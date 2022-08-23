Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
New generation at Josh Early Candies looks toward sweet future
Josh Early Candies will turn to a new generation of leadership as Barry Dobil Jr. and Amy Dobil Barnett become the fifth generation to run the iconic Lehigh Valley candy store. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Why people in State College and rural north-central Pa. don’t have easy access to in-person abortion services
Costly regulations and smaller populations relative to urban areas have prevented any providers from opening since one in State College closed after a series of scandals.
walnutport.com
What can we learn about the Lehigh Valley’s two candidates for Congress from their personal finances?
Susan Wild’s and Lisa Scheller’s financial disclosure reports provide a stark difference and insight into candidates’ personal finances.
walnutport.com
Pa. court loosens rules on where medical malpractice cases can be filed; health care official calls it a ‘dramatic step backwards’
Pennsylvania’s highest court is reversing its own two-decade-old rule that required medical malpractice cases to be filed in the county where the alleged harm occurred.
IN THIS ARTICLE
walnutport.com
Pa. lawmakers propose consumers get power over sales of their online data: ‘It’s the Wild West’
Pennsylvania consumers should know who is collecting their personal data online, what data is being collected, who is buying it – and have the ability to stop the sales cold, according to Sens. Lisa Boscola and Maria Collett. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
New report on racial bias in Pa. State Police traffic stops delayed by data problems, officials say
State Police resumed collecting traffic stop data in 2021 after a Spotlight PA investigation found the department stopped tracking the information a decade ago.
walnutport.com
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: More than 9 million Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated as cases drop to lowest in 5 weeks
Pennsylvania counted 20,164 additional COVID infections this week, the lowest number in five weeks. More than 9 million of the state’s residents have completed their vaccinations, but only about one-third of elementary school children are fully vaccinated. There were 63 new COVID-related deaths reported this week down from 105 last week.
walnutport.com
Pa. state police issue warning about Romanian ‘transnational criminals’ committing jewelry scams, distraction thefts and more
Pennsylvania state police say criminals from Romania have been fleecing people with fake jewelry, fitting gas station card readers with skimming devices, snatching cellphones and otherwise breaking the law. Source: pennnews.
Comments / 0