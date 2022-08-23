Read full article on original website
Hochul Tells Top Republicans To Leave New York, GOP Responds
New York's Governor told critics to move out of New York State. A top Republican from the Hudson Valley fired back. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County...
cortlandvoice.com
New York State Primary Election Results
Lea Webb – 10,976 votes (58.83%) Leslie Danks Burke – 6,953 votes (37.27%) 19th Congressional District (Democrat) Josh Riley – 30,462 votes (61.52%) Jamie Cheney – 17,474 votes (35.29%) U.S. House 23rd District Special Election. Pat Ryan (D) – 68,807 votes (51.9%) Marc Molinaro (R)...
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
CDC Says New York State Saw the Biggest Decline in Life Expectancy
The past few years have been trying, and new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells the story. Are people in the U.S. living shorter lives? The CDC says we're in a bit of a decline. According to their numbers, New York state saw the biggest decline...
WNYT
Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state
Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
New York State Fair opening day attendance rebounds from Covid slowdown
Geddes, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is off to a busier start this year than last year, with almost 50,000 people entering the fairgrounds on opening day Wednesday. The official opening day attendance was 49,112, just 11,748 more people than last year’s extended fair’s Day 1. But this year’s attendance is still well short from the record-setting 74,000 attendees on opening day in 2019.
newyorkupstate.com
NY state primary roundup: Nadler tops Maloney; GOP, Dems split special elections
New York — New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney’s three-decade career in the U.S. House is coming to a close after she lost Tuesday to her longtime colleague-turned-rival Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman who has served just as long as she has. Nadler and Maloney each chair powerful committees...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For New York Retirement
The state of New York has many claims to fame, including The Big Apple, Wall Street, and the Statue of Liberty. However, retirees forget about the small-town ambiance found in upstate New York and even the southern part of the state. Some of the most charming towns on the east coast can be found in the third most populous state in the country. Let’s talk about some of the best small towns in New York for retirement living!
wnynewsnow.com
Breaking Down Our Region’s GOP Primary, Special Election Results
CLARENCE, NY (WNY News Now) – The GOP primary and special election in New York’s 23rd Congressional District is over. We’re break down who won and lost following Tuesday night’s contest. As part of a special election, Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joe Sempolinski faced...
greatneckrecord.com
Holocaust Education Bill Signed Into Law In New York State
Today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Holocaust Education Bill into law at a special ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. The bill, S.121B, by NYS Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), would ensure that students across New York are receiving a meaningful education on the Holocaust as required by existing State law. The bill passed the New York State Senate and Assembly with unanimous support in May of this year, and having now been signed into law, takes effect immediately.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: New York's pandemic review will proceed in a few weeks
Multiple companies have submitted offers to conduct a wide-ranging review of New York state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the public health crisis in March 2020, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Capital Tonight interview this week. The firms that could be used to conduct...
whcuradio.com
Cortland County teacher given top honor in New York
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A teacher in Cortland County is the New York State History Teacher of the Year. Caitlin Goodwin is a social studies teacher at McGraw High School and SUNY Cortland Alum. The award comes from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the leading national organization dedicated to grade school history education.
NBC News
Ryan, Molinaro diverge on stakes for N.Y. special House election
It's special election day in New York's 19th District, where voters will choose which local county executive — Democrat Pat Ryan or Republican Marc Molinaro — will serve out the term for the House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado, who left to become the state's lieutenant governor.
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York
New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces Opening of Registration for 12th Annual Women/Minority-Owned Business Forum
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the 2022 Minority-and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Forum will be held October 6-7 at the Albany Capital Center. The theme for this year’s forum is “Building an Equitable Future.” The annual New York State Minority-and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Forum provides opportunities across industries to forge new professional connections and become more competitive in an ever-changing market. This year’s forum will utilize a hybrid format with virtual sessions and in-person opportunities, with attendees representing small businesses, prime contractors, lenders, elected officials, and members of the Governor’s cabinet to discuss state contracting opportunities.
11 cheap, free or otherwise cool finds in the Center of Progress building at the 2022 NY State Fair
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We toured the Center of Progress building to help you navigate the massive conglomeration of sights and sounds. There is A LOT of stuff in there. When we were kids, my mom would drag us through here and honestly, it was basically a torture chamber of cleaning products and weird, unidentifiable gizmos.
bkreader.com
$4M recovered after AG Letitia James uncovers kickback scheme
New York State Attorney General Letitia James. AP Photo/Seth Wenig New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced she has secured $4 million from a group of 29 New York City landlords after uncovering an illegal kickback scheme by the management companies they employed to deregulate hundreds […] Click here to view original web page at brooklyneagle.com.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
One of the best bands you’ve never heard of just crushed Chevy Court at the NY State Fair (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — The Prodigals, an Irish punk band from New York City, gave the New York State Fair a pleasant surprise Thursday afternoon. Come showtime at 1 p.m., the aluminum benches in Chevy Court had become home to maybe 31 fans. It actually might have been a dozen true fans and a few folks just looking for a place to take a breather.
