WITN
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said they are still working on trying to notify the family of a man who was shot dead Tuesday in a barrage of gunfire while in a vehicle. The shooting happened late Tuesday morning in front of a home at the intersection of Joel...
WITN
WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store. The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in...
WITN
FEDS: Florida man who shot Nash County deputy convicted on gun charge
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Florida man on trial for shooting a Nash County deputy has been convicted on a gun charge while he faces state charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jarred Ford has been convicted by a federal jury for illegally possessing a gun. He is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and other drug and traffic-related charges.
Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
WITN
Deputies looking for man who broke into home in Craven County on Thursday
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in identifying a man who broke into a home on Thursday. Craven County deputies released surveillance photos of the man who they say broke into the home on Hudnell Road in Ernul around 1:00 p.m.
WITN
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
Man accused of injuring Nash County deputy during I-95 shootout found guilty on federal firearms charge
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A federal jury convicted a Florida man of illegally possessing a gun during shooting last year that left a Nash County deputy injured. Jarred Javon Ford was pulled over in February for speeding on Interstate 95. Authorities said there was a struggle during the stop and Ford fired a pistol several times. Deputy William Toney was shot in both arms and his hip during the shootout.
Greenville Police Department hosting free haircut, backpack event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get the students ready for school. On Saturday, the Greenville Police Department will be hosting the sixth annual Cops and Barbers, where students can get ready to go back to school by getting free haircuts and backpacks. The following locations will have drop-off areas while supplies last: Kampus Kuts, […]
cbs17
3 drive-by shootings in 12 hours believed to be part of months-long string, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating three drive-by shootings that happened in the same area over a 12-hour period. They believe all three shootings are related to a string of drive-by shootings that have been going on for months. Officers said they were...
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say
Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
WITN
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville have released more information on a weekend police chase that followed a shooting at an East 10th Street apartment complex. Noah Boomer was shot at Copper Beech Apartments early Sunday morning. Police say the 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and they believe he was an innocent bystander who was sitting inside his apartment when the shooting began.
WITN
Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
WITN
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
WITN
DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police searching for theft suspect
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the suspect stole from Lowe’s on July 16th. The person photographed can be seen walking out of the store with two boxes. Anyone with information about...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Possession of controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
roanokebeacon.com
Man shot, injured on Jefferson St.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the foot in the front of a Jefferson Street residence shortly before 11 p.m., Tuesday, August 16. The attack is the fifth violent incident reported since July 23 in Plymouth, resulting in three gunshot wounds and a stabbing victim. In the most recent gunfire...
WITN
Troopers still looking for driver that killed Williamston man nearly two years ago
BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers are still trying to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Martin County man nearly two years ago. Trooper William Brown said Brandon Hines was killed while walking along Bear Grass Road, about a half mile from Bear Grass, around 2:50 a.m. on August 30, 2020.
NC school bus stop law: What you need to know
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the roads will be packed with cars and buses. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about bus safety and the rules of the road. North Carolina School Bus Stop Law requires any traffic following a school bus to always stop. On two-lane roads with a center turning […]
WITN
Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.
WITN
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents are reacting to an early morning shooting in Greenville that called officers to an apartment complex. The victim was identified as a 19-year-old man shot in an apartment unit in the 2100 block of Copper Beech Way. He was taken to ECU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
