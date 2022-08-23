Read full article on original website
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
George R.R. Martin Urged HBO to Make ‘Game of Thrones’ Run for ’10 Seasons at Least’
With “House of the Dragon” debuting Sunday evening on HBO, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the network’s franchise, which is adapted from his hit book series. Although “Game of Thrones” was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over the years, series co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss elected to end the series after eight seasons. Martin has shared that he advocated for many more seasons for the series, giving the storytelling a larger canvas. “I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at...
With TBS Cancelling So Many Original Series, American Dad's Showrunner Addressed The Seth MacFarlane Series' Future
With TBS cutting back hard on original programming, fans have wondered about American Dad's fate, which the showrunner has now addressed.
‘House Of The Dragon’ Becomes Most-Watched European HBO/HBO Max Premiere In History
Games of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has become the most watched HBO/HBO Max TV or film premiere in Europe in the network’s history. According to HBO Max, Sunday night’s opening episode was “by far the biggest launch and the number of viewers exceeded all expectations,” although the outfit did not provide ratings numbers. While HBO Max confirms numbers in the U.S., the streamer is yet to do so in Europe. The first episode of House of the Dragon went live on HBO Max in 21 European countries across the Nordics, Netherlands, Central Eastern Europe and Iberia at 3am CET (6pm PT) on Monday...
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
Jon Hamm joins The Morning Show after he starred in viral ad for Apple TV+ jokingly calling out the streamer for not hiring him
Jon Hamm has joined the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The 51-year-old will be a series regular as a business mogul trying to acquire the news network the show centers on, according to The Hollywood Reporter. News of...
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — Keaton’s First Win
Last Year’s Winner: Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: “American Crime Story” is the only series to win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category more than once, so there is a chance that Clive Owen could keep that streak going by being recognized for performance as President Bill Clinton in “Impeachment.” Notable Ineligible Series: Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (submitted as a Drama Series); Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” (the season will not air in time to be eligible); Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, “The White House Plumbers” (the season will not air in time to...
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
Britain’s First Lady of TV Action Thrillers Keeley Hawes Survives a Shoot-Out in ‘Crossfire’ – Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Britain’s leading lady of the TV action thriller, Keeley Hawes, is back. The star of “Bodyguard” returns in “Crossfire,” another nail-biting thriller for the BBC in which Hawes plays a holidaymaker whose sunbathing session on her hotel balcony becomes a nightmare when shots ring out across the complex, turning her world upside down. The scenario will remind audiences of her turn as the U.K. home secretary alongside Richard Madden’s bodyguard in the eponymous BBC drama, which became a global hit when it was picked up by Netflix. The setting for “Crossfire,” however, is a far cry from London’s Westminster, instead set at a...
Everything to know about HBO Max’s most anticipated show of the year, coming this weekend
To paraphrase Cersei Lannister, when you play the game of big-budget fantasy prequel TV shows, you win or you die. Okay, so the outcome of a fight between warring streamers isn’t that existential, and she was also talking about playing a different kind of game — “the game of thrones.” Even so, that still doesn’t lower the stakes of the highly anticipated TV matchup that gets underway this weekend, with the debut on HBO Max of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.
‘House of the Dragon’ Is HBO’s Biggest Series Premiere Ever With Nearly 10 Million Viewers
“House of the Dragon,” HBO’s nearly $200 million attempt to franchise “Game of Thrones” with a blockbuster prequel spinoff, secured 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in its Sunday night premiere, the network said Monday. It marked the largest audience for any new...
‘Ally McBeal’ Sequel With New Lead In Works At ABC From Karin Gist; Calista Flockhart Eyed To Return
EXCLUSIVE: Exactly two decades since David E. Kelley’s Ally McBeal ended its five-season run on Fox, the Emmy-winning legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart is plotting a comeback with a sequel series, which is in early development at ABC, I have learned. Written and executive produced by Karin Gist (Mike), I hear the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole...
Nicole Beharie Lands Series Regular In Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’
Nicole Beharie lands series regular role in Apple TV+’s 'The Morning Show.' Read more details inside.
Hulu's Reboot: Keegan-Michael Key Is a Serious Thespian in First Trailer
No one takes acting more seriously than Keegan-Michael Key in the first trailer for Hulu’s satirical comedy Reboot, debuting with the first three episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Poking fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot hit shows of yesteryear, the series centers on Hulu rebooting an early-aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, “they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the official synopsis. Key stars as Reed, a fussy actor and Yale school of drama graduate who resents the fictitious family sitcom Step Right Up for ruining his career. Meanwhile, Judy Greer plays...
Joe Pesci to make rare acting return in new TV series opposite Edie Falco and Pete Davidson
The Goodfellas star joins the cast of upcoming Peacock comedy Bupkis
Everything New on HBO Max in September 2022
A lot of headlines lately focus on what’s not coming to HBO Max in the months ahead, but here’s the stuff you will get to see there in September. Now that Warner Bros.’ movies don’t premiere simultaneously in theaters on streaming, you have to wait a few months to watch the company’s big theatrical releases at home. Which means it’s just about time for Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic biopic of Elvis Presley. If you prefer your movies with more moons falling, there’s Moonfall, a movie about the Moon falling, and the brave astronauts who race to stop the Moon from falling. Will the Moon fall? (It’s the title of the movie, so we’re gonna say probably.)
PopSugar
Elizabeth Olsen Portrays Candy Montgomery in HBO Max's True-Crime Series "Love & Death"
Forty years after Candy Montgomery killed her friend Betty Gore with an axe, the infamous true-crime story will be revisited in yet another limited series. HBO Max's "Love & Death" stars Elizabeth Olsen as the Texas housewife in a story inspired by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson's 1984 book titled "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs," as well as a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II").
Hulu Tells Mike Tyson's Unauthorized Story, Little Demon Charms on FXX
There’s something for everyone on television today — unless you’re Mike Tyson, who recently slammed Hulu for “stealing” his story with their new eight-episode limited series Mike. The unauthorized retelling charts Tyson’s tumultuous personal and professional life, with Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) starring as the legendary boxer.
‘House of the Dragon’ Becomes Biggest European Launch for HBO and HBO Max
“Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” debuted on HBO Max in Europe with the largest ever audience for any new series or movie on a HBO streaming service. The first episode went live on HBO Max in 21 European countries across the Nordics, Netherlands, Central Eastern Europe and Iberia at 3am CET on Monday. “The platform saw unprecedented demand starting in the early hours which peaked on Monday evening,” an HBO statement said. Viewing numbers were not provided. A spokesperson for HBO Max said: “ ‘House of the Dragon’ is by far the biggest launch in the history of HBO...
