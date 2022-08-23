ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Akron, Canton breweries team up on beer dinner

AKRON, Ohio – Lock 15 Brewing Co. of Akron and Royal Docks Brewing Co. of Canton are joining forces for a four-course dinner next month. Dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Lock 15. MENU. Welcome beer is a 1913 Pilsner, a Czech-style light-bodied pilsner with...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
cleveland19.com

‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
FAIRLAWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 2 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Late) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Kent Roosevelt 9. Dover 35, Akron East 0. Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0. Revere 28, Eastlake North 21. Lisbon David Anderson 51, Fairport...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dora#Alcoholic Beverages#R Shea Brewing
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area

If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
downtownakron.com

Akron Zoo Senior Event is Sept. 2

August 26, 2022, AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo’s event for senior citizens, Senior Safari, is Friday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Seniors, ages 62 and older, will receive discounted admission at $8 per person. Caregivers of seniors will receive discounted admission at $10 per person.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
coolcleveland.com

Akron Pizzafest Celebrates Third Year at Lock 3

Who doesn’t love pizza? College students would probably die without it. (Ever been to a small college town and seen that every other business is a pizza shop?) For three days, you can stop by downtown Akron’s Lock 3 where Akron Pizzafest will be hosting its 3rd annual event, and try pizzas from a bunch of local vendors, either full pies or slices if you’d like to do a comparison thing, and find your favorite Whether you like vegetables, sausage, anchovies or even something more exotic, it’ll probably be offered somewhere.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0. The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

2-year-old boy dies in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy on the city’s East side. According to police, officers were called out to an apartment building in the 10400 block of Superior Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. EMS transported the toddler to University Hospitals where...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy