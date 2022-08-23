ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police working to identify woman fatally struck by SUV in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was struck and killed by an SUV in Wallingford Monday night, police said.

Wallingford police responded to Old Colony Road just after 9 p.m. for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Officers found a woman with severe injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead.

Police said they do not know the victim’s name, only describing her as a white woman between the ages 45 and 55.

Police said a 2020 Mazada CX-30 was traveling southbound on Old Colony Road when it struck the woman who was in a dimly lit section of the southbound travel lane. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Alcohol, drugs, and speeding do not appear to have been factors in the crash, police said. No charges have been filed.

The Wallingford Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 294-2815.

