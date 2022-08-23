Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
The Verge
What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 14 event
Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event is just weeks away, and it’s expected to showcase a range of new devices — not just a new iPhone. We’re also on the lookout for three (yes, we said three) new Apple Watch models and even a refreshed pair of AirPods Pro earbuds.
Digital Trends
Developers help older Macs do something Apple won’t allow
They said your Mac was too old for the latest and greatest Mac OS upgrade. They told you to buy a new Mac instead. Apple can be a harsh companion. But I’m here to tell you there is another way, the way of MacOS Ventura on older Macs. The...
CNET
iPhone 14 Coming Soon? See What Rumors Say About Release Date, Price and More
A new iPhone is likely on the way. After nearly a year of waiting, Apple's iPhone 14 is expected to make its grand entrance in a few weeks to succeed the 2021 iPhone 13. Rumors suggest at a Sept. 7 launch date for the iPhone 14 series, which is said to include a standard, Pro, Max and Pro Max model. As we inch closer to the iPhone 14's possible announcement, however, there's still much we don't know. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 lineup? When's the new iPhone's release date? How will it be different from the iPhone 13 anyway? And, what will it even look like?
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: When to Expect the 2022 Phone
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 might well get its reveal in just a few weeks, with many signs pointing toward an early September reveal followed by a mid-September release. These reports have been trickling in alongside rumors of the next iPhone line's design, price and new features. Apple tends to unveil...
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Phone Arena
Samsung is outpacing Apple in the smartwatch market, but there's no beating the world champ
With the coronavirus pandemic no longer wreaking havoc on the tech industry and chip shortages causing most manufacturers fewer and fewer issues, it's certainly disappointing to see both smartphone and tablet sales hurting on a global scale. But the same cannot be said about the smartwatch market, which is continuing...
Cult of Mac
MacBook Pro getting speed increase this fall
Updated versions of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro will go onto production during the last months of 2022, according to a prominent Apple analyst. These will have faster processors. Another reliable source said essentially the same, making it likely that Apple is about refresh its top-tier notebooks. Expect 14-...
Digital Trends
MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which should you buy?
Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
The hot new Wiko Voix is here, and if you have no idea what that is, don't worry, you're probably not alone. Established all the way back in 2011 in Marseille, France, the Wiko brand (timidly) tried to crack the uber-competitive US smartphone market for the first time in 2019 with an incredibly cheap Boost Mobile-exclusive model called Ride.
Android Authority
A $1,200 phone was the most popular Android phone in North America in Q2 2022
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was only just ahead of budget competition from Motorola. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was reportedly the most popular Android phone in North America in Q2. It was listed just ahead of the Moto G Power 2022 and Galaxy A13. Apple dominated the list, with iPhones...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series officially confirmed to debut shortly before the iPhone 14 series' rumored launch event
Huawei's Mate series represents the company's absolute best at making complete, premium smartphones with all the bells and whistles. After the launch of the Mate 40 series two years ago, Huawei is set to return with the Mate 50 lineup, and has now confirmed a launch date. As revealed on...
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Ars Technica
Cheap, high capacity, and fast: New aluminum battery tech promises it all
There's a classic irony with new technology, that adopters are forced to limit themselves to two of the three things everyone wants: fast, cheap, and good. When the tech is batteries, adoption is even more challenging. Cheap and fast (charging) still matter, but "good" can mean different things, such as light weight, low volume, or long life span, depending on your needs. Still, the same sorts of trade-offs are involved. If you want really fast charging, you'll probably have to give up some capacity.
Digital Trends
How to turn off precise location on your iPhone
While it's easy enough to turn off location on your phone wholesale, some apps won't work without location services enabled for them. Apple provides a way to get around this. With the Precise Location toggle added in iOS 14, you're able to still supply apps with a location, just not your exact one. You'll definitely be in the right town, but the company's not going to let them know you're at 13 Down The Lane Street. Here's how to get started with that.
nationalinterest.org
Smartphone Sales Drop but iPhone Stays on Top
“Following a rapidly recovered performance in 2021, the tide has turned in the North American smartphone market,” Canalys research analyst Runar Bjørhovde said in the company’s release. The smartphone market in North America dropped 6.4 percent year over year in the second quarter to 35.4 million according...
Elon Musk's Starlink internet service surprises some customers with price cuts to their monthly plan
Starlink users in Europe and in some US areas have reportedly been notified of a price drop. SpaceX said in an email to a customer the new prices are "meant to reflect parity in purchasing power across our customers." Elon Musk is hosting an event with T-Mobile on Thursday regarding...
torquenews.com
Tesla Doing the Impossible With FSD
Tesla is doing the impossible with FSD. With the recent videos of Chuck's left turn being solved, we are witnessing the birth of artificial intelligence. Tesla is doing the impossible with its auto pilot team and FSD software. The more you look at this software, the more you see just how insane it looks. Let's see what Dr. Know-It-All Knows It All has to say about this.
itechpost.com
New 14, 16-inch Apple M2 MacBooks Coming Within The Next Few Weeks, Says Analyst
Apple will have its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks with its next-generation M2 processors head to mass production in the coming weeks, a respected Apple analyst said. Ming Chi-Kuo tweeted that the new M2 laptops will enter mass production in the fourth quarter this year. He further said in his tweet that with key chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) guidance that the three-nanometer chip technology will contribute to company revenue beginning the first half of next year, the processors in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks will still adopt the five-nanometer advanced node. He however failed to mention if he was referring to the calendar fourth quarter, which TSMC follows, that ends in December or Apple's fiscal fourth quarter, which ends in September.
Digital Trends
Hackers found a way to access Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo inboxes
Iranian state-sponsored hackers have discovered ways to infiltrate the Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook inboxes of at least two dozen high-profile users and download their content, according to a report from the Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG). The government-backed group known as Charming Kitten originally developed a hacking tool called Hyperscape...
