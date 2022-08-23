Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 — how to watch and what games to expect

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 marks the start of the annual gaming convention held in Cologne, Germany. And Geoff Keighley is also back to host a two-hour showcase packed full of the most anticipated PS5 , Xbox Series X , Nintendo Switch and PC games.

The live streamed event begins in just a matter of hours, and is set to feature some of the biggest upcoming games of 2022 and beyond. It’s already been confirmed that the likes of Hogwarts Legacy , Sonic Frontiers and The Callisto Protocol will feature, but Keighley has also teased several world premieres and perhaps there will even be a couple of unexpected surprises.

Alongside Summer Games Fest and The Games Awards, Gamescom is one of the biggest events in the gaming calendars. And with the convention returning to an in-person event for 2022, this year’s showcase could be bigger than ever. You’ll definitely want to make sure you know how to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

(Image credit: Gamescon)

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 is scheduled to take place today (Tuesday, August 23) at 11 a.m. PT, 2 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. BST. The live-streamed event will be available to watch across various online platforms including Twitch and YouTube .

In previous years Opening Night Live has included a 30-minute pre show primarily dedicated to smaller announcements, but for 2022 that hasn’t been confirmed as returning. Nevertheless, you will still want to join the stream prior to the advertised start time to ensure you don’t miss a moment (often a big announcement opens the show).

What to expect at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to confirm that Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 will run for roughly two hours, and there will be more than 30 games showcased across the live stream. Some of these will be brand new reveals, and some will be fresh looks at previously announced titles.

We’ve already got a sneak peek at some of the games that will involved and these include: Sonic Frontiers, Gotham Knights , Hogwarts Legacy, Tekken, The Outlast Trials, The Callisto Protocol, Telltale’s The Expanse, Dying Light 2 : Bloody Ties DLC, High On Life, Return to Monkey Island and Goat Simulator 3. The next game from the developer of Subnautica will also be shown off for the first time.

It’s unlikely that either Sony or Microsoft will have a large present at the event. Microsoft showcased its upcoming games in its own E3 presentation earlier this summer, and Sony typically holds its biggest announcements for its own live streams. For this reason we don’t expect our next look at hotly-anticipated console exclusives like God of War Ragnarok or Starfield at Gamescom 2022.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.