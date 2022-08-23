Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
Gotcha! Pass a school bus in these Lehigh Valley communities and you’ll be photographed and fined
Column: Every school district in Pennsylvania should do what these Lehigh Valley districts are doing to protect students.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley commission to consider proposal for Route 329 school, multi-town plan Thursday night
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review plans for a new school in East Allen Township on Thursday, along with a regional plan for northern Lehigh County communities. The proposed school at the intersection of Route 329 and Seemsville Road would cover 113,238 square feet, along with 36,172 square feet for administration space. The Northampton Area School District has not made a decision on building yet, and that may not come until next year.
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
walnutport.com
Who are the Hispanic leaders and community members making a difference in the Lehigh Valley?
The Morning Call is looking for suggestions from Lehigh Valley residents for a spotlight project focused on recognizing area Hispanic residents in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
New report shows Monroe County residents paying Pa.’s highest school property taxes; most of Lehigh Valley region ranks near top
School property tax collections per capita in Monroe County were the highest in the state in 2021, but most other Lehigh Valley region counties also ranked near the top, according to a new report from the state Independent Fiscal Office. Source: pennnews.
thevalleyledger.com
Via of the Lehigh Valley Announces Three Staff Promotions
BETHLEHEM, PA (Aug. 20, 2022) – Via of the Lehigh Valley is pleased to announce three staff promotions within our programs. Chelsea Hamm is promoted to the Director of Community and Adult Training Services. In this role, Hamm will oversee and lead the Community Connections and Adult Training Services programs and ensure quality service to all participants supported by these services. Hamm has been with Via for almost 8 years and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Shippensburg University.
walnutport.com
For Pennsylvania students, who carry among the highest average school debt, Biden’s loan forgiveness announcement is welcome news
Pennsylvania, which lags only Connecticut and New Hampshire among states with the highest average student debt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When is the first day of school 2022? Here’s the starting date for each in the Lehigh Valley
The dog days of summer are coming to an end. That means it’ll soon be time once again to set the alarm clocks, sharpen pencils and crack open the books. Students in the coming days will be gearing up for the fast pace of a new school year. The...
Vintage photos of Lehigh Valley historic buildings and landmarks, some bygone
In the 1930s, the federal government launched the Historic American Buildings Survey, a program aimed at documenting the nation’s historic architecture. Photographers in the decades since the program’s inception have aimed their cameras at dozens of prominent buildings in the Lehigh Valley. Some of the local buildings depicted...
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home
A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
walnutport.com
Lehigh Valley fire official under investigation for using department’s fuel card for personal use, police say
A Lehigh Valley assistant volunteer fire chief is under investigation for using the department’s fuel card for personal use, police say.
homenewspa.com
Moore Township’s Community Days sees largest turnout yet
Moore Township’s annual Community Days event was held this past weekend, August 19 and 20, at the township’s rec center. The two-day event brought large crowds out to celebrate the community. In fact, this year saw the largest turnout ever, said Community Days Chair Rebecca Miklas. There were around 25 vendors both days and by the conclusion of the event majority of the food vendors had sold out.
Record-breaking sales, rising mortgage rates causes Lehigh Valley housing market to cool
In mid-summer and a time when home buying activity typically is soaring high, Lehigh Valley home sales in July dropped for the third consecutive month. The factors leading to this decline, according to the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors, are the rising mortgage rates coupled with sky high sales prices. That in turn, stifles affordability and weakens demand, meaning a multitude of potential buyers are priced out, the group said.
WNEP-TV 16
PA team in rematch at the Little League World Series
One week later, the same two teams are matching up in the LLWS. But this time, Pennsylvania fans hope for a different result.
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax
Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
Triassic Valley Forge Park: Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found There, as Well as Other Pa. Sites
Dinosaur footprint found in rocks onsite at Valley Forge National Historical Park in 2017. Of the remnants of the past that have been unearthed throughout Montgomery County, most residents are understandably familiar with those from the American Revolution. But as Stacker discovered in its state-by-state search for dinosaur fossils, the local turf holds treasures much older than that.
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
Comments / 0