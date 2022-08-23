ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Texas Observer

Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark

From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes. In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Disaster Declared in Tarrant County; Here's How to Report Storm Damage

Local disaster declarations have been declared in both Dallas and Tarrant counties after near-record rainfall led to flooding on Monday. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration Monday night while Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued his declaration Tuesday morning. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received 9.19 inches of...
CBS New York

Hochul addresses migrants being bused from Texas

NEW YORK -- Outrage continued Thursday after more migrants arrived in New York City on buses from Texas. The busloads of asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority and some still had bar codes on their wrists. Gov. Kathy Hochul is working on several solutions, but said she's not wading into the ugly, "mano a mano" fight between Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported. Hochul, appalled migrants are being bar coded to keep track of them, said she hasn't tried to call Abbott because she only talks to people when there will be a "productive...
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11 that laws passed after the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018 didn't go far enough in making sure school districts follow state safety and security standards. "We can see from what happened in Uvalde that; in fact, those laws either did not have teeth or they were not fully complied with," Gov. Abbott said.The Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC)  spotted problems with compliance in 2020 after going through the emergency operations plans for more than 1,000 school districts.It found...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Photos: Flash Flooding in Texas Forces Road Closures and High-Water Rescues

Residents in the area of Dallas, Texas are recovering from torrential rains and floodwaters that inundated entire neighborhoods and roads and prompted dozens of high-water rescues this week. Photos and video footage show firefighters rescuing residents from flooded homes and people escaping and swimming away from inundated vehicles. Gov. Greg...
crossroadstoday.com

Abbott: ‘No challenge is too great for Texans to address’

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference at Dallas City Hall. He signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by flooding. The Governor also provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to severe weather and flash flooding across Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Neighbors Fight for Trash Collection Returned to Alley

Residents in the Perry Heights neighborhood in Dallas are fighting to return trash collection to their alley. Sanitation officials recently proposed a citywide reduction of alley collection and Perry Heights is among the places where it happened. The century-old Perry Heights neighborhood has older homes where many residents still have...
