Flood Warning issued for Madison, Yazoo by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this morning at 10 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Yazoo and Madison Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Devastating flooding of agricultural land begins to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 27.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 AM CDT Friday was 27.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.0 feet this morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.0 feet on 03/31/1976. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 27.5 Fri 12 am CD 27.4 26.7 26.0
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Hinds and Rankin Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Dozens of additional streets flood in downtown Jackson. At 35.0 feet, Some businesses are affected near Town Creek. River waters will flood some of the streets of Northeast Jackson subdivisions which are close to the river and a number of additional streets in downtown Jackson. At 35.4 feet, Water approaches homes in the Hightower Area. At 35.8 feet, Water is close to entering homes in Northeast Jackson. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.4 feet. - Forecast...The highway 80 river gage is expected to crest at 36.0 feet on Tuesday morning. The river gage on highway 25, Lakeland Drive, is expected to crest at 41.5 feet on Monday evening. - Flood stage at the highway 80 river gage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.7 feet 02/17/2020 at highway 80. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Jackson 28.0 32.4 Thu 8 pm CDT 33.4 33.7 34.9
Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 01:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this morning at 10 AM CDT. Target Area: Neshoba The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...From early this morning to tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to affect Burnside Lake Water Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 AM CDT Friday was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 13.2 Fri 12 am CD 12.8 11.0 9.7
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Hopewell Road closed on Copiah and Simpson County sides of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 34.0 feet next Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Rockport 25.0 29.6 Thu 8 pm CDT 30.7 31.5 31.6
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 01:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-30 11:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this morning at 10 AM CDT. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Edinburg. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Some dirt roads near the river are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 AM CDT Friday was 24.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pearl River Edinburg 20.0 24.0 Fri 12 am CD 24.0 23.0 21.4
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, George and Wayne Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Leakesville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 25 feet Wednesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 26 feet, Flooding at the highway bridge begins.
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. Bogalusa Creek will back up threatening the Sewage Treatment Plant. Homes south of Bogalusa Creek and east of Highway 21 will flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and continue rising to 22.0 feet Thursday, September 08. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 03/30/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, in Alabama, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland and Washington. In northwest Florida, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. In southeast Mississippi, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * Through this afternoon. * Additional rounds of locally heavy rain are expected along and south of US Highway 84 today. A very moist airmass is in place and with slow storm motions expected and storms likely training over the same area another 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible. With the already saturated soils this could quickly lead to runoff and flash flooding of low lying and poorly draining areas. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River Gardens Subdivision will be moderately flooded with several streets impassable and a few homes flooded in the vicinity of Gum Bayou. A few homes will also be threatened in Magnolia Forest. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to 17.8 feet Saturday, September 10. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.8 feet on 02/27/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 4 or more inches and high hourly rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour will occur over already saturated soils today. Any heavy rainfall that occurs is expected to quickly run off into area creeks and streams that could result in the potential for flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
