The West Blocton Tigers (0-1) host the Brookwood Panthers (1-0) tonight in Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season. West Blocton are hoping to bounce back from their loss in the season opener with a win against Brookwood. Last week, West Blocton struggled to find the endzone when they were only able to put up seven points to Shelby County's 14 points. The seven points came in the 4th quarter with a seven yard run by sophomore Nate Barrow. The Tigers hope to find more consistency on offense with their home opener tonight.

WEST BLOCTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO