On August 19, 2022, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Westport Police officers responded to a location in Westport on a report of a disturbance. It was alleged that during an argument Sheridan Webb punched another person in the face. Mr. Webb was no longer on the scene when officers arrived and a search of the area for him was not successful. Children under the age of sixteen were present during the incident. Additionally, officers discovered that there was an order of protection in place barring Mr. Webb from being at the home of the person he was accused of assaulting. A warrant for Mr. Webb’s arrest was completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.

