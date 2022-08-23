ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Phil Foden labels Premier League manager as 'unbelievable' after one-on-one experience

It is safe to say that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has inspired a number of his former players to pursue management later in their respective sporting careers. Former Etihad captain Vincent Kompany went on to impress at RSC Anderlecht, and after a number of clubs lined up to appoint him following his spell in Belgium, he joined Championship side Burnley earlier this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Neil Warnock
Person
Ian Holloway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports#Uk#Scottish#Qpr#Crystal Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy