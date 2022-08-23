Read full article on original website
Excessive water on road closed Route 8 North in Seymour for hours
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Excessive water on the road caused Route 8 North in Seymour to close for hours on Tuesday evening. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Route 8 North was closed between Exits 22 and 23 due to water over the road just after 7 p.m. Traffic began moving again after 10 […]
NBC Connecticut
Crews Working to Remove Garbage from Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield After Fire
A garbage truck caught fire in the area of 580 Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and police warn that could cause traffic delays. Police said officers and firefighters responded, found fire in the cargo area of the garbage truck and the contents from the truck were released onto the Silas Deane Highway.
Eyewitness News
Overturned tractor-trailer closes exit on I-395 north in Norwich
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – An overturned tractor-trailer is impacting traffic on I-395 north in Norwich Tuesday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the Exit 13B off-ramp is closed. According to Yantic Fire Engine Company #1, the driver got out on their own. They have minor injuries. Officials said...
New Britain Herald
Newington officials dispel rumors about coming development, roadway changes after citizens speak up at meeting
NEWINGTON – Elected officials dispelled rumors about coming development and roadway changes after concerned citizens came to them this week. Several people addressed the Newington Town Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night, with flyers implying that unwanted projects would happen if they did not act soon. “The flyers...
Register Citizen
How a new master plan will reshape West Hartford Center
WEST HARTFORD — Officials say a new master plan will serve as a guide for the future reconstruction of the center of town. The town will use approximately $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to have consultant Stantec devise what will be known as the West Hartford Center Infrastructure Master Plan project.
Bristol Press
Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident
BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Officials Confirm Controversial Mall Deal is Dead
After years of discussion, debate and doubt, local leaders in West Haven say The Haven project won’t happen. The $200 million luxury mall was planned for the city’s waterfront. “They’re not moving forward with the project and their intention is to demolish the rest of the buildings so...
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
Wings and history meet up at the Bidwell: Coventry tavern has been a fixture in town for over a century
COVENTRY — With 40 flavors, Bidwell Tavern on Main Street has long established itself as one of the leaders in the chicken wing world. But wings are only a small element of a larger story that is the Bidwell Tavern. “We’re known for the wings,” said John Russo, who...
Journal Inquirer
Thrown engine from South Windsor car accident
Two people seriously injured in South Windsor car vs. tree. Welcome to the discussion. Available July 15, 2022 - The annual Journal Inquirer Discovery edition features an in-depth summary of all 18 towns' services, schools, contacts, clubs, and important locations - plus articles and art!
NBC Connecticut
Crews Work to Clean Up Oil Spill in Enfield
Crews are working to clean up an oil spill in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police were called to Route 190 near the Route 5 overpass for an oil spill from a tank on the back of a pickup truck. According to police, approximately 25 gallons of oil were spilled before...
Bristol Press
Cousins Oil celebrates 35 years
BRISTOL – Mayor Jeff Caggiano and Bristol City Leaders praised Cousins Oil for 35 years in business Wednesday. Cousins Oil was founded by Peter and Glenn Gaski 35 years ago, in 1987. The company offers heating products, fuel oil services and air conditioning. Previously located at 43 W. Washington St., they purchased the former Crown Oil location at 347 Riverside Ave. two years ago.
Register Citizen
Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says
ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
ctexaminer.com
‘Stage Three’ Drought in Eastern Connecticut Squeezes Wells, Sparks Rules Limiting Watering
Much-needed rain early this week won’t do much to bring Connecticut out of a drought that has seen stream flows drop to historic levels and spurred mandatory conservation orders from municipal water utilities. Last week in East Lyme, officials put a mandatory irrigation schedule in place, restricting homeowners to...
Route 4 in Farmington reopened after suspect crashes, flees
FARMINGTON, Conn. — Route 4 in Farmington has reopened after a suspect fleeing police rammed a town police cruiser and fled on foot before being taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., police said several Farmington officers attempted to stop a suspect wanted on a felony arrest warrant....
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Douglas Herbert Draffan, 42, 370 Emmett St. U6 8, Bristol, evade resp-injury/prop damage, unsafe backing, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Angel Macedo-Arias, 21, 164 Nilan St., Hartford, second-degree harassment, second-degree threatening. Aaron John Stample, 26, 186 Greene St., Bristol, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Aug. 14. Raymond Michael Braacker, 25, 185...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot-sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings, especially on the outgoing tides. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The snapper bluefish have shown up in full force, and bluefish of all sizes seem to be more prevalent over the past week. A few false albacore reports have trickled in here and there, but we are still a week or 2 away from the eastern sound blowing up. The large schools of peanut bunker in the area should ensure that the albies hang around once they get here.
Thousands of tires on Middlefield property spark frustration
A home on Ross Road in Middlefield has become the focus of several complaints because tires keep piling up on the property.
Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
