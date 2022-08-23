ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: More than 9 million Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated as cases drop to lowest in 5 weeks

Pennsylvania counted 20,164 additional COVID infections this week, the lowest number in five weeks. More than 9 million of the state’s residents have completed their vaccinations, but only about one-third of elementary school children are fully vaccinated. There were 63 new COVID-related deaths reported this week down from 105 last week.
