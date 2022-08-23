ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley commission to consider proposal for Route 329 school, multi-town plan Thursday night

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review plans for a new school in East Allen Township on Thursday, along with a regional plan for northern Lehigh County communities. The proposed school at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road would cover 113,238 square feet, along with 36,172 square feet for administration space. The Northampton Area School District has not made a decision on building yet, and that may not come until next year.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

Via of the Lehigh Valley Announces Three Staff Promotions

BETHLEHEM, PA (Aug. 20, 2022) – Via of the Lehigh Valley is pleased to announce three staff promotions within our programs. Chelsea Hamm is promoted to the Director of Community and Adult Training Services. In this role, Hamm will oversee and lead the Community Connections and Adult Training Services programs and ensure quality service to all participants supported by these services. Hamm has been with Via for almost 8 years and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Shippensburg University.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NewsBreak
News Break
New Jersey 101.5

A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home

A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Moore Township’s Community Days sees largest turnout yet

Moore Township’s annual Community Days event was held this past weekend, August 19 and 20, at the township’s rec center. The two-day event brought large crowds out to celebrate the community. In fact, this year saw the largest turnout ever, said Community Days Chair Rebecca Miklas. There were around 25 vendors both days and by the conclusion of the event majority of the food vendors had sold out.
MOORE TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Record-breaking sales, rising mortgage rates causes Lehigh Valley housing market to cool

In mid-summer and a time when home buying activity typically is soaring high, Lehigh Valley home sales in July dropped for the third consecutive month. The factors leading to this decline, according to the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors, are the rising mortgage rates coupled with sky high sales prices. That in turn, stifles affordability and weakens demand, meaning a multitude of potential buyers are priced out, the group said.
PennLive.com

Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax

Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Triassic Valley Forge Park: Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found There, as Well as Other Pa. Sites

Dinosaur footprint found in rocks onsite at Valley Forge National Historical Park in 2017. Of the remnants of the past that have been unearthed throughout Montgomery County, most residents are understandably familiar with those from the American Revolution. But as Stacker discovered in its state-by-state search for dinosaur fossils, the local turf holds treasures much older than that.

