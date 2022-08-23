ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Register Citizen

Norwalk woman’s charges dropped, accused of stabbing man in eye with his cane

STAMFORD — The state dropped a felony assault charge against a Norwalk woman accused of stabbing a man in the eye with a cane. Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Moran said on Thursday that the state would nolle the first-degree assault charge against Heidi Johnson, citing a 2017 evaluation that determined the 56-year-old was “incompetent” and could not be restored to competency to face trial.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With ID Theft, Forgery After Incident At Bank In Darien

A Fairfield County man is facing forgery and identity theft charges after police said he tried to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank. Christopher Johnson, age 54, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, on charges stemming from an incident that happened in Darien in 2020, the Darien Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
DARIEN, CT
westportlocal.com

Man Arrested for Assault, Violating Protective Order, Risking Injury to Child

On August 19, 2022, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Westport Police officers responded to a location in Westport on a report of a disturbance. It was alleged that during an argument Sheridan Webb punched another person in the face. Mr. Webb was no longer on the scene when officers arrived and a search of the area for him was not successful. Children under the age of sixteen were present during the incident. Additionally, officers discovered that there was an order of protection in place barring Mr. Webb from being at the home of the person he was accused of assaulting. A warrant for Mr. Webb’s arrest was completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Police locate suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court

Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect. HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police found the suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico […]
HARTFORD, CT
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
darientimes.com

New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park

NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release

NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests

EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Village police department sued after hospitalizing woman

POUGHKEEPSIE – A lawsuit naming the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department and one of its officers is being brought by a woman who claims she was assaulted by the officer and hospitalized against her will. Tricia Robinson, through her attorney Francis Young, says that on October 2, 2021,...
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
TheDailyBeast

Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say

A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
NAUGATUCK, CT

