Effective: 2022-08-25 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-25 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE AND NORTHERN ACADIA PARISHES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO