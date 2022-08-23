Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Six Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Blake Sims
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just six days, so let's back look at former Bama quarterback Blake Sims. Blake...
A Conversation With TA Defensive Coordinator Todd Bradford
West Alabama high school football is officially underway. We will be spotlighting a coach every week for their contributions to their teams win. After their big win in their first game at the ASHAA level beating Holy Spirit 45-12, Townsquare Media begins the series with Tuscaloosa Academy defensive coordinator Todd Bradford.
Former Crimson Tide Running Back Shot in Attempted Robbery
Former Crimson Tide running back and current rookie for the Washington Commanders, Brian Robinson, Jr., was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery, as reported by J. P. Finlay of NBC. Finlay also reports Robinson is in stable condition and his injuries are considered non-life threatening. Robinson, who was a...
Renewed Local Rivalry is Decided Early
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots met the Tuscaloosa County Knights Friday night for the first time since 1992 in what was expected to be a tightly contest contest between Tuscaloosa's best teams in their respective divisions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tide Hoops Adds New Recruit from Class of 2023
Nate Oats has once again made a major move on the recruiting trail for The University of Alabama men's basketball team. RJ Johnson, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama, made his commitment this afternoon to join Oats and company in Tuscaloosa. Johnson, a 6'2, 190 lb combo...
New School, Same Sawyer
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Wildcats of Tuscaloosa County High School (2-0) officially doubled their win total from 2021 with a 28-7 road win over the Bessemer City Purple Tigers (0-2) on Friday night. It...
Seven Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Trevon Diggs
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just seven days, so let's look at a former Bama cornerback who has made quite the name for himself in the NFL, Trevon Diggs.
Bryant-Denny Stadium To Go Cashless This Season
Bryant-Denny Stadium has announced its decision to go cashless this upcoming season, according to Alabama Athletics. "Beginning in 2022, all points of sale at Alabama Athletics events for concessions and retail will be cashless," said Alabama Athletics. The stadium will have a way to help fans that do bring cash...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama Player Forgoes Fifth-Year, Retires from Basketball
Alabama women’s basketball player, Taylor Sutton, announced that she would forgo the upcoming season and retire from basketball. Sutton posted this announcement on social media on Friday afternoon. “The last two years have been amazing. During my time at Alabama, I have created lifelong friendships and relationships, have experienced...
Eight Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Julio Jones
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in only eight days, so let's look at one of the legends of the Alabama program, Julio Jones.
New York Giants Waive Former Alabama Center
The New York Giants have officially announced signing tight end Tanner Hudson. Tanner Hudson appeared in a tryout in front of coaches and executives Thursday morning. Hudson, a 6-foot-5, 239 pound tight end, came out of Southern Arkansas and was signed after the 2018 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his time in Tampa Bay, he played a total of 20 games for 67 yards. He was in all four post-season games leading to Super Bowl LV, where he received a ring.
$1.5 Billion, 88-Acre Tuscaloosa Innovation District Could Create 5,000 Jobs
A concept in its infancy at the University of Alabama has the potential to become the biggest economic advancement in the Tuscaloosa area since Mercedes-Benz U.S. International came to the region 25 years ago. The idea is called the Tuscaloosa Innovation District -- a $1.5 billion initiative that could create...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pickens County Shuts Out Brilliant at Home
The Pickens County Tornados squared off against the Brilliant Tigers at home on Friday night in a battle of class 1A rivals. The Tornados dominated this game from start to finish, winning convincingly 52-0 over the Tigers. Pickens County dropped 22 points in the first quarter, including two touchdowns by...
Crawford Goes Crazy, Leads Hillcrest Past Armwood Florida
The Armwood Hawks (0-1) took a 9-hour bus ride to Tuscaloosa, Al., to take on the Hillcrest Patriots (2-0) in a high profile week two matchup. The Patriots sent the Hawks home to Florida with a 35-25 loss behind the effort of star quarterback Ethan Crawford's five rushing touchdowns. "You...
West Blocton Tigers Vs. Brookwood Panthers Football Preview
The West Blocton Tigers (0-1) host the Brookwood Panthers (1-0) tonight in Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season. West Blocton are hoping to bounce back from their loss in the season opener with a win against Brookwood. Last week, West Blocton struggled to find the endzone when they were only able to put up seven points to Shelby County's 14 points. The seven points came in the 4th quarter with a seven yard run by sophomore Nate Barrow. The Tigers hope to find more consistency on offense with their home opener tonight.
Brookwood Escapes West Blocton with a Win, Improves to 2-0
The Brookwood Panthers (2-0) survived a close game on the road against the West Blocton Tigers (0-2) 14-13 on Friday night, claiming its second win of the season. This is the first time in 12 years that Brookwood has started the season 2-0. Panthers head coach Mike Bramblett spoke on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saints Stifled by Stallions in Home Opener
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Holy Spirit Saints hosted its first varsity football game since 2018 on Friday against the South Lamar Stallions. The game may have ended in a 41-13 final score in favor of South Lamar, but the Saints faithful stayed energetic the entire game as the school welcomed football back to its campus.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0