Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Norwalk woman’s charges dropped, accused of stabbing man in eye with his cane
STAMFORD — The state dropped a felony assault charge against a Norwalk woman accused of stabbing a man in the eye with a cane. Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Moran said on Thursday that the state would nolle the first-degree assault charge against Heidi Johnson, citing a 2017 evaluation that determined the 56-year-old was “incompetent” and could not be restored to competency to face trial.
Man Charged With ID Theft, Forgery After Incident At Bank In Darien
A Fairfield County man is facing forgery and identity theft charges after police said he tried to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank. Christopher Johnson, age 54, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, on charges stemming from an incident that happened in Darien in 2020, the Darien Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
westportlocal.com
Man Arrested for Assault, Violating Protective Order, Risking Injury to Child
On August 19, 2022, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Westport Police officers responded to a location in Westport on a report of a disturbance. It was alleged that during an argument Sheridan Webb punched another person in the face. Mr. Webb was no longer on the scene when officers arrived and a search of the area for him was not successful. Children under the age of sixteen were present during the incident. Additionally, officers discovered that there was an order of protection in place barring Mr. Webb from being at the home of the person he was accused of assaulting. A warrant for Mr. Webb’s arrest was completed and signed by a Superior Court Judge.
Attorney: Man who was Tased by Bridgeport police claims excessive force in lawsuit
Video shows a man in Bridgeport being shot with a stun gun by police. The man's attorney says officers used excessive force.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man admitted molesting 4 children, asked for life in prison
A man who was charged in March with sexually assaulting a girl in Vernon subsequently confessed to sexual assaults on a total of four children and said he wanted to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to police affidavits. James A. Lanier, 33, who has lived in...
Register Citizen
Warrant: Stamford man accused of putting gun in woman’s mouth now faces attempted witness tampering charge
STAMFORD — A city man accused of placing a gun in a woman’s mouth and threatening to kill her is now facing a witness tampering charge after he allegedly tried to get the victim to recant her statements to police, according to a new arrest warrant. Stanley Petersen,...
Police locate suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court
Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect. HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police found the suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico […]
Man Riding Bicycle Accused Of Groping 2 Women In Stamford
A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly groping two women while riding a BMX bicycle. Jeyson Alonso-Castellano, age 22, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police on Saturday, Aug. 20. The incidents took place on Sunday, April 10 on the city's East Side in the area of Glenbrook Road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
East Haven police arrest two on illegal firearms charges during motor vehicle stop
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were arrested after being found in possession of an illegal firearm during a motor vehicle stop early Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., a citizen dialed East Haven police to report a suspicious car traveling through their neighborhood, police said. The caller stated the occupants of a dark-colored […]
darientimes.com
New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park
NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
Concerned Citizen Scares Away Men In Van Who Approached Girl In Old Greenwich, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are searching for two men in a white van who allegedly attempted to get a 12-year-old girl to get into their van. The incident took place in Old Greenwich on Monday, Aug. 22, around 3 p.m. in the area of Sound Beach Avenue and Center Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
Register Citizen
Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests
EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Village police department sued after hospitalizing woman
POUGHKEEPSIE – A lawsuit naming the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department and one of its officers is being brought by a woman who claims she was assaulted by the officer and hospitalized against her will. Tricia Robinson, through her attorney Francis Young, says that on October 2, 2021,...
Eyewitness News
More educators to be arrested in case of inappropriate conduct by Plymouth teacher
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – More arrests are coming in the investigation of a former Plymouth teacher. James Eschert was arrested in January. He faces multiple sexual assault charges. Now police want to arrest some of his old co-workers. The allegations took place at Plymouth Center School. Just as they...
Register Citizen
An inside look at how 4 CT state troopers created fake tickets to deceive their bosses
State Police Troopers Timothy Bentley and Noah Gouveia received special work vehicles – unmarked Dodge Chargers – due in part to their productivity at Troop E in Montville. Bentley’s cruiser was assigned to him for his “vehicle enforcement and the reputation of being productive” and Gouveia’s “motor vehicle...
Police: Man caught on video trying to break into cars and home in Rye
The city has seen at least 71 unlocked cars stolen from people's driveways in a five-month period this year.
Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say
A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
Register Citizen
Stamford police veteran of 33 years dies: ‘Husband, father, officer, coach, mentor, friend
STAMFORD — Doug Robinson, a 33-year city police veteran, died Wednesday night after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 60. Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw announced in a press release Thursday that Robinson died surrounded by his family after a “courageous” battle with stage 4 parotid gland cancer.
Comments / 0