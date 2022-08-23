ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Scott: The numbers behind her impressive career for club and country

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJHge_0hS43zaS00

Jill Scott has followed England team-mate Ellen White in announcing her retirement from football.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the numbers during Scott’s successful career.

161 – caps for England, second only in the list to Fara Williams (172).

27 – goals she scored for the Lionesses, the last coming in a Euro 2022 warm-up match against Switzerland.

35 – her age as she calls time on her career.

4 – clubs Scott represented during her career, with spells at Sunderland, Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

9 – major tournaments she represented England in, starting with the 2007 World Cup.

1 – Euro 2022 was the Lionesses’ first major tournament win.

4 – Women’s FA Cup wins, three times with Manchester City and once with Everton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUvru_0hS43zaS00
Jill Scott (left), with the Women’s FA Cup (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA) (PA Archive)

2 – Olympic Games played at for Team GB, in London 2012 and eight years later at Tokyo.

1 – Women’s Super League title, with Manchester City in 2016.

5,815 – days between her England debut on August 30 2006 and her final appearance as a substitute in the Euros final on July 31 2022.

2020 – year she was awarded an MBE for services to women’s football.

The Guardian

Alexander Isak has ‘X factor’ to flourish at Newcastle, insists Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe believes Alexander Isak possesses the “X factor” to succeed at Newcastle United and is convinced the £59m Sweden striker is ideally suited to the English game. As the finishing touches were applied to the 22-year-old’s club record move from Real Sociedad on a six-year contract on Friday, Newcastle’s manager was planning to offer Isak a debut during Sunday’s visit to Wolves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil in talks with Stoke over managerial vacancy

Sunderland have confirmed that head coach Alex Neil is in talks with Stoke over their managerial vacancy. The Black Cats insist they are committed to retaining the services of the 41-year-old Scot, who guided the club back into the Sky Bet Championship at the end of last season, but were “contractually obliged” to allow him to speak to the Potters following Michael O’Neill’s departure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

9 key signs of leukaemia, as awareness is called ‘non-existent’

Although most people have heard of leukaemia, “extremely worrying” new research has found awareness of the blood cancer’s symptoms is “non-existent”. A joint poll by the charities Leukaemia UK (leukaemiauk.org.uk) and Leukaemia Care (leukaemiacare.org.uk) found only 1% of people could identify the four most widely reported symptoms of leukaemia.
CANCER
