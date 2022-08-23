Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lee Westwood Sounds Off On PGA: Golf World Reacts
Earlier this year, Lee Westwood left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. The former World No. 1 was honest from the jump about his decision to sign with the Saudi-backed league. During an interview with Golf Digest, Westwood opened up about the rift between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.
Photos: Check out the stadium renderings for the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy golf league
Wednesday was a busy day for the PGA Tour. Not only did it announce several changes coming next year, including top players committing to at least a 20-tournament schedule which will include 12 “elevated events,” but a partnership with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy under their new company, TMRW Sports.
2022 Tour Championship Friday tee times, TV and streaming info
This week, the 2022 Tour Championship will mark the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which will come to a conclusion Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The course was designed by Tom Bendelow. It is a par-70 and will play 7,346 yards. Scottie Scheffler began the first...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour
A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
2022 Tour Championship tee times, pairings: FedEx Cup Playoffs field, schedule for Round 2 at East Lake
It all comes down to this. The best players on the PGA Tour -- 29 of them, to be exact -- continue play Friday in the second round of the 2022 Tour Championship. Typically meant for the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup, the odd number comes as Will Zalatoris was forced to withdrawal from competition after suffering a back injury in the third round of the BMW Championship.
PGA Tour announces major changes in response to rival LIV Golf
The PGA Tour makes its boldest response yet to LIV Golf, announcing a plan that includes the best players committing to a 20-tournament schedule.
Golf Digest
2022 Tour Championship tee times: Thursday's first-round pairings
It’s here. After a tumultuous season that featured Scottie Scheffler’s ascendance, a younger generation making its mark and just a bit of chaos stemming from LIV Golf’s emergence, the 2021-22 PGA Tour season concludes this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.
Golf.com
The benefits of using a mallet putter can be found in what they don’t do
If a golfer is searching for a new putter, chances are their current gamer isn’t behaving. Unless you’re a gear junkie of the highest order — or Hideki Matsuyama — no one is seeking out a new putter when everything is clicking. Consistency and confidence are two things every golf craves in large doses on the greens.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Can't keep game close
Mantiply did not retire a batter and gave up three runs on three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Kansas City. Mantiply entered a tied game with a runner on first and let the game get away, allowing two singles and a three-run home run. He's pitched effectively when starting a clean inning, but he has allowed 10 of 24 inherited runners to score (42 percent) this year. One might think the left-hander would be better at preventing inherited runners from scoring, given Mantiply sports a 2.66 ERA, rarely issues walks (0.7 BB/9), keeps the ball in the park (0.7 HR/9) and does a good job stranding his own runners (76.6%).
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on injured list
Pressly was placed on the 15-day injured list due to neck spasms Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was unavailable over the last two days due to neck stiffness, and the issue will ultimately force him to miss at least two weeks. Bryan Abreu earned a one-out save Tuesday, but Rafael Montero will likely be the top candidate to handle closing duties until Pressly is cleared to return.
Golf Digest
How to cut down on your three-putts
How often do you get really upset for two-putting a hole? Probably not often, but cough up three shots on the green and you’re liable to lose your mind. A three-putt stays with you, and too many of them will be a real round-wrecker. Consider: The average PGA Tour player three-putts just once every 36 holes. That might be asking a lot of an amateur, but think how many strokes you’d save if you three-putted only once or twice every 18 holes.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Injures arm in preseason finale
Bushman suffered an arm injury during Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. Bushman suffered his right arm injury in the third quarter of Thursday's preseason finale after scoring two touchdowns earlier in the game. Last season, the tight end bounced around the league playing on multiple teams. This season the tight end hopes to earn a reserve role behind Travis Kelce once he's fully healthy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GolfWRX
Wedge Guy: A significant driver discovery
As most of you know, I’m quite the traditionalist when it comes to my equipment, even though I’ve been designing wedges for over 30 years, have over 100 putter designs to my credit and have “authored” several sets of irons. To give you a look into...
Golf.com
The 7 most common first-tee excuses, graded from lame to lamest
Every golfer’s got them. Whether you should use them is another matter. First tees weren’t designed for pity parties. No one wants to hear your pre-round explanations for whatever misfortunes are in store. Course etiquette suggests that all excuses are lame, though some are lamer than others. Here’s...
Golf Digest
Focus on footwork to dial in these shots and master the half-wedge
You're 47 yards away from the green on a par 5 with a real chance for birdie. What happens next? If you’re like a lot of amateurs I see, too often you don’t commit to these half-wedge shots and slow down your swing into the ball in fear of hitting it too far. Or you don’t shift your weight—making an arms-only swing—and you fat or thin the shot. There goes that birdie opportunity.
Comments / 0