Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Six Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Blake Sims

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just six days, so let's back look at former Bama quarterback Blake Sims. Blake...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

A Conversation With TA Defensive Coordinator Todd Bradford

West Alabama high school football is officially underway. We will be spotlighting a coach every week for their contributions to their teams win. After their big win in their first game at the ASHAA level beating Holy Spirit 45-12, Townsquare Media begins the series with Tuscaloosa Academy defensive coordinator Todd Bradford.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Crimson Tide Running Back Shot in Attempted Robbery

Former Crimson Tide running back and current rookie for the Washington Commanders, Brian Robinson, Jr., was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery, as reported by J. P. Finlay of NBC. Finlay also reports Robinson is in stable condition and his injuries are considered non-life threatening. Robinson, who was a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Renewed Local Rivalry is Decided Early

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots met the Tuscaloosa County Knights Friday night for the first time since 1992 in what was expected to be a tightly contest contest between Tuscaloosa's best teams in their respective divisions.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide Hoops Adds New Recruit from Class of 2023

Nate Oats has once again made a major move on the recruiting trail for The University of Alabama men's basketball team. RJ Johnson, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama, made his commitment this afternoon to join Oats and company in Tuscaloosa. Johnson, a 6'2, 190 lb combo...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

New School, Same Sawyer

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Wildcats of Tuscaloosa County High School (2-0) officially doubled their win total from 2021 with a 28-7 road win over the Bessemer City Purple Tigers (0-2) on Friday night. It...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Seven Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Trevon Diggs

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just seven days, so let's look at a former Bama cornerback who has made quite the name for himself in the NFL, Trevon Diggs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryant-Denny Stadium To Go Cashless This Season

Bryant-Denny Stadium has announced its decision to go cashless this upcoming season, according to Alabama Athletics. "Beginning in 2022, all points of sale at Alabama Athletics events for concessions and retail will be cashless," said Alabama Athletics. The stadium will have a way to help fans that do bring cash...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Player Forgoes Fifth-Year, Retires from Basketball

Alabama women’s basketball player, Taylor Sutton, announced that she would forgo the upcoming season and retire from basketball. Sutton posted this announcement on social media on Friday afternoon. “The last two years have been amazing. During my time at Alabama, I have created lifelong friendships and relationships, have experienced...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Eight Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Julio Jones

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in only eight days, so let's look at one of the legends of the Alabama program, Julio Jones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

New York Giants Waive Former Alabama Center

The New York Giants have officially announced signing tight end Tanner Hudson. Tanner Hudson appeared in a tryout in front of coaches and executives Thursday morning. Hudson, a 6-foot-5, 239 pound tight end, came out of Southern Arkansas and was signed after the 2018 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his time in Tampa Bay, he played a total of 20 games for 67 yards. He was in all four post-season games leading to Super Bowl LV, where he received a ring.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Pickens County Shuts Out Brilliant at Home

The Pickens County Tornados squared off against the Brilliant Tigers at home on Friday night in a battle of class 1A rivals. The Tornados dominated this game from start to finish, winning convincingly 52-0 over the Tigers. Pickens County dropped 22 points in the first quarter, including two touchdowns by...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

West Blocton Tigers Vs. Brookwood Panthers Football Preview

The West Blocton Tigers (0-1) host the Brookwood Panthers (1-0) tonight in Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season. West Blocton are hoping to bounce back from their loss in the season opener with a win against Brookwood. Last week, West Blocton struggled to find the endzone when they were only able to put up seven points to Shelby County's 14 points. The seven points came in the 4th quarter with a seven yard run by sophomore Nate Barrow. The Tigers hope to find more consistency on offense with their home opener tonight.
WEST BLOCTON, AL
NewsBreak
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Saints Stifled by Stallions in Home Opener

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Holy Spirit Saints hosted its first varsity football game since 2018 on Friday against the South Lamar Stallions. The game may have ended in a 41-13 final score in favor of South Lamar, but the Saints faithful stayed energetic the entire game as the school welcomed football back to its campus.
MILLPORT, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

