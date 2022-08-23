Read full article on original website
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
Here's How Much Recent Rain Has Actually Helped Texas' Drought
Parts of the state have been under "exceptional" drought conditions.
More Texas counties cry 'invasion' to drum up support for Gov. Greg Abbott's border enforcement
Ellis County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday urging Gov. Greg Abbott to protect the border from a so-called “invasion.”. It’s the latest in a list of counties that in recent months have made similar declarations, citing increased border crossings, smuggling operations and drug trafficking. Ellis County Commissioner...
Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark
From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes. In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.
Gov. Abbott includes nine East Texas counties in State of Disaster Declaration
DALLAS, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced by CBS19's sister station, WFAA. Governor Greg Abbott has signed a Disaster Declaration in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties. On Aug. 23, Gov. Abbott was in Dallas at a press conference providing...
Gov. Greg Abbott declares Dallas-Fort Worth deluge a disaster, freeing up state resources to help in recovery
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a state disaster declaration Tuesday for 23 counties after the Dallas area experienced what he described as the city’s second-worst rainstorm and flooding on record.
Disaster Declared in Tarrant County; Here's How to Report Storm Damage
Local disaster declarations have been declared in both Dallas and Tarrant counties after near-record rainfall led to flooding on Monday. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration Monday night while Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued his declaration Tuesday morning. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received 9.19 inches of...
Hochul addresses migrants being bused from Texas
NEW YORK -- Outrage continued Thursday after more migrants arrived in New York City on buses from Texas. The busloads of asylum seekers arrived at Port Authority and some still had bar codes on their wrists. Gov. Kathy Hochul is working on several solutions, but said she's not wading into the ugly, "mano a mano" fight between Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported. Hochul, appalled migrants are being bar coded to keep track of them, said she hasn't tried to call Abbott because she only talks to people when there will be a "productive...
‘State of disaster’ declared for Dallas County after heavy rainfall causes extensive flooding
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of disaster late Monday afternoon after torrential rainfall flooded homes in Balch Springs and Dallas, stranded dozens of motorists on streets and highways that looked more like canals and delayed air traffic at local airports. “Based on preliminary damage assessments, I am...
Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11 that laws passed after the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting in 2018 didn't go far enough in making sure school districts follow state safety and security standards. "We can see from what happened in Uvalde that; in fact, those laws either did not have teeth or they were not fully complied with," Gov. Abbott said.The Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) spotted problems with compliance in 2020 after going through the emergency operations plans for more than 1,000 school districts.It found...
As some wells in Central Texas dry up, lawmakers weigh solutions to water infrastructure
The Texas House’s Natural Resources Committee met to hear testimony on the condition of Texas’ water and flood mitigation infrastructure and water supply to weigh what changes to the infrastructure are needed in the future.
Photos: Flash Flooding in Texas Forces Road Closures and High-Water Rescues
Residents in the area of Dallas, Texas are recovering from torrential rains and floodwaters that inundated entire neighborhoods and roads and prompted dozens of high-water rescues this week. Photos and video footage show firefighters rescuing residents from flooded homes and people escaping and swimming away from inundated vehicles. Gov. Greg...
Lina Hidalgo fires back after Greg Abbott, officials accuse Harris County of 'defunding' police
The Texas comptroller has threatened to prevent Harris County from passing its budget if changes aren't made.
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
Texas women turn to man with no medical experience for abortions at sea
Abbott: ‘No challenge is too great for Texans to address’
AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference at Dallas City Hall. He signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by flooding. The Governor also provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to severe weather and flash flooding across Texas.
Texas AG Spends Over $500K Of Taxpayer Money On Never-Ending Trials
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s trial continued this Wednesday, where his lawyers argued that a Kaufman County judge should toss a lawsuit alleging he acted unethically in a legal challenge that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The hearing is the first major court proceeding in a case...
Texas governor race: Beto O'Rourke continues campaign trail with stop in Humble, Texas
HUMBLE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke is back in the Houston area on day 49 of his “Drive for Texas.”. The Democratic nominee for Texas governor stopped in Humble as his campaign shifted a little to focus on getting the vote out in suburban areas. O’Rourke has been...
Dallas Neighbors Fight for Trash Collection Returned to Alley
Residents in the Perry Heights neighborhood in Dallas are fighting to return trash collection to their alley. Sanitation officials recently proposed a citywide reduction of alley collection and Perry Heights is among the places where it happened. The century-old Perry Heights neighborhood has older homes where many residents still have...
‘Really had a lot of misconceptions’: Texas faith leaders visit southern border
A small group of Texas faith leaders was on the border in South Texas this week, hoping to help find common ground on the immigration crisis.
Texas Lottery to move claim center to Capitol complex
The building in the Texas Capitol Complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.
