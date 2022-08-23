Read full article on original website
Related
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Why did Matthew McConaughey not run for governor of Texas?
Matthew McConaughey is an awarding-winning actor, but growing up in a working-class family in the heart of Texas has kept him close to the Lone Star State, including as a professor and potential candidate for governor. McConaughey, born in Uvalde, Texas, has been an active community leader throughout the state...
‘I Took A Leap Of Faith’: Texas College Student Adopts Baby He Found In Trash Can
A 27-year-old Texas student came to fatherhood in an astonishing way. In 2017, Jimmy Amisial discovered a screaming four-month-old infant lying in a trash bin in his home country of Haiti, where he was visiting. According to Mirror, Emilio Angel Jeremiah‘s body was overwhelmed. Other people stood around and refused to take immediate action.
morningbrew.com
The University of Texas could be the richest school in the US, bumping Harvard
The University of Texas could become the richest school in the US, topping Harvard’s $53.2 billion endowment to occupy the No. 1 spot, Bloomberg reports. Why? Because at a time when most schools’ investment portfolios are falling faster than Comm 101 lecture attendance, the University of Texas System has something they don’t: 2.1 million acres of oil-rich land.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC News
10-year-old Arizona girl goes viral singing Selena Quintanilla's classic hits
A 10-year-old singing sensation has gone viral on TikTok for singing the late Selena Quintanilla's classic hits -- with at least one fan calling her the "next Selena." Video of Mariapaula Mazon singing the storied Tejano star's 1992 song "Como la Flor" for Selena's husband Chris Perez has been viewed more than 5 million times in the last month alone.
What Do Those Metal Stars on Texas Homes and Barns Mean?
The architectural countryside of West Texas holds much diversity. There is the Mexican and Spanish influence. There is a definite Native American influence. Last but not least, there is traditional American influences. That is where you find the tradition of stars on barns and homes. So, where did the stars...
Comments / 0