health care funding and relief for seniors on Medicare, tax law changes that make sure the ultra-rich and corporations pay their fair share — is because progressive leaders in Congress never stopped fighting for the changes we desperately need, even when everyone else gave a reconciliation bill up for dead.

It’s because leaders like Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema know that Americans can’t wait any longer to start building a stronger future, and that’s what this bill does.

Next time, rather than allowing corporate-funded obstructionists to set our policy, we should look to the leadership offered by the progressive Democrats in Congress who continue to prioritize what’s best for the country, not their donors.

I’m thankful to them, and thankful to President Biden and the Democratic leadership for finally listening to the people and getting this legislation passed.

Daily Independent

