Elections

cortlandvoice.com

New York State Primary Election Results

Lea Webb – 10,976 votes (58.83%) Leslie Danks Burke – 6,953 votes (37.27%) 19th Congressional District (Democrat) Josh Riley – 30,462 votes (61.52%) Jamie Cheney – 17,474 votes (35.29%) U.S. House 23rd District Special Election. Pat Ryan (D) – 68,807 votes (51.9%) Marc Molinaro (R)...
ELECTIONS
96.1 The Breeze

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
State
New York State
WNYT

Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state

Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

New York State Fair opening day attendance rebounds from Covid slowdown

Geddes, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is off to a busier start this year than last year, with almost 50,000 people entering the fairgrounds on opening day Wednesday. The official opening day attendance was 49,112, just 11,748 more people than last year’s extended fair’s Day 1. But this year’s attendance is still well short from the record-setting 74,000 attendees on opening day in 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For New York Retirement

The state of New York has many claims to fame, including The Big Apple, Wall Street, and the Statue of Liberty. However, retirees forget about the small-town ambiance found in upstate New York and even the southern part of the state. Some of the most charming towns on the east coast can be found in the third most populous state in the country. Let’s talk about some of the best small towns in New York for retirement living!
TRAVEL
greatneckrecord.com

Holocaust Education Bill Signed Into Law In New York State

Today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Holocaust Education Bill into law at a special ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. The bill, S.121B, by NYS Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), would ensure that students across New York are receiving a meaningful education on the Holocaust as required by existing State law. The bill passed the New York State Senate and Assembly with unanimous support in May of this year, and having now been signed into law, takes effect immediately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: New York's pandemic review will proceed in a few weeks

Multiple companies have submitted offers to conduct a wide-ranging review of New York state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the public health crisis in March 2020, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Capital Tonight interview this week. The firms that could be used to conduct...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whcuradio.com

Cortland County teacher given top honor in New York

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A teacher in Cortland County is the New York State History Teacher of the Year. Caitlin Goodwin is a social studies teacher at McGraw High School and SUNY Cortland Alum. The award comes from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the leading national organization dedicated to grade school history education.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
NBC News

Ryan, Molinaro diverge on stakes for N.Y. special House election

It's special election day in New York's 19th District, where voters will choose which local county executive — Democrat Pat Ryan or Republican Marc Molinaro — will serve out the term for the House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado, who left to become the state's lieutenant governor.
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York

New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
POLITICS
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces Opening of Registration for 12th Annual Women/Minority-Owned Business Forum

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the 2022 Minority-and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Forum will be held October 6-7 at the Albany Capital Center. The theme for this year’s forum is “Building an Equitable Future.” The annual New York State Minority-and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Forum provides opportunities across industries to forge new professional connections and become more competitive in an ever-changing market. This year’s forum will utilize a hybrid format with virtual sessions and in-person opportunities, with attendees representing small businesses, prime contractors, lenders, elected officials, and members of the Governor’s cabinet to discuss state contracting opportunities.
ECONOMY
bkreader.com

$4M recovered after AG Letitia James uncovers kickback scheme

New York State Attorney General Letitia James. AP Photo/Seth Wenig New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced she has secured $4 million from a group of 29 New York City landlords after uncovering an illegal kickback scheme by the management companies they employed to deregulate hundreds […] Click here to view original web page at brooklyneagle.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

