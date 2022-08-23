Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Akron, Canton breweries team up on beer dinner
AKRON, Ohio – Lock 15 Brewing Co. of Akron and Royal Docks Brewing Co. of Canton are joining forces for a four-course dinner next month. Dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Lock 15. MENU. Welcome beer is a 1913 Pilsner, a Czech-style light-bodied pilsner with...
Slow speed chase goes through 6 NE Ohio cities, ends in crash
The Parma Police Department released new information Saturday about a low-speed chase that lasted nearly an hour from Parma into Cleveland early Thursday morning.
downtownakron.com
Summit Artspace Presents Akron ArtWalk on Sept. 9, Celebrating Arts and the Environment
Akron, OHIO (Aug. 26, 2022) — Summit Artspace presents the quarterly Akron ArtWalk on Sept. 9. This ArtWalk is centered around the theme, “Only One Earth: Arts and the Environment.” ArtWalk is a family-friendly event and is open to all. A donation of $5 is encouraged. Summit...
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
cleveland19.com
‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 2 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Late) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Kent Roosevelt 9. Dover 35, Akron East 0. Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0. Revere 28, Eastlake North 21. Lisbon David Anderson 51, Fairport...
Bones found in woods in Youngstown
They were called to the woods along Thorn Hill Road just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Slow fishing around Cleveland prompts angling preparation: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are certain times of the year when preparation is a better game plan than going fishing. The next week or two may be one of those times. The Lake Erie walleye and yellow perch aren’t cooperating right now. Even the bluegills, rock bass, crappies and channel catfish can be difficult to catch.
Summit mall evacuated; gun pulled during fight
Police in Fairlawn tell FOX 8 one person was arrested after pulling a gun during a fight at Summit Mall.
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area
If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
downtownakron.com
Akron Zoo Senior Event is Sept. 2
August 26, 2022, AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo’s event for senior citizens, Senior Safari, is Friday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Seniors, ages 62 and older, will receive discounted admission at $8 per person. Caregivers of seniors will receive discounted admission at $10 per person.
coolcleveland.com
Akron Pizzafest Celebrates Third Year at Lock 3
Who doesn’t love pizza? College students would probably die without it. (Ever been to a small college town and seen that every other business is a pizza shop?) For three days, you can stop by downtown Akron’s Lock 3 where Akron Pizzafest will be hosting its 3rd annual event, and try pizzas from a bunch of local vendors, either full pies or slices if you’d like to do a comparison thing, and find your favorite Whether you like vegetables, sausage, anchovies or even something more exotic, it’ll probably be offered somewhere.
Map: More NE Ohio counties with high COVID spread
More Northeast Ohio counties have a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
cleveland19.com
Police: Employee shot customer during dispute at Bedford car dealership
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police said a customer was shot by an employee at a car dealership on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the Hyundai of Bedford dealership on Rockside Road just after 1:30 p.m. for reports of the shooting. First responders found the customer on the ground in...
cleveland19.com
Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
whbc.com
Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0. The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
Homeless advocates call downtown flier 'disturbing'
Two local organizations aren’t on the same page of how to best help the homless community on downtown Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
cleveland19.com
2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
